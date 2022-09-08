ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers takes a funny shot at the rest of the NFC North

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is making sure the rest of the NFC North remembers who is the boss ahead of the new season. The Packers are in the hunt for a fourth consecutive division title in 2022, but there is some optimism among other teams that they might be able to break that streak, particularly with Green Bay losing Davante Adams during the offseason. The Minnesota Vikings are the team most prominently named as a serious contender to dethrone the Packers.
Top Packers Wide Receiver "Doubtful" For Game vs. Vikings

Aaron Rodgers could be without his top wide receiver when the Green Bay Packers square off with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Packers have listed Allen Lazard as doubtful for their season opener. He has missed every practice session this week due to an ankle injury. Lazard sustained this...
Latest Packers injury updates on Allen Lazard, David Bakhtiari paint bleak AF picture

The Green Bay Packers received a pair of concerning updates on wide receiver Allen Lazard and offensive tackle David Bakhtiari. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reported that both players did not practice on Friday. This is a troubling update given that the Packers are set to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Both Lazard and […] The post Latest Packers injury updates on Allen Lazard, David Bakhtiari paint bleak AF picture appeared first on ClutchPoints.
