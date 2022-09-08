ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

News On 6

Shooting Victim Recalls Scary Moments In SE Oklahoma City

A family in Southeast OKC is shaken up after a man on a bicycle approached them with a gun shooting at them. Police said that man is behind bars. The Brown family said what happened Tuesday morning was traumatic. As the Brown family left their house for the day, they...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Suspect, Victim Identified Following Homicide In NW OKC

The suspect and victim have been identified following a homicide that happened Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City police. Officers said they were called to do a welfare check at a home at around 8:30 a.m. near Northwest 37th Street and North Council Road. Two people...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

3 Ninnekah Public Schools Students Injured In Rollover Crash

Three Ninnekah students were injured in a car wreck Thursday morning. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, one of them was lifeflighted. Ninnekah Public Schools released a letter Friday morning which said the students were riding with a parent. A second grader was lifeflighted to OU Trauma Center. A first...
NINNEKAH, OK
KOCO

Suspect search underway after Oklahoma City dispensary burglary

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for suspects after an Oklahoma City dispensary was broken into early Thursday morning. Shortly before 2 a.m., as many as six suspects broke through the front window of a dispensary near Interstate 240 and Sunnylane Road with welding glass cylinders. Police said the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

Perkins man accused of choking 13-year-old girl

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 33-year-old Perkins man accused of choking a 13-year-old female relative on three occasions at his residence has been ordered to appear in court on Oct. 3 when he can seek a preliminary hearing on three counts of child abuse alleged to have occurred between June 12 and July 4.
PERKINS, OK
News On 6

Short Chase With OCSO Deputies Ends At Casino’s Front Door

A short chase ended Thursday with half of a pickup truck inside an Oklahoma City casino. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said the driver topped speeds over 100 miles per hour before he crashed into Remington Park. Deputies found its driver, Pete Puckett from Texas, not in the crash debris...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Shots Fired At Grady County Home, Manhunt Underway

Law enforcement in Grady County is hunting for a man who they say fired a shot in his parents home. It happened on County Street 2800 near Rush Springs. According to police, Michael Pearson got into a fight with his father at the home. He fired a shot during the altercation but nobody was hit.
GRADY COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma City Police Investigating Shooting In NW OKC

Oklahoma City police are investigating after a person was shot in the leg Wednesday evening. The shooting happened in the 7300 block of Lyrewood Lane just before 6:30 p.m. EMSA and firefighters were treating the victim at the scene. Police say the suspects fled in a white car. Police believe...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Man arrested after attempted rape in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a man they say followed a woman home from an Oklahoma City park and tried to rape her. A woman told police she was walking in a park near Melrose Lane and Rockwell Avenue Sunday morning. She said the suspect was also walking in the park, according to police.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

