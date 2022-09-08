Read full article on original website
pasadenaweekly.com
Playhouse Village Park celebrates grand opening
Parks are often embraced by the neighborhoods around them, by children who come to play, pet parents who bring their dogs out for walks and residents who have their lunches or picnics there. The newly built Playhouse Village Park is already generating excitement among residents and business owners in the...
Our Favorite Fall Festivals for Families near LA
From the largest corn mazes to the best photo-ops imaginable, discover the best family-favorite fall fairs and festivals around Los Angeles. Los Angeles, with its plentiful palm trees and summery temperatures, may not feel like fall, but there are still plenty of chances for you and your kiddos to experience some of those classic autumn experiences aka: the fall festival (if you’re looking specifically for apples and pumpkins and leaf peeping—check out all the best places to go apple picking around LA, where to find your perfect pumpkin and all the nearby fall foliage spots we love around LA).
pasadenaweekly.com
Circus Vargas returns to Arcadia
For Katya Quiroga, an undying love for the circus runs in the family. Her and her husband Nelson are the owners and operators of the California-based Circus Vargas, their youngest daughter Daniella is a contortionist and handbalancer and their oldest daughter Mariella performs the flying trapeze for the company. Circus...
Introducing Cheap Fast Eats: LAist's Guide To Chowing Down For $10 Or Less. This Time We're In Pasadena
In our new monthly series, we visit neighborhoods across the city to find quick and tasty dishes that are easy on the wallet.
5 Coolest Museums in Los Angeles to check out.
For all, you art enthusiasts out there, whether your interest lies in modern or classical pieces, the vast variety of museums and galleries in Los Angeles is sure to delight. Museums are like libraries of historic knowledge in life, from ancient architectural pieces to many natural remains, the museums keep us informed about our past. L.A. is without a doubt one of America’s most intriguing metropolises for visual arts and design lovers, but there are several museums, which makes it very difficult to choose for a visit.
Waves of Flags 2022: Flag Lowering on Friday, Sept. 23 at Pepperdine University
Join alumni, students, parents, and community members to partake in this beloved Pepperdine tradition as we carefully remove the annual Waves of Flags display in Alumni Park on Friday, Sept. 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. This installation of 2,977 flags to honor those who died in the 9/11 attacks draws local and national attention, […] The post Waves of Flags 2022: Flag Lowering on Friday, Sept. 23 at Pepperdine University appeared first on The Malibu Times.
myburbank.com
International School of Los Angeles Closes Escrow on West Half of Pickwick Property
The International School of Los Angeles (Lycée International de Los Angeles – LILA) has announced that they have closed escrow on the purchase of the west half portion of the Pickwick property, known as Parcel 2. Parcel 2 includes the Pickwick Gardens banquet area, the ice rink, and...
2urbangirls.com
Community Alert: Bringing attention to suspicious vans possibly stalking women in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A community social media account is bringing awareness to suspicious activity near a CVS in downtown Los Angeles. The account describes a suspicious white van that represents a utility vehicle that bears no back license plate. It is alleged the van is stalking women in the area of 8th Street and Wilshire Blvd.
KTLA.com
Liquor Store serves up gourmet burgers
Ten years ago, the Standing Room opened their doors to the Redondo community. Since then, they have attracted customers across the South Bay and have forged a close bond with the locals. They have become iconic for their incredible Asian-inspired food and their cartoonish whale art plastered out front that makes the place hard to miss.
irvinestandard.com
Irvine’s own Riviera
September is a magical time for Irvine residents to visit our local coast. The crowds have dispersed, and the ocean – like the place – is the perfect temperature. Proximity to the Pacific is part of the allure of Irvine, a master-planned community that is only minutes from miles of beaches, a five-star resort and Michelin-rated restaurants.
coloradoboulevard.net
Muir Documentary to Be Shown on PBS SoCal Tonight
The award-winning documentary “Can We All Get Along?” is premiering on PBS as a feature film. The new documentary explores how Pasadena’s John Muir High School went from a model of integration to raising questions on the current and future state of diversity in public education. The...
Santa Monica Daily Press
77-year-old Promenade building demolished this summer
Gone: The building on the 1400 block of the Promenade has been razed. Emily Sawicki. An aging retail/commercial building on the Third Street Promenade was recently razed to make way for what developers plan will be a new, more modern three-story storefront. The property, 1404-1408 3rd Street, was torn down...
precinctreporter.com
Seniors: Get Resources, Free Laptops, Hotspots and Food
Before there were laptops, and back when there was plenty of affordable food to go around, seniors would welcome a friendly face and an old-fashioned knock at the door to see if they needed any help. Today, reaching the sick and the shut-ins with vital life-saving information can be as...
westsidetoday.com
Longtime Sawtelle Sushi Restaurant Closes Permanently
Kiriko Sushi closes for good after 23 years of business. On August 28, Sawtelle’s venerable Kiriko Sushi closed its doors for good after 23 years of service as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The closure was first announced by the restaurant’s owner on the restaurant’s Facebook page on August...
orangecountytribune.com
Hotter and then some showers
Those of us sweating in Tuesday’s 93-degree heat in the West Orange County area may not be comforted that it will soon be considered a “cool” day. According to the National Weather Service, the forecast calls for daytime highs to climb to 99 on Wednesday, 98 on Thursday and 97 on Friday. On Saturday, thunderstorms and showers are expected to cool us off to 81 and give our lawns a bit of a respite.
malibumag.com
Malibu's New Uniform
Growing up, there were few things sisters Isela and Valeria Noire looked forward to more than summer. Come May, the Noires would pack up their Los Angeles home and head to their beach house in Corral Canyon, where the two would spend their days sunning on east Malibu’s beaches and lounging around the Malibu Country Mart, bissfully falling in love with their adopted home.
smobserved.com
Power Outages at Santa Monica High School Continue Into Wednesday, as School Considers Sending Students Home Early Friday
It appears that the power outages at santa monica high school, go beyond one building. This with September heat creating the highest temperatures of 2022, with temperatures in the high 80's and low 90's. Yesterday, we reported that the $200 million Discovery Building completed last year had no air conditioning....
AccuWeather
LIVE: SoCal braces for an unusual drenching from a tropical system
Tropical downpours are expected to spread from San Diego and L.A. to as far north as Las Vegas. Watch AccuWeather NOW for the latest on Kay as it approaches Southern California. 1 hour ago. Kay could come closer to Los Angeles than any tropical system has in 50 years. By...
This Renegade California Developer Wants To Build a 2,300-Unit Megaproject in a NIMBY Stronghold
Shortly after news broke that Los Angeles developer Leo Pustilnikov was intent on acquiring and converting an aging power plant in the beachside community of Redondo Beach, California, into new shops and apartments, a business acquaintance offered him a strange form of congratulations. "You must be smarter than me," the...
Santa Clarita Radio
Brush Fire Breaks Out North Of Santa Clarita
UPDATE (10:15 p.m.): Officials released a more accurate estimate of the fire’s size. The fire spread to three acres in size before forward progress was stopped. At around 9 p.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a car fire spreading to brush on Highway 138 near 3 Points Road in Neenach, north of Santa Clarita.
