Ragi porridge for babies, how to make ragi for babies, toddlers – ragi porridge or ragi malt or ragi kanji is nutritious and provides a good dose of nutrients when consumed regularly. It strengthens the bones, tooth and improves the overall health. To know more about this wonder grain, You can check this detailed post on ragi or finger millet. Known as kanji, java, sari, malt, ragi porridge is made slightly different in different regions.

RECIPES ・ 1 DAY AGO