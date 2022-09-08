Read full article on original website
Elk City police officer shoots, kills allegedly armed suspect, OSBI investigating
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting after an Elk City Police Department officer shot and killed an allegedly armed suspect.
“It was strange”: Oklahoma County Bomb squad investigating suspicious boxes in Bethany
Early Friday morning, the Oklahoma County Bomb Squad was called to a 7-Eleven gas station at 7959 NW 23rd in Bethany to investigate after four boxes that were found taped together with wires showing.
Shooting Victim Recalls Scary Moments In SE Oklahoma City
A family in Southeast OKC is shaken up after a man on a bicycle approached them with a gun shooting at them. Police said that man is behind bars. The Brown family said what happened Tuesday morning was traumatic. As the Brown family left their house for the day, they...
Oklahoma City police investigate suspected murder-suicide
Authorities say they are investigating a suspected murder-suicide in Oklahoma City.
High School teacher allegedly berating students
A Payne County mother is furious after she says a high school teacher berated and threatened her daughter and her classmates.
Neighbors Shocked After Murder-Suicide In NW OKC
Neighbors in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood are in shock after an apparent murder-suicide. Oklahoma City police said 30-year-old Noel Shaffer shot and killed his 69-year-old mother before turning the gun on himself. Constance Shaffer-Duey's husband was the one who found the gruesome scene near Graham Ave. And Northwest 23rd...
Suspect, Victim Identified Following Homicide In NW OKC
The suspect and victim have been identified following a homicide that happened Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City police. Officers said they were called to do a welfare check at a home at around 8:30 a.m. near Northwest 37th Street and North Council Road. Two people...
3 Ninnekah Public Schools Students Injured In Rollover Crash
Three Ninnekah students were injured in a car wreck Thursday morning. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, one of them was lifeflighted. Ninnekah Public Schools released a letter Friday morning which said the students were riding with a parent. A second grader was lifeflighted to OU Trauma Center. A first...
Police discover two dead in apparent murder-suicide on west side
Two died Thursday in a home near Lake Overholser on Oklahoma City's west side from what police believe was a murder-suicide. The post Police discover two dead in apparent murder-suicide on west side appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Two in custody after shots fired during reported drive-by in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police took two people in custody after shots were reportedly fired during a drive-by Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. The incident happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. near Southwest 44th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Police are still working to determine how the incident started. Authorities have...
Suspect search underway after Oklahoma City dispensary burglary
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for suspects after an Oklahoma City dispensary was broken into early Thursday morning. Shortly before 2 a.m., as many as six suspects broke through the front window of a dispensary near Interstate 240 and Sunnylane Road with welding glass cylinders. Police said the...
Police: Three suspects steal cash from two Walmart registers in South OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking to identify three individuals who allegedly stole from cash registers at two different Walmart stores in South OKC. Police say these three people pictured above stole cash from registers at Walmart on two different occasions at two different stores. If...
OKCPD: Court documents reveal homeless man murdered in August was hanged with a dog-leash
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Additional information has been released after a 20-year-old man and 18-year-old woman were arrested for the murder of a homeless man back in August. James Guillory, 20, and Sierra McCoy-Griffen, 18, were arrested for the murder of Jeff Skrivanek on Aug. 27. According to court...
Pott. Co. Law Enforcement Looking For More Information After Body Found
A homicide investigation is underway in Pottawatomie County after a body was discovered Wednesday morning along a rural road. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office responded to Croslin Rd. and East MacArthur and discovered a deceased male. Investigators said the victim had been shot multiple times. A driver called 911...
Perkins man accused of choking 13-year-old girl
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 33-year-old Perkins man accused of choking a 13-year-old female relative on three occasions at his residence has been ordered to appear in court on Oct. 3 when he can seek a preliminary hearing on three counts of child abuse alleged to have occurred between June 12 and July 4.
Short Chase With OCSO Deputies Ends At Casino’s Front Door
A short chase ended Thursday with half of a pickup truck inside an Oklahoma City casino. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said the driver topped speeds over 100 miles per hour before he crashed into Remington Park. Deputies found its driver, Pete Puckett from Texas, not in the crash debris...
Shots Fired At Grady County Home, Manhunt Underway
Law enforcement in Grady County is hunting for a man who they say fired a shot in his parents home. It happened on County Street 2800 near Rush Springs. According to police, Michael Pearson got into a fight with his father at the home. He fired a shot during the altercation but nobody was hit.
Oklahoma City Police Investigating Shooting In NW OKC
Oklahoma City police are investigating after a person was shot in the leg Wednesday evening. The shooting happened in the 7300 block of Lyrewood Lane just before 6:30 p.m. EMSA and firefighters were treating the victim at the scene. Police say the suspects fled in a white car. Police believe...
Man arrested after attempted rape in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a man they say followed a woman home from an Oklahoma City park and tried to rape her. A woman told police she was walking in a park near Melrose Lane and Rockwell Avenue Sunday morning. She said the suspect was also walking in the park, according to police.
Father Arrested After Neighbors Find Daughter Wandering In Rain
A metro father was arrested and accused of losing his three and four-year-old children. Police responded to the man's home near South Mustang Rd and Reno after a neighbor reported a little girl wandering the streets in the rain. According to neighbors, it’s a regular occurrence and while they didn’t...
