natchitochesparishjournal.com
September Young at Heart Luncheon
The monthly Young at Heart luncheon for seniors was held on Sept. 7 at the First United Methodist Church. Mayor Ronnie Williams, Jr. spoke to the group about ongoing City of Natchitoches priorities and projects. The Koinonia Circle provided patriotic decorations. Birthdays were celebrated by Nelda Chandler, Betty Whitehead, Paul...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
City of Natchitoches Permits: AUGUST 2022
The City of Natchitoches Planning and Zoning Department approved 42 permits during the month of June with an application value of $1.3 million. To report an issue or typo with this article – CLICK HERE.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Louisiana School welcomes 120 new students at Matriculation Ceremony
(Natchitoches, La.) – The Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA) recognized 120 new students representing 59 percent of the state’s parishes during its annual Matriculation Ceremony held Friday, Sept. 2 in the NSU A.A. Fredericks Auditorium. Of more than 250 applicants statewide, 10 students joined...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Goldonna News: September 8, 2022
A Corn Hole Tournament will take place on September 24, 2022 at the Coushatta Grand Bayou Resort. The event will have food trucks, corn hole boards, door prizes, and a silent auction. All proceeds will be given to the surviving spouse of Josh Feirn who passed away after an ATV accident.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Parish Technical and Career Center: Student Absenteeism
In an effort to combat student absenteeism, and to increase student and community involvement, Natchitoches Parish Technical and Career Center has combined their Jobs for American Graduates (JAG) and their Youth Volunteer Corps (YVC) organizations to create the school’s first ever student council. While JAG is a program used to teach students life skills, as well as the skills needed to make them more marketable when seeking employment, YVC is a program geared towards community service.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Parish County Agent Receives Achievement Award
Randall Mallette received the Achievement Award from the National Association of County Agriculture Agents during the 2022 Annual Meeting and Professional Improvement Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida on July 19. Randall was one of several honorees who represent the top one percent of the membership selected by their peers. The Achievement Award is awarded to Agents with less than 10 years of service in the Cooperative Extension Service who have exhibited excellence in the field of professional Extension. The National Association of County Agricultural Agents (NACAA) is a professional Extension organization geared toward Extension educators and other professionals who work in agriculture, horticulture, forestry and natural resources, 4-H youth development, community development, and related disciplines.
Natchitoches Times
Mayor floats water and electric rate hikes
Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. is leading the charge to increase residential water and electricity rates in the City of Natchitoches with a series of town hall meetings discussing the topic. In the first meeting Aug. 18, Williams’ administration was joined by members of the city council and consulting engineer and former Parish President Rick Nowlin in making the case for the rate hikes. Councilperson-at-large Betty Sawyer-Smith concluded the first town hall meeting with an explanation for the push to raise utility rates. “There are a lot of things that we’ve got to do in Natchitoches, and we just don’t have the money,” she said.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Issues Warning to Vernon Parish Residents
Vernon Parish, La - On September 6, 2022 at approximately 12:46 a.m. the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Fort Polk Officials regarding an airplane traveling from Alexandria to Deridder. Officials indicated that the airplane was hit with a spot light and a green laser. Officials provided coordinates to the area of the incident. The incident occurred in the Providence area of the parish. Officials also indicated that Houston air traffic controllers reported two prior incidents within the past week, in the same area, involving lasers being pointed at aircraft. At the time of the incidents the aircraft were traveling at an altitude of 28,000 and 30,000 feet when they were hit with the laser. In the event of a future incident, officials have prepared in advance to utilize advanced technology, to mark the exact incident location so that law enforcement personnel can respond to the location. Federal law prohibits anyone from pointing lasers at air crafts and anyone convicted of engaging in such criminal activity can be sentenced to 5 years in prison. The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office will continue to work closely with Fort Polk Officials and air traffic controllers in an effort to identify the person or persons responsible for these incidents so that they can be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Anyone with information relating to these incidents should contact the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-238-1311.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Update on Chick-fil-A Project Progress
The NPJ reached out to Chick-fil-A’s corporate office for an update on the construction progress at the new Keyser Avenue location. Residents have been watching with anticipation as the walls went up and windows were installed. Corporate responded:. It’s our pleasure to confirm we will be opening our first...
KPLC TV
KCS Holiday Express to return to SWLA this year
Monroe - Nov. 25. You can view the train’s full schedule with location details HERE.
kalb.com
Pineville police investigating vandalism at Air U
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department is investigating vandalism that was discovered at Air U on Friday, Sept. 9. PPD said when employees arrived to open the business, they found a shattered window. There were no kids present at the time. When they investigated the matter, PPD said they found what appeared to be bullet holes and fragments of bullets at the scene.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
After 50 years, there’ve been changes, but the joy remains
Anniversaries, I’ve had a few. As of this past July 11, Kay and I have been married 38 years. On November 24, it will have been 55 years since the morning I downed my first buck. This past April 13 marked the 30th anniversary of my bagging my first wild turkey gobbler. Anniversaries are sort of special.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Dr. Marcus Jones invested as Northwestern State’s 20th president
The Northwestern State University family and the Natchitoches community marked a day of celebration as Dr. Marcus Jones was formally installed as the university’s 20th president Friday, Sept. 9. The formal investiture took place in A.A. Fredericks Auditorium beginning with a procession of faculty and staff in full academic regalia, part of a ceremony steeped in tradition and nostalgia.
kalb.com
Mother of 4-year-old at center of Rapides corporal punishment case files civil suit
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The mother of a 4-year-old, who is at the center of a criminal case involving the use of corporal punishment at Phoenix Magnet Elementary School, has filed a civil lawsuit in the Rapides Parish courthouse. Last Friday, Harli Matt, who is identified as the child’s mother,...
KSLA
Sabine Parish man dies when pickup hits guardrail, overturns on DeSoto highway
NEAR KEACHI, La. (KSLA) — A Sabine Parish man died when his pickup hit a guardrail and overturned in DeSoto Parish, authorities report. The crash happened just after 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 on Louisiana Highway 5 south of Kalmbach Road just south of the village of Keachi. It...
westcentralsbest.com
Alexandria Man Charged With Murder Faces Trial This Month
Alexandria, La - A trial is set for September 26th for Timothy Teasley, 30, of Alexandria. Teasley is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. He’s accused of shooting Thair Zidan, an employee at Chi-Town Gas & Grocery, and trying to kill another employee at the store back in February 2017. The trial was originally set for July but Teasley’s public defender, Chad Guillot, notified the court in April that his client hadn't returned from the East Louisiana State Hospital after being ordered there in July 2021. Three doctors at the time couldn’t reach a consensus on his mental health. In June of this year, Judge Chris Hazel found Teasley competent to stand trial during a status conference following a sanity hearing. But on July 11, the day before jury selection would begin, Guillot and Assistant District Attorney Johnny Giordano both indicated that they would need more time to prepare. Teasley has been charged with more than 20 additional counts of violent crimes while being in jail awaiting trial.
KTBS
Louisiana Higher Ed: NSU president now official, new cancer data and nurse needs
Dr. Marcus Jones was named president of NSU in November 2021 and was formally invested to the office Friday, Sept. 9. Jones holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance from Northwestern State, a master’s in international business and trade from Grambling State University and a law degree from Southern University Law Center. (Courtesy of Northwestern State University)
myarklamiss.com
Grambling: Lincoln Prep School soon to open a new $45 million campus
GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) – It has been two years since Lincoln Prep was demanded to move-off of the Grambling State University Campus as a result of a federal court order in the long-standing desegregation case. Now, the construction of their new campus will soon be completed. “This has been...
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed After His Vehicle Struck the Guardrail and Overturned on LA 5
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed After His Vehicle Struck the Guardrail and Overturned on LA 5. Louisiana – On Thursday, September 8, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 5, south of Kalmbach Road shortly after 3:00 p.m. Eric Sweet, 34, of Many, Louisiana, was unrestrained and died in the crash.
KTAL
Mansfield water system sustains major rupture
MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – City officials are advising citizens that a water main suffered a major rupture Wednesday evening. They say a large number of customers and businesses will experience low or no water pressure while crews work to repair the issue. The city hopes to have the water pressure restored within the next few hours.
