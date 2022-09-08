ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Man Posts Bail, Get Rearrested In Jail Parking Lot

Tampa Bay, home of Super Bowl Champs, Stanley Cup Champs, and home of getting arrested for dumb s**t! A 32-year-old man was arrested for a DUI after a fender bender on Ulmerton Road and 66th Street. He posted a $500 bail a few hours later and was able to leave Pinellas County Jail. Well he didn’t get very far. Because according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, he broke into three sheriff’s office vehicles in the parking lot!
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

We can’t wrap our heads around the fact that September is already here! We’re getting excited though, because that means that fall is just around the corner which means there are so many things to do in Tampa Bay with the kids. Our list of our favorite pumpkin patches in Tampa Bay and Halloween events is growing […]
Vintage Pinellas: The Gulfport Casino

There’s one question Gulfport Casino manager Justin Shea gets asked more than any other: Where are the slot machines?. The word casino means gathering place, he politely tells guests at the towering, lime green, 88-year-old dance hall at the edge of Boca Ciega Bay. It’s derived from the Italian for little house. “We’ve never had gaming here in the Historic Ballroom, but we are a true casino. An original casino.”
THE 15 BEST Things to Do in Apollo Beach

The New Smyrna Beach area has a hidden gem that you will want to explore. Apollo Beach lies north of the Canaveral National Seashore in New Smyrna. It is one of the best beaches in Ruskin which is in Hillsborough County. One of the reasons why it has become a great place for the locals is because of its being secluded. Aside from that, the beach itself stretches about 5 miles. Pair it with stunning blue waters and you have a beach with a great view.
City officials respond to volley of pickleball complaints

A growing and vocal group of pickleball enthusiasts believe St. Petersburg is unaccommodating to their sport; however, city officials say that could not be further from the case. Mike Jefferis, leisure services administrator and director of parks and recreation, has the difficult task of ensuring equitable access to all sports...
Giffords Florida bus tour comes to the Tampa Bay area

Some are asking if gun safety can be an issue that benefits Florida Democrats at the ballot box in November. Officials with the gun safety group Giffords Florida said it’s an issue that voters in the Sunshine State, particularly Hispanic voters, care deeply about, as the group’s bus tour made stops in St. Petersburg and Tampa on Friday morning.
$750 Million-Tampa Airport Is About To Look A Lot Different

Tampa Airport is about to look a lot different because they will be building a new terminal. The terminal will be the first one built at the airport in more than 17 years. Work on the project will begin in 2024 and should take about three years to complete. The Hillsborough County Aviation Authority board of directors approved the budget of $787.4 million for the project. The work will be done for Airside D. It will have 16 gates that will serve domestic and international flights.
Pacific Counter Is Coming to The Landings

St. Petersburg-based poke bowl and sushi burrito restaurant Pacific Counter will soon be making a home at The Landings in Sarasota. Co-owners Tanner Loebel, Eric Bialik and Chitthasack Noythanongsay (a.k.a. Chef Tock) noticed that many patrons were making the drive from as far south as Venice to enjoy the restaurant's fresh fare at its Lakewood Ranch location, so they set out to find their next great spot.
Eye On Business; Riverview/Apollo Beach, September 2022

Veteran-owned Martin Security Services Protects Your Home. Martin Security Services is a veteran-owned and operated small business based in Ruskin. It specializes in state-of-the-art home and business security products, cameras, video recording, smart devices and monthly monitoring. Martin Security Services offers full design services to create custom systems, and its highly experienced security experts will help you design and build the solutions you need to protect yourself and your business. It can also install retail kits and teach clients how to use them.
Blood, Sweat & Beers: Dunedin bars unite for inaugural Dive Bar Olympics

DUNEDIN — In Dunedin’s bustling downtown district, the dozens of bars, restaurants, breweries, and other hot spots typically garner most of the town’s headlines.div. But another socializing segment exists outside of downtown. One that’s populated by locals and longtime regular patrons, where the rooms are filled with pool tables and dartboards, jukeboxes and crane games in Dunedin’s “dive” bars, and where everybody typically knows everybody else’s name.
