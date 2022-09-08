AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — First came the twisting, falling backward touchdown throw. Then came the duck and dodge slip away from a sack that turned into a 20-yard scamper. Two fourth-quarter plays by Bryce Young once again carried top-ranked Alabama to a victory. The Crimson Tide escaped Texas with 20-19 win Saturday after Young’s scramble set up Will Reichard’s 33-yard field goal with 10 seconds left. “Houdini act,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said of the player he once helped recruit when he was an assistant at Alabama. Texas had pressured last season’s Heisman Trophy winner for most of the day, only to lose its grip on him late.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 48 MINUTES AGO