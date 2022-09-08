Read full article on original website
Hypothyroidism diet: What to eat, trigger foods & expert tips
If you have just been diagnosed with an underactive thyroid, you may be wondering whether there is a specific hypothyroidism diet that could help to treat your condition. Unfortunately, pharmaceutical medication is the only treatment that can restore your thyroid function. But this being said, certain nutritional factors may still provide some relief from your symptoms.
The ‘Toxic’ Beauty Ingredient You Need To Stop Using ASAP, According To Doctors
If you’ve ever attempted to read the label of your favorite skincare or makeup product, only to give up after realizing you don’t recognize most of them, you aren’t alone. The beauty and wellness industries are largely unregulated and do not require ...
3 Gut-Healthy Supplements Doctors Say You Should Be Taking Every Day Over 40 For Faster Weight Loss
You may have heard time and time again that healthy weight loss is possible with a balanced diet, regular exercise, frequent hydration and a consistent sleep schedule. While this is true for many, you might find that supplementation and gut-healthy nutrients can assist you on your journey, helping boost your metabolism and promote smoother digestion. We checked in with doctors and health experts for 3 supplement suggestions if your goal is to lose weight healthily over 40.
technologynetworks.com
Stimulating the Vagus Nerve Strengthens the Gut-Brain Axis
The nervous system takes in sensory stimuli, processes them and triggers reactions such as muscle movements or pain sensations. A few years ago, a network in the brain was identified that is coupled with signals from the stomach and presumably influences the human feeling of hunger and satiety. Now, a research team led by Prof. Dr. Nils Kroemer of the University Hospitals of Tübingen and Bonn has shown for the first time that non-invasive stimulation of the vagus nerve at the ear can strengthen the communication between stomach and brain within minutes. The study results are currently published in the renowned journal Brain Stimulation.
studyfinds.org
Manuka honey could help treat potentially fatal lung infection
BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Could a spoonful of honey beat antibiotic-resistant infections? A new study finds the combination of manuka honey and a common antibiotic can successfully treat a potentially fatal lung infection. Moreover, adding honey to the equation significantly reduces the side-effects from taking the drug alone. Specifically,...
Is Fried Rice Healthy? Calories and Other Nutrition Info
There are about 238 calories in fried rice per one cup serving, and if you add meat like chicken, shrimp or beef, you're adding calories, fat and protein, too.
12 steps to losing weight fast, according to the NHS
IF you've over indulged recently, then you might be feeling a little uncomfortable. While some people are happy in the skin they're in and are embracing their bodies, others might want to change their appearance. If you fall into the second category, then this might be in the form of...
healio.com
Shorter menstrual cycle length predicts more severe menopause symptoms
Findings from a study published in Menopause suggested that the length of menstrual cycles during reproductive years may predict the severity of menopause symptoms. “We observed that women with self-reported menstrual cycles for 25 days or less had more somatic and psychological menopausal symptoms, as well as reached menopause earlier than women with menstrual cycles between 26 and 34 days,” the authors wrote. “These results, if confirmed, add to the existing epidemiologic literature on menstrual cycle length and women’s health.”
MedicineNet.com
What Do You Eat on the Alkaline Diet?
If you assume that an alkaline diet has something to do with the pH scale that you learned in high school chemistry class, you’re right. Many people swear by the alkaline diet and even claim that this simple way of eating can cure cancer and prevent other diseases as well. What’s the truth? Learn more about the alkaline diet, what foods you can and cannot eat while following it, and how to steer clear of myths surrounding diets in general.
Medical News Today
Vitamins and supplements for circulation
Blood delivers oxygen and vital nutrients to cells, tissues, and organs throughout the body. Circulation problems can lead to cold hands and feet, muscle cramps, or tiredness. Poor circulation can also slow down wound healing, increasing the risk of infection. No supplement can cure circulation problems, but people may find...
cohaitungchi.com
Why Your Baby Has A Bald Spot On Their Head
Baby snuggles are the best, especially when they’re still so tiny and have that “new baby smell,” which is even better than a new car smell. While snuggling their babies, many moms may catch a glimpse of the back of their beautiful baby’s head and panic, wondering, “Why does my baby have a bald spot on the back of their head?”
How to prevent bloating: Five gas-busting tips
Find out how to prevent bloating with these expert-approved tips
Medical News Today
Circadian rhythm disruptions linked to mental health conditions
We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. A new study finds a striking association between people who have sleep difficulties and people who have mental health conditions. The authors...
Medical News Today
Leaky heart valve: Symptoms and treatment
A leaky heart valve is a heart valve that does not close properly, making it harder for a person’s heart to pump blood. The condition is also known as heart valve regurgitation or valve insufficiency. Causes and symptoms vary, while treatment can include medication, surgery, and lifestyle changes. The...
Medical News Today
What is flexural eczema?
Flexural eczema is a term dermatologists use to refer to atopic dermatitis that develops in the flexural areas of the body. These areas include the backs of the knees, the inner elbows, and the wrists. The condition usually develops during late childhood and young adulthood. Atopic dermatitis is the most...
4 high-protein snacks to eat when you're hungry between meals, nutritionist approved
Yogurt, hummus, fruit, and cheese are great snacks that can keep you feeling full.
verywellhealth.com
How Prediabetes Is Treated
Prediabetes occurs when blood sugar (glucose) levels are elevated but not high enough to be classified as diabetes. If prediabetes is not treated, it may progress into type 2 diabetes, a chronic condition associated with heart, nerve, eye, kidney, and blood vessel complications. This article addresses the management of prediabetes,...
verywellhealth.com
What You Need to Know About Calcifications (Calcium Deposits)
Calcium is an essential and abundant mineral in your body. It mainly is found in your bones and teeth and keeps these structures strong. Calcium also helps your muscles, nerves, and blood vessels function properly. However, when calcium builds up in soft tissues, where it isn't supposed to be, it...
Psych Centra
The Difference Between Panic Attacks and Psychosis
Panic attacks and psychosis are two completely distinct experiences that cause different symptoms and have different underlying causes. Panic attacks are experienced as a sudden and extreme fear often coupled with physical symptoms, such as sweating, feeling out of breath or dizzy, or your heart racing. There’s usually no sense of what caused the panic attack.
msn.com
Magnesium Benefits You Want for Health and Pain Relief
Many of us don’t take nutrition as seriously as we should until our health falters. Depending on the genes that we are born with, some may need more of certain vitamins, minerals and trace elements than others due to how our unique bodies process those nutrients despite a healthy diet. One mineral that most of us don’t get enough is magnesium, which is a shame with all the benefits if can offer from hundreds of internal biological reactions within the body. It works side by side with our enzymes from such actions as supplying energy to how muscles and nerves function to blood glucose control.
