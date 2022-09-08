ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Disabled to get cost of living £150 from September

Up to six million disabled people will begin to receive £150 from 20 September to help with the rising cost of living. The government said within a couple of weeks of the roll-out date, the majority of eligible people will be sent the cash to their bank accounts. The...
Liz Truss
The Independent

More than two-thirds of ‘Covid boomerang kids’ are still living with parents, study finds

More than two-thirds of the so-called “Covid boomerang kids” who moved in with their parents during the pandemic are still living at home, a new study shows. As the pandemic gradually subsides, many adult children who moved back to their parents’ homes during the onset of COVID-19 have yet to leave the nest for a second time, according to a LendingTree report published last week. The report found that nearly 32 per cent of millennials and Gen Z-ers moved back home after the outbreak. Those delaying a second move are prioritising financial stability and long-term housing security,...
CNBC

More Americans tapping buy now, pay later services for groceries 'shows the height of personal desperation,' Harvard researcher says

With food prices at historic highs, more consumers are turning to buy now, pay later services for their weekly essentials. "Once people start stretching out grocery payments it shows the height of personal desperation," says Marshall Lux, a fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School. As prices rise, Americans are increasingly...
