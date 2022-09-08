The New Smyrna Beach area has a hidden gem that you will want to explore. Apollo Beach lies north of the Canaveral National Seashore in New Smyrna. It is one of the best beaches in Ruskin which is in Hillsborough County. One of the reasons why it has become a great place for the locals is because of its being secluded. Aside from that, the beach itself stretches about 5 miles. Pair it with stunning blue waters and you have a beach with a great view.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO