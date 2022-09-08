ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

What we know about Ezekiel Kelly, suspect in Memphis mass shooting

By Jessica Gertler, Stacy Jacobson, Nexstar Media Wire
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45APaQ_0hmovBh400

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — A shooting rampage across Memphis came to an end Wednesday night, and Memphis police took 19-year-old Ezekiel Dejuan Kelly into custody.

Kelly was arrested at 9:20 p.m., and city leaders held a press conference just after midnight.

Memphis Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said during a news conference early Thursday that four people were killed and three others were wounded in seven shootings and at least two carjackings.

On social media — where Kelly is accused of livestreaming one of the killings — he went by various spellings of the name Zeek Huncho. In a Facebook Live video seen by a WREG staff member, a suspect who appeared to be Kelly was seen getting out of a car, walking into an AutoZone and firing shots. The video was later removed from the platform.

In 2020 at age 17, Kelly faced four felony charges, including two counts of attempted murder, one count of reckless endangerment and one count of possession of a firearm, according to court records.

Four dead, three injured in Memphis shooting rampage; suspect in custody

Sources told WREG he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of aggravated assault in the case in 2021. He received three years in that case.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Kelly was released March 16 after serving 11 months of a three-year sentence.

During Wednesday’s shooting rampage, the first killing was at 12:56 a.m., and officers responded to three more crime scenes before receiving a tip at 6:12 p.m. that the suspect was livestreaming himself threatening to cause harm to citizens, Davis said.

Police then sent out an alert warning people to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous man responsible for multiple shootings and reportedly recording his actions on Facebook.

Three more shootings and two carjackings followed. Police said the suspect killed a woman in Memphis as he took her grey Toyota SUV, which, they say, he left behind when he stole a man’s Dodge Challenger across the state line in Southaven, Mississippi.

Kelly was arrested without incident two hours after the initial police alert when he crashed the Challenger during a high-speed chase and two guns were found in the vehicle, Davis said.

T he Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rolling out

‘We can meet and die’: Teen’s shooting spree starts on Facebook Live; 4 dead

A teenager is currently in custody in Memphis‘ Shelby County jail after allegedly going on a shooting spree while driving through multiple states. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, was arrested on the evening of Sept. 7 in Southaven, Mississippi, hours after he went on Facebook Live and shot a random customer in an AutoZone. Kelly then ran out of the store and ended the live stream. He went on again live throughout the shooting spree and continued repeating how he didn’t care about shooting on camera.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Abducted Eliza Fletcher: Memphis teacher's husband spotted day after her disappearance

The Memphis Police Department's search for abducted kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher continued Saturday, more than 24 hours after her disappearance. Fletcher, an avid athlete, was on a run early Friday morning on Central Avenue near the University of Memphis when she was abducted and forced into an SUV that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) later identified as a GMC Terrain.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime#Facebook Live#Wreg#Autozone
FOX8 News

Woman gets stolen truck back, shocked to find what’s inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Her stolen truck was found, but when a Memphis woman got it back, she got more than she bargained for. “I said, Roger — my husband is Roger — I said Roger, I don’t want to keep this stuff,” Christy Pennington said. “It’s just scary to me.” It all started June 29 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

57K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy