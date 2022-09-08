ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Police Investigate Threats Made To Norman School

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 2 days ago
According to a court filing, anonymous callers threatened to bring an AR-15 onto campus.

Police say the calls made in August are not credible, but they aren't brushing off any threats toward students.

Norman Police Department Lt. Cary Bryant said despite the lack of credibility, it is still a matter of urgency.

"We take the safety of the schools very seriously," Bryant said. "Our officers are trained and continue to train, we're going to do everything we can to make sure the learning environment remains safe."

