Where to Watch the Pembroke Fireworks ShowDianna CarneyPembroke, MA
Guitarist Tyler Morris works hard at the business side of music while recording and performing with virtuoso skills.American Household NewsSalisbury, MA
You're Invited! Johnny Cupcakes Announces Grand Reopening Celebration EventDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Here's How You Can Join the Release of Thousands of Floating LanternsDianna CarneyWeymouth, MA
Eaton Hall set to undergo complete renovationThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
baystatebanner.com
East Boston Latin Music Festival debuts this weekend
Celina Colby is an arts and travel reporter with a fondness for Russian novels.... VIEW BIO. This weekend, the sounds of salsa will waft through the streets of East Boston during the East Boston Latin Music Festival: Sonidos de la Gente, on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Bremen Street Park from 1–6:30 p.m. Presented by ZUMIX and state Sen. Lydia Edwards, the free festival celebrates the diverse Latin American cultures of East Boston and their vibrant music.
A Haunted Hotel in Boston Will Host a ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween Bash This October
'Tis the season for all things Halloween, and the iron has never been more hot when it comes to Netflix's smash hit 'Stranger Things'. The latest season of the show was filled with more horror than ever, and lends itself perfectly to having an entire Halloween bash built around it. According to Timeout.com, one 'haunted' hotel in Boston intends to do just that with a full-scale party for those that want to flashback to the '80s with a touch of demogorgons, the upside down, and maybe a few ghosts, too.
Italian ‘SeptemberFest’ Coming to Boston Sounds Simply Mouthwatering
Here we go. This may just be the biggest fall event in Boston, and it's all about FOOD! Yum! And it's outside under the stars in the South Garden of Boston's Back Bay neighborhood at the Prudential Center. You've heard of Eataly correct? This is Boston's vibrant Italian marketplace with...
A Bite of Paradise is Coming to Faneuil Hall in Boston This Fall
A taste of paradise is headed to Faneuil Hall in Boston. The hugely popular restaurant chain Margaritaville will bring its island vibes to Beantown for its only location in Massachusetts. Announced last year, Margaritaville was scheduled to open in early 2021, but production was delayed. It was then projected to...
TripAdvisor Blog
15 fun and unique things you can only do in Boston
For baseball fans, history buffs, and art lovers alike. The history, the food, the sports, the accents—Boston is one of the oldest, most distinctive, and most dynamic cities in the U.S. There's countless activities to do, so to help you narrow down your itinerary, we've found 15 incredible options for your next trip to Beantown.
WCVB
In Boston, Jennifer Hudson chats with Shayna Seymour about her next chapter
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A new face is coming to daytime TV. EGOT winner – Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony recipient – Jennifer Hudson is addingTV show host to her already-impressive résumé. Shayna and J-Hud chatted at the Lookout Rooftop and Bar at the Envoy Hotel,...
Italian Food Festival Will Include Over 40+ Amazing Tastings, Creative Cocktails & Live Music
(BOSTON, MA) For one night only the entire marketplace outside of the Prudential Center's South Garden will become a foodies' dream, offering"more than 40food and drink tastings, including dishes from our restaurants and fresh counters, grilling stations, chef demonstrations, live music, cocktail bars, and more!"
ABC6.com
Cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline to open in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — “Clementine,” a new cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline, will open in Providence. Cicilline, who’s a former Providence mayor, named the bar after his great-grandmother, Clementine. The bar will take a creative spin on classic cocktails, also serving non-alcoholic drinks and...
whdh.com
How to honor Queen Elizabeth II in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Bostonians wishing to honor Queen Elizabeth II from across the pond can do so in several ways close to home. The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library has a condolence book in its lobby for guests to sign. The Queen and the Kennedys enjoyed a close relationship, as Joe Kennedy Sr. was an ambassador to England. The library houses several artifacts from the Royal Family, which are currently on display.
brooklynvegan.com
Boston’s The Middle East could be demolished for a new hotel / venue
Boston's The Middle East, the much-loved and long-running rock club and restaurant in Cambridge’s Central Square, could soon look a lot different. As The Boston Herald reports, The Sater family who own The Middle East, as well as the property, have filed plans to demolish the current one-story building and replace it with a six-story hotel with basement and ground-floor music venues, as well as a top floor restaurant and bar.
hot969boston.com
This Boston street was just named one of the coolest streets in the WORLD!
How cool is this? Time Out is back with its list of “33 coolest streets in the world.” Let’s first look at how they came up with the list. 20,000 city dwellers around the world were surveyed and based it on food, fun, culture and community among other things. Once the survey was complete, editors and contributors to Time Out took over and narrowed the list down to 33. According to the site “From grand avenues and shopping strips to pedestrianised backstreets and leafy squares, these streets are manageable microcosms of the world’s most exciting cities – each one chock-full of independent businesses, creative humans and everything else that makes urban life brilliant.”
WCVB
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler drops by former Boston apartment ahead of Fenway Park concert
BOSTON — Steven Tyler has been no stranger to his band's old Boston apartment. Wednesday night, on the eve of his Fenway Park concert, the Massachusetts native returned to his old stomping grounds on Commonwealth Avenue, paying a visit to the apartment building where Aerosmith lived while trying to make a name for themselves in Boston.
country1025.com
It’s Moving Day: Goodbye Dorchester, Hello Waltham!
Moving always brings mixed feelings. Change is hard, but change is also good. It helps us grow, by learning new things, discovering new places, meeting new people and learning to adapt. Survival baby, that’s what it’s all about. If you don’t bend with the wind, your branches will break, I’ve learned these things in my life, having moved about every three years, growing up. Yes, I’m feeling a little sad and nostalgic on moving day, but hopeful for the future.
NECN
As Fenway Shifts, the Original Tasty Burger Location Is Moving
When Tasty Burger opened at a former gas station and automotive service center a block away from Fenway Park in 2010, a Goodyear and a car wash were a couple of doors down, and a McDonald’s was across the street. But that was the Boylston Street of old. The...
The Swellesley Report
Business Buzz: Milk Money opens in Wellesley Square; Nonprofits unite; One Hollis St.—topiary and all—acquired
Women have a new source in Wellesley Square for clothes, jewelry, shoes and more at the Milk Money boutique at 93 Central St., formerly home to Bobbles & Lace. The Charles River Regional Chamber joins with Cambridge Trust at 100 Worcester St. (Rte. 9) on Sept. 14 at 9-10am to host a free Networking for Nonprofits event for members and non-members. The Chamber says: “If you work, volunteer, sit on a board or are interested in connecting with our local nonprofit community – this event is for you.”
For $1.4m, a modern oasis in Charlestown with a balcony
Green kitchen cabinets underscore the home's modern, natural aesthetic. The grandeur is in the details. And the modern two-bedroom, three-bath single-family home at 22-R Parker St. in Charlestown is crafted with minimalism and elegance in mind. The lot once held a detached brick carriage house. The current owner of the...
theyankeexpress.com
Once-popular restaurants, now closed and forgotten
Every so often, as has again been the case in recent days, the subject of all the restaurants in the Blackstone Valley that have been lost to time comes up. Several of these, including the Klondike Inn on Providence Road in South Grafton, have been shuttered and for all intents and purposes abandoned for years.
thequincysun.com
‘Joe Finn Building’ Dedicated In Quincy Center
A newly renovated building with 22 units of affordable housing located in the heart of Quincy Center was dedicated Friday morning. The building, located at 1433 Hancock St., was named the Joe Finn Building in honor of Finn, a longtime advocate for affordable housing and a former member of the Quincy City Council.
Water main break leaves massive crater in middle of Boston street
BOSTON — A water main break has left a massive crater in the middle of a street in Boston. The break sent a river of water gushing A Street in the area of West Broadway and West 3rd Street late Wednesday night. Boston police have closed the area to...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
10 of the Best Family Resorts near Boston
Boston, Massachusetts, is rich in history, culture, and class. Located on the east side of the state, Boston provides a central location for other great vacation spots along the coast. Booking a hotel with a family brings some struggles, such as city crime, high-cost hotels, and business, not family-focused resorts.
