After 27 years, 'A Jazzman's Blues' comes to Toronto film festival
TORONTO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Tyler Perry first started working on "A Jazzman's Blues" 27 years ago. It poured out of him one rainy night in Georgia when he was "struggling and broke," he told Reuters. But for years, even as he achieved success in show business, including with the popular Madea franchise and his own studio production complex, it hung in his head and he felt he could not make it. Not yet.
Russian Dissident Gains Entry to Canada for Toronto Film Festival Premiere
Russian dissident Anastasia Shevchenko has managed to secure a Canadian visa to attend the Toronto Film Festival just hours before a short film about her, Anastasia, was set to screen here. After a world premiere at Telluride for Australian director Sarah McCarthy’s film about Shevchenko, the Russian activist was unable to get across the U.S.-Canadian border after the Russian government put her on a wanted list.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues' Review: A Revealing Glimpse of an American IconTIFF: 'The Swimmers' Stars Manal, Nathalie Issa on Learning to Swim for Their RolesToronto Film Festival Lineup Packed With Oscar...
TIFF Kicks Off on Historic Day With ‘Swimmers,’ but Finds Itself in the Deep End With Ticketing Woes
The Toronto International Film Festival kicked off on a historic day with one of its strongest opening films in years in Sally El Hosaini’s “The Swimmers,” but what some audience members will likely remember is the stressful experience of securing their tickets for the Roy Thomson Hall world premiere.
Dystopian Toon ‘Desechable’ Hits Toronto Spain-Canada Co-Production Forum
Spanish producer Miguel Molina of Jaibo Films, whose credits include Locarno 2021 standout “Sacred Spirit,” is presenting what is billed as one of the more ambitious and prized animation features from the Spanish-speaking world which has just passed through Spains ECAM Incubator. More from Variety. Cohen Media Group...
‘Thunder’ Director Carmen Jaquier Breaks Down His Toronto Platform Drama
In an early scene in “Thunder” (“Foudre”), the camera soars around the Swiss Alps. Caught at first in daytime, as it glides down a grassy hillside, past a stream, it hovers over a high valley, up to rocky peaks and blue sky and around again in a final 360 degree circle. There it alights on Elisabeth, 17, a nun, as the sun sets behind a mountain in silhouette. Meanwhile, religious choir music swells on the soundtrack. The shot is symptomatic of the muscular physical direction of Swiss writer-director Carmen Jaquier, whose feature debut world premieres at Toronto’s Platform, before segueing to...
India’s Kajol To Star In Disney+ Hotstar Drama Based On ‘The Good Wife’; Channel 4 Buys Hulu Drama; ‘The Great Escaper’ Shoot Begins — Global Briefs
India’s Kajol To Star Disney+ Hotstar Remake Of ‘The Good Wife’ As Disney+ Day continues ahead of the D23 Expo in Anaheim, India’s Disney+ Hotstar has revealed Hindi cinema star Kajol’s debut streaming series: a local remake of CBS drama The Good Wife, titled The Good Wife — Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka. Due to debut soon on the streamer, the Banijay Asia-produced show will see Kajol in the lawyer role Juliana Margulies made famous during the U.S. show’s seven-year run between 2009 and 2016. Suparn Verma is directing. “The beauty of OTT platforms is that they give creators and actors an opportunity to reinvent and experiment with different...
Bleecker Street Strikes Canadian Distribution Deal With LevelFILM As Toronto Gathers Steam
U.S. indie distribution stalwart Bleecker Street has announced an exclusive output deal with Canadian distributor, levelFILM as it heads into a busy Toronto International Film Festival. The partnership will see levelFILM handle Canadian distribution for Bleecker Street’s films where they control the North American or worldwide rights. The partnership will kick off with Catherine Hardwicke’s action comedy Mafia Mamma starring Toni Collette and Monica Belucci. The film is set for a nationwide release in 2023. Bleecker Street’s Kent Sanderson negotiated the output agreement with Avy Eschenasy, while John Bain and Dave Hudakoc negotiated on behalf of levelFILM. The new distribution partners previously collaborated several...
EbonyLife’s Mo Abudu on Toronto Premiere ‘The King’s Horseman’ and Legacy of Late Director Biyi Bandele
The weeks leading up to a world premiere are typically a time of celebration and anticipation for the filmmakers, particularly when that premiere is taking place at the Toronto Film Festival. But for the team behind “Elesin Oba, The King’s Horseman,” which is produced by Mo Abudu’s EbonyLife Films and Netflix and will screen in the festival’s Special Presentations section, there will be a long shadow cast across the red carpet on opening night. Just weeks ahead of the film’s world premiere on Sept. 10, director Biyi Bandele died in Lagos, Nigeria. His sudden, tragic passing on the eve of what...
Super Takes North America On Ireland’s Oscar Entry ‘The Quiet Girl’ From Director Colm Bairéad
Super has taken North American rights to Colm Bairéad’s award-winning drama The Quiet Girl (An Cailín Ciúin), which was recently announced as Ireland’s entry for Best International Feature Film at the 95th Academy Awards and selected for the 2022 European Film Awards. The film is based on the story “Foster” by Irish author Claire Keegan, who has just been shortlisted for the Booker Prize. It’s set in rural Ireland in 1981 and follows the quiet, neglected girl, Cáit (Catherine Clinch), who is sent away from her overcrowded, dysfunctional family to live with her mother’s relatives for the summer. She blossoms in their...
Grandave International Seals North American Deal On ‘The Channel’ To Brainstorm Media In Toronto
EXCLUSIVE: Grandave International has sold North America rights to action movie The Channel to Brainstorm Media, which is planning a theatrical and VOD release for April, 2023. The film is directed by William Kaufman (The Hit List, Daylight’s End) who also wrote the screenplay. The Channel was produced by Andrew and Isaac Lewis (There Comes A Knocking), Jon Wroblewski (Age Out, A Violent Separation), Christian Sosa (Age Out, Hostile Territory), while Paul Reichelt and Stanley Preschutti (The Card Counter) acted as executive producers. The cast includes Max Martini (13 Hours and Captain Phillips) and Clayne Crawford (Fineskind and Lethal Weapon) The Channel revolves around...
China’s Wang Xiaoshuai Goes Low Budget and Improvisational in Toronto Drama ‘The Hotel’
Wang Xiaoshuai, director of “So Long, My Son” and “Red Amnesia,” will be the most senior mainland Chinese director to present a new film at a major Western festival this year. That may be a reflection of the growing political and economic separation between China and the West over the past couple of years — with COVID an additional irritant. But tough times can also breed innovation. Wang’s latest, “The Hotel,” a chamber piece about a small group of Chinese tourists trapped in a hotel in Thailand during the early days of the pandemic, was inspired by events that Wang personally endured...
