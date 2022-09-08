Read full article on original website
The Guardians Control Their Own Playoff Destiny
The Guardians have a combined nine games against the White Sox and Twins as the AL Central race heats up.
Outfielders Julio Rodriguez and Michael Harris II became the first players age 21-or-younger to hit two home runs or more in the same game in Major League Baseball history, first pointed out by Alex Mayer. The rookies each hit two homers in the Seattle Mariners 8-7 win over the Atlanta Braves Sunday at T-Mobile Park.
Yanks HR barrage in 10-4 win opens 5 1/2-game lead over Rays
NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres homered twice and Giancarlo Stanton and Oswaldo Cabrera once each during a 10-run barrage in the first two innings and the New York Yankees routed the Tampa Bay Rays 10-4 Sunday to reopen a 5 1/2-game AL East lead. New York built a 10-1 lead with a seven-run second inning and took two of three to finish a 5-2 homestand. The Yankees’ division lead, which stood at 15 1/2 games in early July, was down to 3 1/2 games after the second-place Rays won Friday’s series opener. New York romped in the final two games of the series by a combined 20-7. After winning the season series against the Rays 11-8, the Yankees (85-56) have 21 games remaining: six against Boston, four vs. Texas, three each against Milwaukee, Toronto and Baltimore, and two against Pittsburgh — only the Blue Jays and Brewers have winning records. Tampa Bay (78-60) has 24 games left: nine against Toronto, six against AL-best Houston plus three each against the Rangers, Boston and Cleveland.
