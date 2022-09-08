The founder of 38 Studios, which collapsed into bankruptcy in 2012, slammed a US government plan to forgive some student loans. Former 38 Studios chief Curt Schilling, whose studio accepted $75 million in loans from the state of Rhode Island in 2010 and then laid off all its employees and declared bankruptcy two years later, has criticized the US student loan forgiveness (opens in new tab) plan, saying on Twitter that "unaccountable uneducated children [are] being covered by hard working debt paying Americans (opens in new tab)."

