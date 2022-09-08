Read full article on original website
Packers Getting Key Offensive Weapon Back Before Game vs. Vikings
The Green Bay Packers might be without No. 1 wideout Allen Lazard for their season opener. On the bright side, tight end Robert Tonyan will suit up for Sunday's game. Tonyan doesn't have an injury designation for Week 1. Clearly, the tight end has made a fine recovery from a torn ACL.
Aaron Rodgers’ savage message to Packers’ NFC North rivals ahead of Week 1
Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers took a shot at the entire NFC North ahead of Week 1. Packers reporter Matt Schneidman reported that Rodgers called out Green Bay’s rivals on Wednesday. “All the other teams in the NFC North, it seems like every single year, I think...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers takes a funny shot at the rest of the NFC North
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is making sure the rest of the NFC North remembers who is the boss ahead of the new season. The Packers are in the hunt for a fourth consecutive division title in 2022, but there is some optimism among other teams that they might be able to break that streak, particularly with Green Bay losing Davante Adams during the offseason. The Minnesota Vikings are the team most prominently named as a serious contender to dethrone the Packers.
Top Packers Wide Receiver "Doubtful" For Game vs. Vikings
Aaron Rodgers could be without his top wide receiver when the Green Bay Packers square off with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Packers have listed Allen Lazard as doubtful for their season opener. He has missed every practice session this week due to an ankle injury. Lazard sustained this...
Latest Packers injury updates on Allen Lazard, David Bakhtiari paint bleak AF picture
The Green Bay Packers received a pair of concerning updates on wide receiver Allen Lazard and offensive tackle David Bakhtiari. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reported that both players did not practice on Friday. This is a troubling update given that the Packers are set to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Both Lazard and […] The post Latest Packers injury updates on Allen Lazard, David Bakhtiari paint bleak AF picture appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Analyzing Packers' final injury report for Week 1 vs. Vikings
The Green Bay Packers labeled receiver Allen Lazard as doubtful and listed left tackle David Bakhtiari and offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins as questionable for Sunday’s season opener against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Here’s an in-depth breakdown of the team’s final injury report of Week 1 of...
