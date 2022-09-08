ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

electrek.co

Tesla virtual power plant is rocketing up, reaches 50 MW

Tesla’s virtual power plant in California is growing at a fast pace with more Powerwall owners joining. It can now output up to 50 MW. We have seen Tesla putting a lot of effort into virtual power plants lately. A virtual power plant (VPP) consists of distributed energy storage...
bloomberglaw.com

Nuclear’s $6 Billion Bailout Likely to Help Only Diablo Canyon

Nuclear industry prefers climate bill’s $30 billion tax credit. A $6 billion credit program was a centerpiece win for the nuclear industry in last year’s bipartisan infrastructure bill—a move aimed to prevent the imminent closure of zero-emissions power plants that struggled to compete with low natural gas prices in the 2010s.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Elon Musk Suggests a Solution for California Blackouts

In the coming days, some Californians could periodically find themselves in the dark. Due to the heat wave currently hitting the state, the local authorities have declared a state of emergency. This means that power will be shut off in some places from 1 to 2 hours at a time.
tipranks.com

TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: Pay Attention to These 2 Stocks

The stock markets present us with a veritable ocean of data, with a steady flood of new information washing ashore – and not always replacing the old data, but just setting down a new layer on top. The constant flux of data makes it difficult for investors to find where the patterns are developing, and to use those patterns to see where the markets might be tending.
STOCKS
TheStreet

U.S. Gas Prices Fall To Pre Russia-Ukraine Levels As Oil Extends Slump

U.S. gasoline futures slumped back to levels last seen prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in overnight trading Wednesday, setting up further pump price declines heading into the Labor Day weekend. Gasoline futures for September delivery were marked 6 cents lower in European trading at $2.633 per gallon after settling...
TRAFFIC
tipranks.com

Is Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) a Good Stock to Buy Now?

With the growing need for alternative sources of energy, like solar and wind, the prospects of renewable energy stocks appear to be bright. Enphase Energy, which has expertise in providing energy solutions in the solar photovoltaic industry, seems a beneficiary in this scenario. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is one of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
tipranks.com

Why did Nuix (ASX:NXL) shares retreat after spiking 26%?

Nuix shares surged on buyout rumours, but fell back after the company said none were forthcoming. Nuix (NXL) shares surged more than 25% in the morning of September 9. However, the stock retreated in the afternoon, with its gains coming down to about 15%. The sharp fluctuation in NXL stock stemmed from buyout rumours.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Germany is now generating nearly a third of its electricity from coal as it scrambles to replace Russian gas before winter

Germany is relying more on coal to produce electricity as Europe's energy crisis worsens. Coal-generated electricity rose by 17.2% year-on-year in the first half, per Destatis data. Meanwhile, Germany only derived 11.7% of its electricity from natural gas, down from 14.4%. Germany is relying more on coal to generate electricity,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
tipranks.com

How interest rates impact Australian gold mining stocks

The gold price has fluctuated sharply in 2022, shooting up upon the Ukraine conflict, but falling amid interest rate rises. Despite the volatility, TipRanks insights show these Australian gold mining stocks are worth some attention. Global gold prices have a major impact on the value of Australian gold miners, such...
METAL MINING
tipranks.com

Revance (NASDAQ:RVNC) Bounces on DAXXIFY FDA Approval

DAZZZIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection has received approval for temporary improvement of frown lines for adults. This is the first FDA approval for Revance and enables the company to tap the $3.2 billion U.S. facial injectables market. The approval came on data from the Phase 3 SAKURA study (over 2,700 patients)...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
tipranks.com

2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

A strong bearish trend defined the markets in the first half of the year; since then, the key point has been volatility. Stocks hit a bottom back in June, when the S&P 500 dropped into the 3,600s. That has proven to be a support level in the last two months, and at least one strategist believes that the market won’t be testing those lows again this year.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Should Investors Buy LOW Stock (NYSE:LOW) at Current Levels?

Lowe’s remains a solid pick for dividend-growth investors who seek exposure to quality companies. Still, the company’s results may peak this year as multiple macroeconomic concerns loom. For this reason, Lowe’s seemingly humble valuation should be taken with a grain of salt. Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) has started...
STOCKS

