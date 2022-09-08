ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Runners Need to Know

Are you one of the thousands of runners bracing to hit the streets for the 44th Bank of America Chicago Marathon? From the course to COVID-19 policies, here are some things you need to know about the event ahead of race day, which falls Oct. 9. Registration The final call for entries...
Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "Shout out to Bishop McNamara and their students for providing our officers with breakfast and coffee..."

The value in Banks stocks fell 0.7 percent on Sept. 9 from the previous day. The strongest performing Banks company in Illinois was Discover Financial Services (DFS:NYQ), sitting 22.5 percent higher to sell at $102.52. IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ:NAQ) fared the worst among Illinois companies,... Posted in:. Places:. 10:28. 10:28.
Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "If you have info that could lead to the apprehension of this fugitive, call us at (815) 93-CRIME. #WarrantWednesday"..."

Shares in IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ:NAQ) in Watseka finished Sept. 7 at $19.41 USD on the stock exchange. This is a 0.46 percent fall from the day before when it closed at $19.5. Stocks in IF Bancorp Inc. have stayed at $19.41 USD. IF Bancorp Inc. employs 108 people and has reported $5,740,000...
Patent office approves one patent for Geneva innovators in August

Shares in John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS:NSQ) in Elgin finished Sept. 7 at $79.77 USD on the stock exchange. This is a 3.12 percent rise from the day before when it closed at $77.36. Stocks in John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc. have reached as high as $79.93 and as low as $77.29 USD....
Recent Bourbonnais home sales in week ending Aug. 13

These are the top 10 home sales for Bourbonnais, Illinois in August 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In August 2022, there were 31 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $225,000 in Bourbonnais. Top 10 home sales in Bourbonnais for August 2022BuyerAddressSale PriceBMO Harris...
Developer Jim Onan sells Waukegan condos in $4M bulk sale

3370 West Brooke Avenue and Kiser Group brokers Danny Mathis and Matt Halper (Kiser Group, Getty) The developer of a Waukegan condo building sold more than three-quarters of the building's units for $4.1 million. Jim Onan, who built Onan Place Condos in 2006, sold 58 of the building's...
Are You Still Contagious With COVID After 5 Days? Here's What We Know

As COVID's incubation period changes, what does that mean for isolation time and how long you are contagious? During a Facebook Live last month, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady reported that recent studies have shown the incubation period for COVID... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
