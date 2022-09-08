‘The Boys’ EP tells trolls to ‘eat a bag of d*cks and f*ck off’ and fans couldn’t agree more

Read full article on original website
'90 Day Fiancé' : Bilal's Ex Says His Attempt to Quell 'Bad Blood' Is About to Go 'Real Left, Real Quick'
90 Day Fiancé's Bilal Hazziez is between a rock and a hard place. In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Bilal's ex Shahidah gets into a heated argument with his current wife Shaeeda Sween as Bilal attempts to quell "bad blood" between the two.
‘The Boys’ Erin Moriarty Speaks Out Against Misogynistic Fans
Erin Moriarty is fed up with the trolling that the fanbase for The Boys keeps throwing at her. It's extremely unfortunate to hear that so many people are missing the point of the show entirely. Most of the characters in the show are a deconstruction of typical superheroes, usually pulling apart a specific superhero trope. It also tackles themes of power, police brutality, white nationalism, and extremist politics. It's not particularly subtle either. One of the characters is an actual Nazi.
6ix9ine’s Girlfriend Rachel Wattley Posted Her Mug Shot On Instagram After Her Arrest
Rapper 6ix9ine's girlfriend, Rachel Wattley, also known as Jade online, is not hiding her arrest Sunday night. She posted her mug shot on her Instagram story Monday evening, confirming had been to jail. The Miami Herald reports that she was taken in by the Miami-Dade County Police after a verbal...
Noah Cyrus Reacts to TikToker Who Says She's Only Famous Because of Sister Miley
Noah Cyrus is responding to a TikTok creator who claimed she is only famous because of her big sister, singing sensation, Miley Cyrus. "Noah Cyrus is only famous bc she's miley's sister. Yeah, she wrote 'July' but like that's it. Homegirl is just clout chasing her older sister," the video states.
Jeannie Mai’s New Video of Her Daughter Monaco & Her Grandpa Prove They’re Officially the Cutest Tag Team Ever
Jeannie Mai is showing us how her daughter Monaco interacts with people she loves and this new video may be the cutest one yet!. On Aug 17, Mai posted a video of Monaco and her Pop Pop that is warming everyone’s hearts. The former The Real host posted the video with the caption, “My fave couple rn honestly 🥹 Pop Pop n Coco.”
Lori Harvey explains why she moves on from boyfriends (video)
Socialite Lori Harvey gives fans insight into her innermost thoughts for the first time and provides cryptic clues as to why she has moved on from several high-profile boyfriends in the past few years. Pop culture observers believed that Harvey had found her life partner with actor Michael B. Jordan...
Still ‘F—king Like Crazy’: Nick Cannon Announces He’s Expecting Baby No. 9
Nick Cannon, can we get some clarity here? We’re losing count. On Wednesday, the host of Wild N’ Out revealed that he’s having another baby with model Brittany Bell, with whom he already shares 19-month-old Powerful Queen and 5-year-old Golden Sagon. Posting a behind-the-scenes video of their pregnancy shoot, Cannon wrote: “Time Stopped and This Happened.” He also used the hashtag #Sunshine and #SonRISE. (Perhaps “Rise” is the baby’s name?) The compilation video sees Cannon posing alongside Bell — and their two children together — as the song “Sunshine” by Alexander O’Neal plays in the background during a multi-pronged photoshoot. Here’s...
Nia Long Shows Off Her Blonde Box Braids On Instagram
Nia Long took to Instagram to show off her blonde box braids and we're loving this new look!
Popculture
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
wegotthiscovered.com
Zac Efron comes clean about the extreme dietary measures he took for ‘Baywatch’ body
Remember in 2017 when the Baywatch remake came out? No, well, that’s because it flopped, but there was one thing about the movie that was a little harder to ignore: the Greek God-like body of its star, Zac Efron. The man looked like he was sculpted from hardened clay. He looked like he got a new abdominal muscle every time he took a breath.
Jennette McCurdy recalls her mom saying she was 'all used up': 'What happened to my good little girl?'
Jennette McCurdy continues to share the abuse she endured from her mother while growing up. McCurdy, who is promoting her book "I'm Glad My Mom Died," recently appeared on "Red Table Talk" alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Norris. In a clip shared with People magazine, McCurdy can...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ fans are obsessed with this character from episode 3
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power continues to spawn heated debates online as to whether Amazon should’ve even attempted to adapt Tolkien’s Middle-earth in the first place. But amidst all the assiduous fan complaining, a lot of people are simply enjoying the ride for what it is, with few in particular heaping praise on a new character who made his debut in the third episode.
DJ Accuses Sydney Sweeney of 'Racist' Behavior After MAGA Controversy
The Euphoria actress has issued a statement asking her fans to "stop making assumptions" and making the "innocent celebration" political.
Sydney Sweeney Just Responded To The Woke Mob's Backlash To Her Latest Instagram Post: 'Stop Making Assumptions'
Sydney Sweeney continues to face backlash from fans this week after uploading photos of her family celebrating her mother’s birthday on social media. Some of her relatives donned “offensive attire,” as one user wrote on Twitter, while others criticized the Emmy-nominated actress for “being associated with Donald Trump supporters.”
DJ Claims Sydney Sweeney Is ‘Racist’ Amid ‘Euphoria’ Star’s MAGA Family Backlash
A DJ has accused Sydney Sweeney of racist behaviorafter controversial photos from the star's mom's birthday party were shared online. DJ Bella Ferrada took to her Instagram story to put the Euphoria star on blast for sharing photos from the party. Ferrada deemed the snapshots "realllll problematic" in a since-expired story, according to celebrity blog Oh No They Didn't.
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU’s ‘Thunderbolts’ fan trailer teases exciting adventure
Ever since Kevin Feige announced that The Thunderbolts will be introduced in the MCU by the end of Phase Five, fans went nuts, and they’re keen to know who will be in it. Viewers looked at previous and recent Marvel content to see who could be in it. There were theories and predictions about what the film could be about. Sadly, there’s been no news, not even the casting or any leaked images that could give a tiny glimpse of Marvel’s future anti-hero film. Fans decided that they should do it themselves.
wegotthiscovered.com
Queen Elizabeth II’s death brings revived interest in The Smiths, and you can guess why
After many years of being stuck in the obituary drafts section for journalists, Queen Elizabeth II has passed away. With that has come a renewed interest in The Smiths. The Smiths’ second studio album was titled The Queen Is Dead, and with the, well, clear and obvious news, fans have decided to revisit the acclaimed 1986 rock album. A trendsetting album which paved the way for the miserable music of Thom Yorke, it only makes sense they’re back setting trends on social media following Her Majesty’s death.
Drake Says 2020 Was the ‘Hardest Year in Human History’ and Fans Strongly Disagree
Drake recently commented on 2020, mentioning it as the 'hardest year' in human history that he experienced. Here's what other social media users had to say about the pandemic.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s latest mundane original ignores bad reviews to hit #1 in 27 countries
When it comes to bulletproof forms of cinema, Netflix originals are right up there with superhero blockbusters when it comes to finding continued success regardless of what the critics think. Anything bearing the streaming service’s logo that can’t be found anywhere else is virtually guaranteed to make a splash, with End of the Road the latest to hit big in spite of poor reviews.
wegotthiscovered.com
Hugh Jackman’s new film might be his greatest yet after receiving 10-minute standing ovation
The world may know Hugh Jackman as X-Men‘s Wolverine, but don’t forget that he’s a talented actor and a triple threat. In saying that, this well-loved received a 10-minute standing ovation at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in his role in the new film, The Son, directed by Florian Zeller.
