CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The City of Sault Ste. Marie is getting a $2 million grant to improve the I-500 snowmobile race track and turn it into a year-round event space. The grant comes from the American Rescue Plan and aims to improve tourism in the eastern Upper Peninsula...

SAULT STE. MARIE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO