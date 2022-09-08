Read full article on original website
Related
Big cat sighting in Northern Michigan prompts DNR investigation
The DNR said they are looking into images of a large black cat with a long tail captured by a photographer during a 5K race southwest of Traverse City on Saturday.
UpNorthLive.com
$2 million will be used to upgrade the I-500 race track in Sault Ste. Marie
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The City of Sault Ste. Marie is getting a $2 million grant to improve the I-500 snowmobile race track and turn it into a year-round event space. The grant comes from the American Rescue Plan and aims to improve tourism in the eastern Upper Peninsula...
Comments / 0