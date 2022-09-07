ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belgium, WI

washingtoncountyinsider.com

West Bend Public Works employee resigns amid theft allegations

September 9, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – A city of West Bend Public Works employee has resigned as police investigate allegations of theft. According to reports financial discrepancies were discovered on September 6, 2022 at the Department of Public Works. The discrepancies involved funds tied to permit stickers sold for the drop-off yard.
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pewaukee intersection redesign plans scrapped, $100K owed

PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Hundreds of Pewaukee taxpayers begged the city to stop plans for a busy intersection. They got their wish – at a cost. An hour after FOX6 News aired a report Tuesday, Sept. 6 about a controversial "R-cut" intersection, Pewaukee's Common Council voted to end the project before construction at Lindsay Road and County Highway F. Now, the city is left with a big bill from Waukesha County.
PEWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Law Office Moves Five Blocks North

A prominent Manitowoc law firm has moved its offices from downtown, to a near northside building. Kummer, Lambert, Fox, Glandt & Nelson LLP are now in the former home of the American Red Cross and The Crossing of Manitowoc County at 205 North 8th Street. Law partner Trent Nelson tells...
MANITOWOC, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Historic Racine County home suddenly demolished

WIND POINT — The Prairie School has taken down a home on property it owns that a school official said was “a public safety concern,” even though it was part of a private conservation easement. Some area residents are upset about the demolition of a historic home...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Belgium, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Evacuated Horizon West condo owners to raze building by Sept. 20

WAUKESHA — Nine months after being evacuated from their homes at Horizon West Condo, the condo owners are starting to get back to normal. However, a pending civil lawsuit against the insurance company and looming raze order of the building, 315 N. West Ave., has left the dust unsettled.
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Deceased individual found by construction crew in Delafield

DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A death investigation is underway after a deceased individual was found on Golf Road in the town of Delafield Friday, Sept. 9. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department says the individual was located by a construction crew in the area of N15 W28300, on Golf Road just west of Prospect Avenue.
DELAFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Delafield death investigation, construction crew finds body: sheriff

DELAFIELD, Wis. - The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is investigating a death after a construction crew found a body Friday morning, Sept. 9. Authorities responded to the scene on Golf Road just west of Prospect Avenue in the town of Delafield shortly before 11 a.m. FOX6 News at the scene...
DELAFIELD, WI
WISN

Wisconsin DOT exploring cable barriers after truckers killed in head-on crossover crash on I-43

The cause of a fatal crash in Ozaukee County Thursday evening remains under investigation. A northbound truck, driven by 50-year-old Milton Christensen of Suring, Wisconsin crossed the median around 6:30pm Thursday on I-43, just south of Belgium. The semi drove head on into a southbound truck driven by 69-year-old Richard Wysocki of Wausaukee, Wisconsin. Both men were killed.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin election fraud, man charged argues with judge

UNION GROVE, Wis. - The Racine County man who admitted to breaking the law to try to prove election fraud got into arguments with a judge Thursday, Sept. 8 during his initial court appearance. Harry Wait, 68, says he is not guilty and that he broke the law out of...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Bend motorcyclist OWI arrest; driving 86 mph in 30 mph zone

WEST BEND, Wis. - A 43-year-old West Bend motorcyclist was arrested late Thursday, Sept. 8 for allegedly operating while intoxicated. Officials say he was doing 86 miles per hour on his motorcycle where the speed limit was just 30. The West Bend man was arrested around 11 p.m. Thursday –...
WEST BEND, WI
Country
Belgium
News Break
Politics
wearegreenbay.com

Law enforcement seeking community’s help finding wanted fugitive

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Agencies throughout Brown County are looking for the public’s help in locating Sandra Weiss, who has active warrants throughout Brown and Washington County. Weiss is wanted for Possession of Cocaine, Bailjumping, and Drug Paraphernalia. She also has an active Department of Corrections warrant...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha police pursuit; vehicle reaches 100 mph, suspect arrested

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A police pursuit involving Waukesha police reached speeds of 100 miles per hour early Saturday, Sept. 10. Officials say just before 2:30 a.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle on E. Main Street and Nike Drive in Waukesha. The vehicle increased its speed and failed to yield.
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Referendum on semi-automatic 'military-style' firearms will be on Milwaukee County ballot

MILWAUKEE — Guns will be on the ballot in Milwaukee County in November. The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors approved a referendum that asks the question, "Should the Wisconsin Legislature prohibit the import, sale, manufacture, transfer, or possession of semi-automatic 'military-style' firearms whose prohibition is allowed under the Wisconsin and United States Constitutions?"
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Faith & Giggles calls on parents after shoplifting at Local Collective

HARTFORD — A day after The Local Collective posted on Facebook about its most recent shoplifting incident, and changes to store policy on the age required to enter without an adult, Faith & Giggles, another downtown Hartford shop, spoke out Wednesday on Facebook about the rise in disrespect it’s seen from some teenage customers.
HARTFORD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield Bravo Restaurant theft, wallet stolen, 2 sought

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for two people who stole a wallet from Bravo Restaurant on Moorland Road on Aug. 25. They then spent $3,000 at Kohl's and Home Depot. They tried spending money at Target but were unsuccessful. Police described one woman as Black, middle-aged, approximately 150...
BROOKFIELD, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

9/8/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Thursday

FDL Woman Charged For Injury By Intoxicated Use Of A Vehicle. An injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle charge has been brought against a 53-year-old Fond du Lac woman who allegedly struck a man who was walking his scooter across Scott Street in Fond du Lac last Friday night. According to the criminal complaint Terri Huettl (pictured) hit the 18-year-old Fond du Lac man walking the scooter with her truck. The victim hit Huettl’s windshield and flew into the air. Surveillance video from the scene showed that and Huettl pulling over appearing to run over the victim’s legs. He was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. Medical staff told police the victim suffered a fractured skull, traumatic brain injury, broken clavicle, and severe internal bleeding. Huettl performed some field sobriety tests but refused others and a portable breathalyzer test. A partial PBT was administered at the Fond du Lac County Jail where her blood alcohol concentration was nearly 2 ½ times the legal limit. A blood test was also taken. Huettl admitted having consumed three 12 to 16 ounce beers. She made an initial appearance in Fond du Lac County court Wednesday. Bond was set at $500 cash and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for November 17th.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI

