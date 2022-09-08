Police Investigate Threats Made To Norman School

According to a court filing, anonymous callers threatened to bring an AR-15 onto campus.

Police say the calls made in August are not credible, but they aren't brushing off any threats toward students.

Norman Police Department Lt. Cary Bryant said despite the lack of credibility, it is still a matter of urgency.

"We take the safety of the schools very seriously," Bryant said. "Our officers are trained and continue to train, we're going to do everything we can to make sure the learning environment remains safe."