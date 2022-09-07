Read full article on original website
Rain falling in Southern California threatening areas of drought-stricken state with possibilities of flash floods
Parts of Southern California were under flash flood warnings Friday as a tropical storm threatens to drop a year's worth of rain in areas of the drought-stricken state, according to forecasters. The warning was in effect for Riverside County and northeastern San Diego County, according to the National Weather Service....
Kansas, Missouri farm and business leaders participate in roundtable on food prices
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (NEWS RELEASE) - On Thursday, September 8, at 10am CST, the American Business Immigration Coalition Action (ABIC Action), the Dairy Farmers of America, AmericanHort, the International Fresh Produce Association, US Custom Harvesters, the Kansas Livestock Association, the Livestock Marketing Association and the Kansas Chamber of Commerce will participate in a press event and roundtable entitled “Lower Food Prices, Keep Shelves Stocked: Common Sense Solutions to Kansas and Missouri’s Farm Labor Shortage.”
Alligator spotted on the back of a car in Florida
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (KAKE) — It's just another day in Florida. A photo shared on social media shows an alligator strapped to the back of an SUV in Brevard County. The vehicle and reptile were spotted Saturday on Interstate 95. The animal appeared to be dead, and the woman who took the photo said there was blood around its tail.
Child arrested after posting about 'bombing' Kansas Capitol
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - A bomb threat was made to the Kansas State Capitol through social media this week, police say. The threating post about "bombing the capitol" was made by a 13-year-old child from Shawnee County. The Capitol building was subsequently evacuated and bomb detection K9s were used to clear the building.
Kansas State Fair preparation well underway in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas State Fair is just days away, and preparation is well underway in Hutchinson for the yearly event. General Manager Bryan Schulz said staff and vendors were allowed onto the fairgrounds last week but set up took off Wednesday. At the Birthing Center, staff with the K-State College of Veterinary Medicine worked on the Kid’s Corner.
Kris Kobach says he's helping close border wall project that led to Steve Bannon's fraud charges
OLATHE, Kan. — Republican attorney general nominee Kris Kobach says he’s helping to shut down a private group that wanted to build a wall on the Mexican border — and that’s at the heart of a fraud indictment of a close adviser to former President Donald Trump.
MISSING IN KANSAS: Mary and Bob Black
A husband and wife vanished from northeast Kansas more than 10 years ago, and their disappearance remains a mystery to this day. Mary Lou and Billie ‘Bob’ Black walked out of their Atchison home on Sept. 11, 2009. According to the Topeka Capitol Journal, the two got into their blue 1990 Honda Civic and have not been seen or heard from since.
Kansas Star, FanDuel open sports book as sports betting officially opens in Kansas
It's been a week since sports betting went live in the Sunflower state as part of the soft launch for wagering, but Thursday marked the official launch date. To commemorate the day, Kansas Star Casino and its betting partner FanDuel officially opened its sports book Thursday. Kansans are already taking...
