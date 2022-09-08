Read full article on original website
Exxon, Shell sell California oil assets for $4 billion to IKAV
HOUSTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and Shell Plc (SHEL.L) on Thursday confirmed the sale of their California oil joint-venture Aera to German asset manager IKAV for $4 billion, ending a 25-year-long partnership that was one of the state's largest oil producers.
Tesla virtual power plant is rocketing up, reaches 50 MW
Tesla’s virtual power plant in California is growing at a fast pace with more Powerwall owners joining. It can now output up to 50 MW. We have seen Tesla putting a lot of effort into virtual power plants lately. A virtual power plant (VPP) consists of distributed energy storage...
Nuclear’s $6 Billion Bailout Likely to Help Only Diablo Canyon
Nuclear industry prefers climate bill’s $30 billion tax credit. A $6 billion credit program was a centerpiece win for the nuclear industry in last year’s bipartisan infrastructure bill—a move aimed to prevent the imminent closure of zero-emissions power plants that struggled to compete with low natural gas prices in the 2010s.
US could face its own winter energy crunch as gas production and storage lag while key export hub eyes restart
Natural gas stockpiles for winter are currently more than 10% below normal levels for this point in the year. Domestic gas output has fallen by 1 billion cubic feet per day from a peak of 98.7 billion earlier in August. US gas supplies could be further drained when the Freeport...
Elon Musk Suggests a Solution for California Blackouts
In the coming days, some Californians could periodically find themselves in the dark. Due to the heat wave currently hitting the state, the local authorities have declared a state of emergency. This means that power will be shut off in some places from 1 to 2 hours at a time.
California Governor Gavin Newsom Might Make Oil Refineries Record Their Profits Monthly
The pain at the pump in 2022 was felt by all Americans as the price to fuel up topped $6 a gallon in some places, like California. In light of oil companies bringing in record profits as consumers...
U.S. Gas Prices Fall To Pre Russia-Ukraine Levels As Oil Extends Slump
U.S. gasoline futures slumped back to levels last seen prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in overnight trading Wednesday, setting up further pump price declines heading into the Labor Day weekend. Gasoline futures for September delivery were marked 6 cents lower in European trading at $2.633 per gallon after settling...
Is Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) a Good Stock to Buy Now?
With the growing need for alternative sources of energy, like solar and wind, the prospects of renewable energy stocks appear to be bright. Enphase Energy, which has expertise in providing energy solutions in the solar photovoltaic industry, seems a beneficiary in this scenario. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is one of...
How Coal Production Has Changed in America in the Last 20 Years
Despite a slight increase in coal production forecast for 2022, the use of renewable energy sources in the U.S. continues to increase.
Gavin Newsom's 2024 chances could be threatened by California's energy grid struggles
California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's 2024 presidential chances could be significantly hampered by his state's ongoing electric grid crisis, according to state and energy experts. Over the last week, the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), the state's electric grid operator, has warned that high demand would significantly strain utility providers'...
Germany is now generating nearly a third of its electricity from coal as it scrambles to replace Russian gas before winter
Germany is relying more on coal to produce electricity as Europe's energy crisis worsens. Coal-generated electricity rose by 17.2% year-on-year in the first half, per Destatis data. Meanwhile, Germany only derived 11.7% of its electricity from natural gas, down from 14.4%. Germany is relying more on coal to generate electricity,...
Extreme Weather is Weakening U.S. Hydropower and Stressing Energy Grids
The U.S. is losing hydropower as reservoirs dry up, stressing an electrical grid that already buckles in extreme weather
Biden White House loves California’s energy solutions — shortages and high costs
Check out the latest energy crisis hobbling California: Smoke from fires triggered by an extended drought is obscuring the sunlight needed to power solar panels. But, at the same time, a tropical storm is generating rain and clouds, which are also hampering solar generation. Shouldn’t the storm be dousing the fires?
