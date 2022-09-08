ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diets

LiveScience

Hypothyroidism diet: What to eat, trigger foods & expert tips

If you have just been diagnosed with an underactive thyroid, you may be wondering whether there is a specific hypothyroidism diet that could help to treat your condition. Unfortunately, pharmaceutical medication is the only treatment that can restore your thyroid function. But this being said, certain nutritional factors may still provide some relief from your symptoms.
shefinds

3 Gut-Healthy Supplements Doctors Say You Should Be Taking Every Day Over 40 For Faster Weight Loss

You may have heard time and time again that healthy weight loss is possible with a balanced diet, regular exercise, frequent hydration and a consistent sleep schedule. While this is true for many, you might find that supplementation and gut-healthy nutrients can assist you on your journey, helping boost your metabolism and promote smoother digestion. We checked in with doctors and health experts for 3 supplement suggestions if your goal is to lose weight healthily over 40.
technologynetworks.com

Stimulating the Vagus Nerve Strengthens the Gut-Brain Axis

The nervous system takes in sensory stimuli, processes them and triggers reactions such as muscle movements or pain sensations. A few years ago, a network in the brain was identified that is coupled with signals from the stomach and presumably influences the human feeling of hunger and satiety. Now, a research team led by Prof. Dr. Nils Kroemer of the University Hospitals of Tübingen and Bonn has shown for the first time that non-invasive stimulation of the vagus nerve at the ear can strengthen the communication between stomach and brain within minutes. The study results are currently published in the renowned journal Brain Stimulation.
studyfinds.org

Manuka honey could help treat potentially fatal lung infection

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Could a spoonful of honey beat antibiotic-resistant infections? A new study finds the combination of manuka honey and a common antibiotic can successfully treat a potentially fatal lung infection. Moreover, adding honey to the equation significantly reduces the side-effects from taking the drug alone. Specifically,...
The US Sun

12 steps to losing weight fast, according to the NHS

IF you've over indulged recently, then you might be feeling a little uncomfortable. While some people are happy in the skin they're in and are embracing their bodies, others might want to change their appearance. If you fall into the second category, then this might be in the form of...
healio.com

Shorter menstrual cycle length predicts more severe menopause symptoms

Findings from a study published in Menopause suggested that the length of menstrual cycles during reproductive years may predict the severity of menopause symptoms. “We observed that women with self-reported menstrual cycles for 25 days or less had more somatic and psychological menopausal symptoms, as well as reached menopause earlier than women with menstrual cycles between 26 and 34 days,” the authors wrote. “These results, if confirmed, add to the existing epidemiologic literature on menstrual cycle length and women’s health.”
MedicineNet.com

What Do You Eat on the Alkaline Diet?

If you assume that an alkaline diet has something to do with the pH scale that you learned in high school chemistry class, you’re right. Many people swear by the alkaline diet and even claim that this simple way of eating can cure cancer and prevent other diseases as well. What’s the truth? Learn more about the alkaline diet, what foods you can and cannot eat while following it, and how to steer clear of myths surrounding diets in general.
Medical News Today

Vitamins and supplements for circulation

Blood delivers oxygen and vital nutrients to cells, tissues, and organs throughout the body. Circulation problems can lead to cold hands and feet, muscle cramps, or tiredness. Poor circulation can also slow down wound healing, increasing the risk of infection. No supplement can cure circulation problems, but people may find...
cohaitungchi.com

Why Your Baby Has A Bald Spot On Their Head

Baby snuggles are the best, especially when they’re still so tiny and have that “new baby smell,” which is even better than a new car smell. While snuggling their babies, many moms may catch a glimpse of the back of their beautiful baby’s head and panic, wondering, “Why does my baby have a bald spot on the back of their head?”
Medical News Today

Circadian rhythm disruptions linked to mental health conditions

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. A new study finds a striking association between people who have sleep difficulties and people who have mental health conditions. The authors...
Medical News Today

Leaky heart valve: Symptoms and treatment

A leaky heart valve is a heart valve that does not close properly, making it harder for a person’s heart to pump blood. The condition is also known as heart valve regurgitation or valve insufficiency. Causes and symptoms vary, while treatment can include medication, surgery, and lifestyle changes. The...
Medical News Today

What is flexural eczema?

Flexural eczema is a term dermatologists use to refer to atopic dermatitis that develops in the flexural areas of the body. These areas include the backs of the knees, the inner elbows, and the wrists. The condition usually develops during late childhood and young adulthood. Atopic dermatitis is the most...
verywellhealth.com

How Prediabetes Is Treated

Prediabetes occurs when blood sugar (glucose) levels are elevated but not high enough to be classified as diabetes. If prediabetes is not treated, it may progress into type 2 diabetes, a chronic condition associated with heart, nerve, eye, kidney, and blood vessel complications. This article addresses the management of prediabetes,...
verywellhealth.com

What You Need to Know About Calcifications (Calcium Deposits)

Calcium is an essential and abundant mineral in your body. It mainly is found in your bones and teeth and keeps these structures strong. Calcium also helps your muscles, nerves, and blood vessels function properly. However, when calcium builds up in soft tissues, where it isn't supposed to be, it...
Psych Centra

The Difference Between Panic Attacks and Psychosis

Panic attacks and psychosis are two completely distinct experiences that cause different symptoms and have different underlying causes. Panic attacks are experienced as a sudden and extreme fear often coupled with physical symptoms, such as sweating, feeling out of breath or dizzy, or your heart racing. There’s usually no sense of what caused the panic attack.
msn.com

Magnesium Benefits You Want for Health and Pain Relief

Many of us don’t take nutrition as seriously as we should until our health falters. Depending on the genes that we are born with, some may need more of certain vitamins, minerals and trace elements than others due to how our unique bodies process those nutrients despite a healthy diet. One mineral that most of us don’t get enough is magnesium, which is a shame with all the benefits if can offer from hundreds of internal biological reactions within the body. It works side by side with our enzymes from such actions as supplying energy to how muscles and nerves function to blood glucose control.
