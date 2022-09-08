Read full article on original website
Related
Bohm's HR helps Phils beat Nats after 3 1/2-hour rain delay
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper had posted on Instagram a photoshopped picture of him dressed in an Eagles baseball jersey and batting helmet with the caption “Go Birds.” Good news for Harper, he didn’t have to miss the game. Thanks to a franchise-worst rain delay, all the Phillies turned into NFL fans on the first weekend of the season. “We got to be Eagles football fans for today, which is pretty cool,” first baseman Rhys Hoskins said. “We don’t get to do it on Sundays during the year.”
'Cats in the Wild: Meet Northwestern DB Tyler Haskins
From the football field to the baseball diamond, get to know the junior defensive back in this exclusive interview.
Rodriguez, Suarez 2 HRs each, connect in 9th, M's top Braves
SEATTLE (AP) — After the Seattle Mariners gave up five runs in the top of the ninth to trail by a run, it was rookie Julio Rodriguez who came into the dugout fired up and rallying his teammates. Rodriguez led by example as well, hitting his second home run of the game to tie the score in the bottom of the ninth. Eugenio Suarez then hit his second homer of the day as well as the Mariners rallied for a 8-7 win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday. The Braves trailed 6-2 going into the ninth, but Michael Harris II and Robbie Grossman hit two-out homers during a five-run comeback. Down 7-6, the Mariners tied it when Rodriguez hit his 25th home run with one out off Kenley Jansen (5-2). With two outs, Suarez hit his 30th homer to win it.
Comments / 0