Hawaii State

Kansas, Missouri farm and business leaders participate in roundtable on food prices

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (NEWS RELEASE) - On Thursday, September 8, at 10am CST, the American Business Immigration Coalition Action (ABIC Action), the Dairy Farmers of America, AmericanHort, the International Fresh Produce Association, US Custom Harvesters, the Kansas Livestock Association, the Livestock Marketing Association and the Kansas Chamber of Commerce will participate in a press event and roundtable entitled “Lower Food Prices, Keep Shelves Stocked: Common Sense Solutions to Kansas and Missouri’s Farm Labor Shortage.”
KANSAS STATE
Alligator spotted on the back of a car in Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (KAKE) — It's just another day in Florida. A photo shared on social media shows an alligator strapped to the back of an SUV in Brevard County. The vehicle and reptile were spotted Saturday on Interstate 95. The animal appeared to be dead, and the woman who took the photo said there was blood around its tail.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Child arrested after posting about 'bombing' Kansas Capitol

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - A bomb threat was made to the Kansas State Capitol through social media this week, police say. The threating post about "bombing the capitol" was made by a 13-year-old child from Shawnee County. The Capitol building was subsequently evacuated and bomb detection K9s were used to clear the building.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Hawaii State
Kansas State Fair preparation well underway in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas State Fair is just days away, and preparation is well underway in Hutchinson for the yearly event. General Manager Bryan Schulz said staff and vendors were allowed onto the fairgrounds last week but set up took off Wednesday. At the Birthing Center, staff with the K-State College of Veterinary Medicine worked on the Kid’s Corner.
HUTCHINSON, KS
MISSING IN KANSAS: Mary and Bob Black

A husband and wife vanished from northeast Kansas more than 10 years ago, and their disappearance remains a mystery to this day. Mary Lou and Billie ‘Bob’ Black walked out of their Atchison home on Sept. 11, 2009. According to the Topeka Capitol Journal, the two got into their blue 1990 Honda Civic and have not been seen or heard from since.
ATCHISON, KS

