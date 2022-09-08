Read full article on original website
Adorable moment a Louisiana man stops to help kitten in the road - and gets ambushed by a whole group of tiny cats he later finds homes for
A Louisiana man stopped to help a kitten on the roadside before getting ambushed by a litter of them, which he eventually helped rehome. The video of Robert Brantley saving 13 kittens in June has recently resurfaced on Twitter and viewers are just as overjoyed as they were the first time around.
lovemeow.com
Kitten Who Was Found Foraging for Food, Transforms into a Happy Indoor Cat in 3 Days
A kitten who was found foraging for food, transformed into a happy indoor cat in just three days. When Little Wanderers NYC was informed about a number of kittens needing help, outside an Upholstery shop in the Bronx, New York, volunteers of the rescue sprang into action. The kittens were...
Man Confused by Dog in Big Cat Exhibit: '99% Sure That's Not a Cheetah'
"Wait, wait, wait. Let's not pass judgment until we see it run," joked one commenter on the now viral image.
Cat's Reaction to Being Pranked by Owner With Fake Feline Delights Viewers
"Came, saw, conquered! Proud kitty!" commented one Tiktok user
Dog owners are warned to ‘keep your dogs at home’ after dozens – mostly puppies – die of a mystery illness that has left vets puzzled
A mystery illness is killing dozens of dogs across the US, mostly of them under the age of two. The illness, concentrated in Otsego County in northern Michigan, has killed at least 20 dogs in the US. The disease particularly affects puppies, causing bloody diarrhea and vomiting. Dogs die within...
One Green Planet
Dog Forced to Repeatedly Have Litters at an Illegal Breeding Facility Makes Incredible Transformation!
An undercover investigation conducted by PETA found an illegal breeding operation in Michigan filled with neglected and abused animals. 39 dogs were seized by authorities, including Ruthie, the Jack Russel terrier. Source: PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals)/Youtube. Ruthie was neglected, repeatedly bred, and had litters taken away...
pethelpful.com
Dog's Reaction to Realizing the Cat Is Sitting Right Next To Her Is Just the Best
No matter how much you finesse the situation, sometimes your pets just don't get along. Just like these two pets on TikTok, who presumably don't enjoy spending time together. As their owner (@thebossyaussies) from Northern California showed in a video later shared online, their Australian Shepherd is absolutely terrified of their cat. And she was definitely not afraid to show it.
ohmymag.co.uk
'The saddest looking puppy' whose owner left her with multiple fractures is now happy in her forever home
The bulldog-type puppy Daisy was just 18 weeks old, but she had already suffered untold abuse. The pooch was rescued and rehomed by the RSPCA. As it turns out, she never forgot her angel saviour inspector Lisa Lupson who removed her from the ‘living hell’. ‘Please help me’
Watch: Jealous German Shepherd has hilarious reaction to owner petting cat
Video footage of a German Shepherd looking suitably flabbergasted has gone viral after the dog’s hilarious reaction gained more than 1.2 million views on TikTok. Pet owner’s around the world will be able to relate to this clip… especially those who have multiple animals under their roof!
petpress.net
Top 5 Cat Breeds That Act Like Dogs
Dogs and cats are both popular pets, but they have very different personalities. Dogs are known for being friendly and outgoing, while cats are often seen as more independent and aloof. But can cats actually act like dogs? There are a few cat breeds that act like dogs. It’s not...
Does Your Dog Cry Happy Tears?
Happy dogs are easy to spot. Their tails wag excitedly back and forth, they cover us in sloppy, wet kisses and, sometimes, their whole body shakes with enthusiasm as they roll over on their backs, eager for more attention. However, according to a new study, your dog might also be...
16 In-Laws Whose Sense Of Entitlement Is One Part Hilarious, Nine Parts Infuriating
These in-laws might just be the worst houseguests ever.
Adorable moment man introduces his puppy to neighborhood cat goes viral
A TikTok user has captured a wonderful moment where a man can be seen introducing his pet dog to the neighborhood cat, and it’s adorable!. The user, Cheyenne (opens in new tab), happened to peer out the window and see a man with his new puppy walking down the street. When he comes across the neighborhood kitty, he stops to introduce the pair to one another. Of course, they don’t immediately get along, but they quickly decide to tolerate one another!
Thurston Waffles the cat death: Fans mourn meowing meme star
"I can't believe I'm even writing this." Internet learns of sudden death of social media sensation Thurston Waffles in heartbreaking tweet. With his iconic meow that saw him featured in numerous memes and his stunning white coat, Thurston Waffles was a social media sensation with a loyal and devoted following that have been left devastated by news of his sudden death.
pethelpful.com
Chihuahua's Adorable Way of Begging Mom for Chicken Is Winning Everyone Over
Dogs can be fairly predictable. When they want food, they're usually going to beg for it until their owners give in or they are shooed out of the room. One pup took her request for a taste of chicken a step further in this hilarious video. TikTok user @ericaroslyn recently...
I’m a dog trainer – four of the best breeds if you live in a small home or flat
IF you want a pet pooch but are worried about the size of your home then these are the breeds for you. Professional dog trainer, and founder of Dogs With Manners, Alice Manners, has spoken to Fabulous revealing the dog breeds that are best suited for those whose homes are on the smaller side.
womansday.com
9 Hairless Cat Breeds for an Allergy-Friendly Home
Not everyone is a cat person, especially those who are allergic. But a hairless cat can make it possible for a cat-loving family to adopt a new pet without causing their allergies to massively flare up. If your only knowledge of hairless cats is when Rachel Green adopts a Sphynx in "The One With The Ball," then we recommend reading on to learn more about this and other hairless cat breeds that bring just as much affection, energy, and cuddle time as kitties with thick coats. We guarantee the whole family will love this cute cat breed — especially the family members who tend to sneeze when Whiskers strolls over for a scratch.
catingtonpost.com
The 10 Most Unique-Looking Cat Breeds
While every cat is unique in personality and beautiful in his or her own way, most of them have pretty similar features. They may be different colors and patterns, but most have fur, four legs, and a tail! That said, about 5% of cats in the world are purebred – and some of them have some pretty unique features! Here are 10 of the most unique-looking cat breeds:
dogsbestlife.com
Everything you should know about French bulldog puppies
The French bulldog puppy is perfect if you’re looking for a small, playful, and cuddly pet. These beguiling puppies love to play and then snuggle on their owner’s lap to take a nap. They will not get taller than 13 inches at the shoulder, making them an excellent...
