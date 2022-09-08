ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
pasadenaweekly.com

Playhouse Village Park celebrates grand opening

Parks are often embraced by the neighborhoods around them, by children who come to play, pet parents who bring their dogs out for walks and residents who have their lunches or picnics there. The newly built Playhouse Village Park is already generating excitement among residents and business owners in the...
PASADENA, CA
Red Tricycle Los Angeles

Our Favorite Fall Festivals for Families near LA

From the largest corn mazes to the best photo-ops imaginable, discover the best family-favorite fall fairs and festivals around Los Angeles. Los Angeles, with its plentiful palm trees and summery temperatures, may not feel like fall, but there are still plenty of chances for you and your kiddos to experience some of those classic autumn experiences aka: the fall festival (if you’re looking specifically for apples and pumpkins and leaf peeping—check out all the best places to go apple picking around LA, where to find your perfect pumpkin and all the nearby fall foliage spots we love around LA).
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenaweekly.com

Circus Vargas returns to Arcadia

For Katya Quiroga, an undying love for the circus runs in the family. Her and her husband Nelson are the owners and operators of the California-based Circus Vargas, their youngest daughter Daniella is a contortionist and handbalancer and their oldest daughter Mariella performs the flying trapeze for the company. Circus...
ARCADIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Travel Info#What To Do#Descanso Gardens#October Holiday#Oak Trees#Oak Grove#La Ca Ada Flintridge#The Camellia Forest#D A De Los Muertos
Vishnu

5 Coolest Museums in Los Angeles to check out.

For all, you art enthusiasts out there, whether your interest lies in modern or classical pieces, the vast variety of museums and galleries in Los Angeles is sure to delight. Museums are like libraries of historic knowledge in life, from ancient architectural pieces to many natural remains, the museums keep us informed about our past. L.A. is without a doubt one of America’s most intriguing metropolises for visual arts and design lovers, but there are several museums, which makes it very difficult to choose for a visit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

Waves of Flags 2022: Flag Lowering on Friday, Sept. 23 at Pepperdine University

Join alumni, students, parents, and community members to partake in this beloved Pepperdine tradition as we carefully remove the annual Waves of Flags display in Alumni Park on Friday, Sept. 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. This installation of 2,977 flags to honor those who died in the 9/11 attacks draws local and national attention, […] The post Waves of Flags 2022: Flag Lowering on Friday, Sept. 23 at Pepperdine University appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Paintings
KTLA.com

Liquor Store serves up gourmet burgers

Ten years ago, the Standing Room opened their doors to the Redondo community. Since then, they have attracted customers across the South Bay and have forged a close bond with the locals. They have become iconic for their incredible Asian-inspired food and their cartoonish whale art plastered out front that makes the place hard to miss.
irvinestandard.com

Irvine’s own Riviera

September is a magical time for Irvine residents to visit our local coast. The crowds have dispersed, and the ocean – like the place – is the perfect temperature. Proximity to the Pacific is part of the allure of Irvine, a master-planned community that is only minutes from miles of beaches, a five-star resort and Michelin-rated restaurants.
IRVINE, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Muir Documentary to Be Shown on PBS SoCal Tonight

The award-winning documentary “Can We All Get Along?” is premiering on PBS as a feature film. The new documentary explores how Pasadena’s John Muir High School went from a model of integration to raising questions on the current and future state of diversity in public education. The...
PASADENA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

77-year-old Promenade building demolished this summer

Gone: The building on the 1400 block of the Promenade has been razed. Emily Sawicki. An aging retail/commercial building on the Third Street Promenade was recently razed to make way for what developers plan will be a new, more modern three-story storefront. The property, 1404-1408 3rd Street, was torn down...
SANTA MONICA, CA
precinctreporter.com

Seniors: Get Resources, Free Laptops, Hotspots and Food

Before there were laptops, and back when there was plenty of affordable food to go around, seniors would welcome a friendly face and an old-fashioned knock at the door to see if they needed any help. Today, reaching the sick and the shut-ins with vital life-saving information can be as...
LONG BEACH, CA
westsidetoday.com

Longtime Sawtelle Sushi Restaurant Closes Permanently

Kiriko Sushi closes for good after 23 years of business. On August 28, Sawtelle’s venerable Kiriko Sushi closed its doors for good after 23 years of service as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The closure was first announced by the restaurant’s owner on the restaurant’s Facebook page on August...
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Hotter and then some showers

Those of us sweating in Tuesday’s 93-degree heat in the West Orange County area may not be comforted that it will soon be considered a “cool” day. According to the National Weather Service, the forecast calls for daytime highs to climb to 99 on Wednesday, 98 on Thursday and 97 on Friday. On Saturday, thunderstorms and showers are expected to cool us off to 81 and give our lawns a bit of a respite.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
malibumag.com

Malibu's New Uniform

Growing up, there were few things sisters Isela and Valeria Noire looked forward to more than summer. Come May, the Noires would pack up their Los Angeles home and head to their beach house in Corral Canyon, where the two would spend their days sunning on east Malibu’s beaches and lounging around the Malibu Country Mart, bissfully falling in love with their adopted home.
MALIBU, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Brush Fire Breaks Out North Of Santa Clarita

UPDATE (10:15 p.m.): Officials released a more accurate estimate of the fire’s size. The fire spread to three acres in size before forward progress was stopped. At around 9 p.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a car fire spreading to brush on Highway 138 near 3 Points Road in Neenach, north of Santa Clarita.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy