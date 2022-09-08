Super has taken North American rights to Colm Bairéad’s award-winning drama The Quiet Girl (An Cailín Ciúin), which was recently announced as Ireland’s entry for Best International Feature Film at the 95th Academy Awards and selected for the 2022 European Film Awards. The film is based on the story “Foster” by Irish author Claire Keegan, who has just been shortlisted for the Booker Prize. It’s set in rural Ireland in 1981 and follows the quiet, neglected girl, Cáit (Catherine Clinch), who is sent away from her overcrowded, dysfunctional family to live with her mother’s relatives for the summer. She blossoms in their...

