Woman Refuses to Pay Rent to Live in Partner's House
Should a person always pay their way in a partnership?. When a person decides to be in a romantic partnership with another, they are committing to work together in making their lifestyle feasible.
BBC
Disabled to get cost of living £150 from September
Up to six million disabled people will begin to receive £150 from 20 September to help with the rising cost of living. The government said within a couple of weeks of the roll-out date, the majority of eligible people will be sent the cash to their bank accounts. The...
U.K.・
10 weird jobs that unexpectedly pay salaries of $125,000 a year or more, from makeup artist to deep-sea saturation diver
As companies like Walmart struggle to keep up with the supply chain, the demand for truck drivers is high — and so is the starting pay.
JOBS・
Over half of U.S. workers may be ‘quiet quitting’—and it’s been that way for decades
A recent Gallup survey found that over half the U.S. workforce match the definition of "quiet quitters." The idea of “quiet quitting” has taken social media by storm, as young workers on TikTok and other platforms argue that employees should only do what is required in their job description, and no more.
Government 'stay-at-home' subsidies are driving Americans out of the workforce: Steve Hilton
In his Labor Day weekend monologue, "The Next Revolution" host Steve Hilton examined the U.S. labor participation rate and blamed "stay-at-home" unemployment subsidies for driving capable working-age adults out of the workforce. STEVE HILTON: The labor participation rate is still the lowest, outside of the pandemic shutdown, for 45 years....
Landlord Hiking Rent Over $1,000 Suggests 'Food Banks' To Tenants
The property firm is owned by the family of Conservative politician Richard Benyon, who was worth £130 million in 2019.
Jobs that Pay $20 per Hour Or More Are in High Demand
‘My choices are limited’: over-50s turn to flatsharing in cost of living crisis
Marie, 53, shares a flat with her friend and their family. It’s noisy and cramped and she is desperate to move into her own place but she can’t. Rents are high in East Sussex, where she lives, and the property market is highly competitive, with estate agents prioritising dual-income families.
Fewer Americans are living paycheck-to-paycheck, survey says
With inflation easing in July, Americans have been given a bit of breathing room, as a new survey has found that fewer adults are living paycheck-to-paycheck than at the beginning of the summer.
More than two-thirds of ‘Covid boomerang kids’ are still living with parents, study finds
More than two-thirds of the so-called “Covid boomerang kids” who moved in with their parents during the pandemic are still living at home, a new study shows. As the pandemic gradually subsides, many adult children who moved back to their parents’ homes during the onset of COVID-19 have yet to leave the nest for a second time, according to a LendingTree report published last week. The report found that nearly 32 per cent of millennials and Gen Z-ers moved back home after the outbreak. Those delaying a second move are prioritising financial stability and long-term housing security,...
Scrubs Magazine
She Quit 2 Nursing Jobs During the Pandemic, But She Regrets the “Great Resignation”
Around 47 million Americans voluntarily left their jobs in 2021, a trend that’s been deemed the “Great Resignation.” Many workers are quitting in search of higher pay, better work-life balance, and more autonomy on the job. And nurses are no exception. Around one in five healthcare workers quit last year as well.
Fighting inflation over the next 18 months could bring the same kind of pain it did in the 1980s: fewer jobs and expensive borrowing
Inflation is starting to cool down, but the precedent set by the 1980s suggests the path forward will be a long and painful one. The Federal Reserve expects price growth to close in on its 2% target by the end of 2023. The next year and a half will feature...
When it comes time for layoffs, it’s best not to be a millennial
The generation that largely came of age during the 2008 financial collapse should be worried about job stability going into another potential economic downturn.
One in 10 US households struggles to afford enough food, study finds
More than 5m families missing meals and cutting portions because of poverty, according to government research
CNBC
More Americans tapping buy now, pay later services for groceries 'shows the height of personal desperation,' Harvard researcher says
With food prices at historic highs, more consumers are turning to buy now, pay later services for their weekly essentials. "Once people start stretching out grocery payments it shows the height of personal desperation," says Marshall Lux, a fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School. As prices rise, Americans are increasingly...
Only farms and restaurants are getting a thumbs-up from a majority of Americans right now
Farms and restaurants are now the only parts of the U.S. economy that a majority of Americans view in a positive light, according to a new Gallup survey. Nearly every other industry, from banking to education to movies and sports, sees fewer than half of Americans holding positive views of them now, compared to one year ago.
