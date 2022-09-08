Not everyone is a cat person, especially those who are allergic. But a hairless cat can make it possible for a cat-loving family to adopt a new pet without causing their allergies to massively flare up. If your only knowledge of hairless cats is when Rachel Green adopts a Sphynx in "The One With The Ball," then we recommend reading on to learn more about this and other hairless cat breeds that bring just as much affection, energy, and cuddle time as kitties with thick coats. We guarantee the whole family will love this cute cat breed — especially the family members who tend to sneeze when Whiskers strolls over for a scratch.

PETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO