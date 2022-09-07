Read full article on original website
washingtoncountyinsider.com
West Bend Public Works employee resigns amid theft allegations
September 9, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – A city of West Bend Public Works employee has resigned as police investigate allegations of theft. According to reports financial discrepancies were discovered on September 6, 2022 at the Department of Public Works. The discrepancies involved funds tied to permit stickers sold for the drop-off yard.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pewaukee intersection redesign plans scrapped, $100K owed
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Hundreds of Pewaukee taxpayers begged the city to stop plans for a busy intersection. They got their wish – at a cost. An hour after FOX6 News aired a report Tuesday, Sept. 6 about a controversial "R-cut" intersection, Pewaukee's Common Council voted to end the project before construction at Lindsay Road and County Highway F. Now, the city is left with a big bill from Waukesha County.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Law Office Moves Five Blocks North
A prominent Manitowoc law firm has moved its offices from downtown, to a near northside building. Kummer, Lambert, Fox, Glandt & Nelson LLP are now in the former home of the American Red Cross and The Crossing of Manitowoc County at 205 North 8th Street. Law partner Trent Nelson tells...
voiceofalexandria.com
Historic Racine County home suddenly demolished
WIND POINT — The Prairie School has taken down a home on property it owns that a school official said was “a public safety concern,” even though it was part of a private conservation easement. Some area residents are upset about the demolition of a historic home...
Darrell Brooks withdraws not guilty plea by insanity
The man accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, Darrell Brooks, withdrew his not guilty by insanity in court on Friday.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Evacuated Horizon West condo owners to raze building by Sept. 20
WAUKESHA — Nine months after being evacuated from their homes at Horizon West Condo, the condo owners are starting to get back to normal. However, a pending civil lawsuit against the insurance company and looming raze order of the building, 315 N. West Ave., has left the dust unsettled.
CBS 58
Deceased individual found by construction crew in Delafield
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A death investigation is underway after a deceased individual was found on Golf Road in the town of Delafield Friday, Sept. 9. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department says the individual was located by a construction crew in the area of N15 W28300, on Golf Road just west of Prospect Avenue.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Delafield death investigation, construction crew finds body: sheriff
DELAFIELD, Wis. - The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is investigating a death after a construction crew found a body Friday morning, Sept. 9. Authorities responded to the scene on Golf Road just west of Prospect Avenue in the town of Delafield shortly before 11 a.m. FOX6 News at the scene...
WISN
Wisconsin DOT exploring cable barriers after truckers killed in head-on crossover crash on I-43
The cause of a fatal crash in Ozaukee County Thursday evening remains under investigation. A northbound truck, driven by 50-year-old Milton Christensen of Suring, Wisconsin crossed the median around 6:30pm Thursday on I-43, just south of Belgium. The semi drove head on into a southbound truck driven by 69-year-old Richard Wysocki of Wausaukee, Wisconsin. Both men were killed.
wearegreenbay.com
High-speed pursuit ensues on US 151 after routine traffic stop, dog breaks loose
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is in custody following a high-speed pursuit that ended with road spikes being deployed in the City of Beaver Dam. According to a release, around 2:00 p.m., a deputy with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office stopped a 2016 Ford Focus for speeding on Madison Road near Iron Road.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin election fraud, man charged argues with judge
UNION GROVE, Wis. - The Racine County man who admitted to breaking the law to try to prove election fraud got into arguments with a judge Thursday, Sept. 8 during his initial court appearance. Harry Wait, 68, says he is not guilty and that he broke the law out of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Bend motorcyclist OWI arrest; driving 86 mph in 30 mph zone
WEST BEND, Wis. - A 43-year-old West Bend motorcyclist was arrested late Thursday, Sept. 8 for allegedly operating while intoxicated. Officials say he was doing 86 miles per hour on his motorcycle where the speed limit was just 30. The West Bend man was arrested around 11 p.m. Thursday –...
wearegreenbay.com
Law enforcement seeking community’s help finding wanted fugitive
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Agencies throughout Brown County are looking for the public’s help in locating Sandra Weiss, who has active warrants throughout Brown and Washington County. Weiss is wanted for Possession of Cocaine, Bailjumping, and Drug Paraphernalia. She also has an active Department of Corrections warrant...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha police pursuit; vehicle reaches 100 mph, suspect arrested
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A police pursuit involving Waukesha police reached speeds of 100 miles per hour early Saturday, Sept. 10. Officials say just before 2:30 a.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle on E. Main Street and Nike Drive in Waukesha. The vehicle increased its speed and failed to yield.
wearegreenbay.com
‘I’ve had a good experience’, Department of Corrections offers inmates new way to serve time
WAUPUN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is combining with the Department of Corrections for a program to help people find better opportunities while serving time. The Department of Corrections allowed tours of the department’s Bureau of Correctional Enterprises (BCE) Waupun Farm and Dairy....
WISN
Referendum on semi-automatic 'military-style' firearms will be on Milwaukee County ballot
MILWAUKEE — Guns will be on the ballot in Milwaukee County in November. The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors approved a referendum that asks the question, "Should the Wisconsin Legislature prohibit the import, sale, manufacture, transfer, or possession of semi-automatic 'military-style' firearms whose prohibition is allowed under the Wisconsin and United States Constitutions?"
Greater Milwaukee Today
Faith & Giggles calls on parents after shoplifting at Local Collective
HARTFORD — A day after The Local Collective posted on Facebook about its most recent shoplifting incident, and changes to store policy on the age required to enter without an adult, Faith & Giggles, another downtown Hartford shop, spoke out Wednesday on Facebook about the rise in disrespect it’s seen from some teenage customers.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield Bravo Restaurant theft, wallet stolen, 2 sought
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for two people who stole a wallet from Bravo Restaurant on Moorland Road on Aug. 25. They then spent $3,000 at Kohl's and Home Depot. They tried spending money at Target but were unsuccessful. Police described one woman as Black, middle-aged, approximately 150...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Follow up on Highway 33 and Aurora Road crash in Town of Addison, WI
September 8, 2022 – Town of Addison, WI – More details being released on a two-vehicle crash at the top of the hill on Highway 33 at Aurora Road. The accident occurred around 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 7, 2022. For motorists head west, the sun is definitely a...
hometownbroadcasting.com
9/8/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Thursday
FDL Woman Charged For Injury By Intoxicated Use Of A Vehicle. An injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle charge has been brought against a 53-year-old Fond du Lac woman who allegedly struck a man who was walking his scooter across Scott Street in Fond du Lac last Friday night. According to the criminal complaint Terri Huettl (pictured) hit the 18-year-old Fond du Lac man walking the scooter with her truck. The victim hit Huettl’s windshield and flew into the air. Surveillance video from the scene showed that and Huettl pulling over appearing to run over the victim’s legs. He was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. Medical staff told police the victim suffered a fractured skull, traumatic brain injury, broken clavicle, and severe internal bleeding. Huettl performed some field sobriety tests but refused others and a portable breathalyzer test. A partial PBT was administered at the Fond du Lac County Jail where her blood alcohol concentration was nearly 2 ½ times the legal limit. A blood test was also taken. Huettl admitted having consumed three 12 to 16 ounce beers. She made an initial appearance in Fond du Lac County court Wednesday. Bond was set at $500 cash and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for November 17th.
