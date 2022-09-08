Read full article on original website
Researchers Find Link Between Artificial Sweeteners and Heart Disease
These food additives “should not be considered a healthy and safe alternative to sugar,” argue researchers. A potential direct association between higher artificial sweetener consumption and increased cardiovascular disease risk, including heart attack and stroke has been uncovered by a large study of French adults published on September 7 by The BMJ.
How does caffeine give us energy?
As our school and work schedules start returning to normal, many of us will find ourselves reaching for a pick-me-up to make it through the day. Often, this comes in the form of caffeine—say, in a cup of coffee or tea, or perhaps a can of Coke or Red Bull.
People who drink 2 or more cups of black tea a day have lower risk of early death than non-drinkers, study suggests
New research links black tea to health benefits like lower risk of heart disease and stroke, and suggests even tea with milk and sugar can be healthy.
This Is How Long It Takes For Vitamin B12 Supplements To Start Working
If you are low in vitamin B12, your doctor may prescribe supplements for you. Here's what you can expect for how long it will take for them to start working.
Hypothyroidism diet: What to eat, trigger foods & expert tips
If you have just been diagnosed with an underactive thyroid, you may be wondering whether there is a specific hypothyroidism diet that could help to treat your condition. Unfortunately, pharmaceutical medication is the only treatment that can restore your thyroid function. But this being said, certain nutritional factors may still provide some relief from your symptoms.
Some Artificial Sweeteners May Have a Not-So-Sweet Impact on Our Bodies
Just because an artificial sweetener has zero or very few calories doesn't mean there are zero (or very few) health consequences to consuming the sachet. A randomized controlled trial recently found that regular consumption of sucralose (marketed as Splenda) and saccharin (marketed as Sweet'N Low) can alter microbes in the gut and elevate the body's response to sugar. These non-nutritive sweeteners are presumed to be chemically inert, but that may not actually be true. The findings of the recent trial, conducted among 120 participants who identified as strict abstainers from artificial sweeteners of any kind, suggest that regularly consuming some zero-calorie sweeteners has...
6 Nutritional Benefits of Beets That Can’t Be Beat
Why Experts Say You Should Stop Drinking This One Fizzy Beverage—It’s So Bad For Your Gut Health
For optimal gut health, it’s vital to have a well-balanced diet, hydrate frequently, stick to a consistent sleep schedule and exercise regularly. With that said, when many of us experience indigestion or heartburn, it may be tempting to reach for a fizzy, caffeinated beverage to feel relieved. We checked in with health experts who explain why avoiding carbonated energy drinks is crucial for healthier, smoother digestion, and why switching to probiotic-filled kombucha instead, is the way to go. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Kelsey Butler, MS, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist at Coastal Dream Life and Dana Ellis Hunnes, senior dietitian at UCLA medical center and assistant professor at UCLA Fielding school of public health.
Some artificial sweeteners can raise your blood sugar
Two artificial sweeteners, saccharin and sucralose, may impede the body’s ability to regulate blood sugar levels after eating, potentially due to associated changes in the microbiome. Two artificial sweeteners, saccharin and sucralose, have been found to increase blood sugar levels despite being thought not to. This may be related...
The Two Drinks You Should Never Have For Gas & Bloating
This article has been updated since its initial 07/05/22 publish date to include more expert insight. If you struggle with chronic bloating, you may have tried many remedies, supplements, and diet changes to keep it at bay. While certain foods and b...
Is Black Pepper Good for You, or Bad? Nutrition, Uses, and More
Black pepper is a staple ingredient commonly used in cooking due to its ability to impart a subtly pungent flavor to dishes. In addition to adding flavor to foods, however, black pepper has antioxidant properties that are good for your health. It has been used in traditional Ayurvedic medicine to treat various health conditions, including coughs, digestive issues, menstrual problems, and low immunity.
Vitamins and supplements for circulation
Blood delivers oxygen and vital nutrients to cells, tissues, and organs throughout the body. Circulation problems can lead to cold hands and feet, muscle cramps, or tiredness. Poor circulation can also slow down wound healing, increasing the risk of infection. No supplement can cure circulation problems, but people may find...
3 metabolism-boosting habits that can help you burn calories more quickly, and 4 things that don't work, according to an endocrinologist
Burn more calories by building muscle and getting enough sleep, not by trying certain foods or diets, an endocrinologist and weight loss expert says.
Patient satisfaction surveys earn a zero on tracking whether hospitals deliver culturally competent care
Each day, thousands of patients get a call or letter after being discharged from U.S. hospitals. How did their stay go? How clean and quiet was the room? How often did nurses and doctors treat them with courtesy and respect? The questions focus on what might be termed the standard customer satisfaction aspects of a medical stay, as hospitals increasingly view patients as consumers who can take their business elsewhere.
Drink tea to live longer
Research shows that drinking tea can lower risk of mortality and prevent poor health conditions. Using data from UK BioBank, researchers at the National Cancer Institute have found evidence to suggest drinking tea can lengthen your lifespan. Previous studies have been carried out on Asian populations, mostly focusing on green...
Everything to Know About Low-Calorie Sweeteners
Enjoying a sweet treat without the calories or carbs can be easy thanks to low-calorie sweeteners and sugar alternatives. However, with so many different types available, it’s hard to know which is best, especially when some newer sweeteners are making the options even sweeter. Here’s the scoop on which sweeteners work well in baking, added to your morning coffee, and which are helpful when managing diabetes.
Have you heard soy is linked to cancer risk or can 'feminise' men? Here's what the science really says
Soy is common in many Asian cuisines, and is growing more popular in Western countries as many people aim for predominantly plant-based diets. It offers many potential health benefits and is generally cheaper than meat. However, you might have heard soy is linked to cancer risk, or that it can have a “feminising” effect on men. But what does the research actually say on this? In fact, most research finds eating a moderate amount of soy is unlikely to cause problems and may even provide benefits. All said, you can safely include moderate amounts of soy foods in your daily diet. ...
What's the science behind taking magnesium for headaches?
Headaches and migraines can be debilitating. So can taking magnesium for headaches relieve some of the discomfort?
Prebiotics vs probiotics: Differences, benefits and foods
They're both important for gut health, but what's the difference between prebiotics vs probiotics? A dietitian explains
Unexpected Health Benefits Of Drinking Cucumber Water
Cucumber water seems like a fancy drink used to enhance the appearance of elegant relaxation at spas. In truth, though, cucumber water is so much more.
