ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Researchers Find Link Between Artificial Sweeteners and Heart Disease

These food additives “should not be considered a healthy and safe alternative to sugar,” argue researchers. A potential direct association between higher artificial sweetener consumption and increased cardiovascular disease risk, including heart attack and stroke has been uncovered by a large study of French adults published on September 7 by The BMJ.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

How does caffeine give us energy?

As our school and work schedules start returning to normal, many of us will find ourselves reaching for a pick-me-up to make it through the day. Often, this comes in the form of caffeine—say, in a cup of coffee or tea, or perhaps a can of Coke or Red Bull.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Roasting#Coffee Beans#Black Coffee#Immune System#Coffee Brewing#Food Drink
LiveScience

Hypothyroidism diet: What to eat, trigger foods & expert tips

If you have just been diagnosed with an underactive thyroid, you may be wondering whether there is a specific hypothyroidism diet that could help to treat your condition. Unfortunately, pharmaceutical medication is the only treatment that can restore your thyroid function. But this being said, certain nutritional factors may still provide some relief from your symptoms.
FITNESS
ScienceAlert

Some Artificial Sweeteners May Have a Not-So-Sweet Impact on Our Bodies

Just because an artificial sweetener has zero or very few calories doesn't mean there are zero  (or very few) health consequences to consuming the sachet. A randomized controlled trial recently found that regular consumption of sucralose (marketed as Splenda) and saccharin (marketed as Sweet'N Low) can alter microbes in the gut and elevate the body's response to sugar. These non-nutritive sweeteners are presumed to be chemically inert, but that may not actually be true. The findings of the recent trial, conducted among 120 participants who identified as strict abstainers from artificial sweeteners of any kind, suggest that regularly consuming some zero-calorie sweeteners has...
HEALTH
shefinds

Why Experts Say You Should Stop Drinking This One Fizzy Beverage—It’s So Bad For Your Gut Health

For optimal gut health, it’s vital to have a well-balanced diet, hydrate frequently, stick to a consistent sleep schedule and exercise regularly. With that said, when many of us experience indigestion or heartburn, it may be tempting to reach for a fizzy, caffeinated beverage to feel relieved. We checked in with health experts who explain why avoiding carbonated energy drinks is crucial for healthier, smoother digestion, and why switching to probiotic-filled kombucha instead, is the way to go. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Kelsey Butler, MS, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist at Coastal Dream Life and Dana Ellis Hunnes, senior dietitian at UCLA medical center and assistant professor at UCLA Fielding school of public health.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
nypressnews.com

Some artificial sweeteners can raise your blood sugar

Two artificial sweeteners, saccharin and sucralose, may impede the body’s ability to regulate blood sugar levels after eating, potentially due to associated changes in the microbiome. Two artificial sweeteners, saccharin and sucralose, have been found to increase blood sugar levels despite being thought not to. This may be related...
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Is Black Pepper Good for You, or Bad? Nutrition, Uses, and More

Black pepper is a staple ingredient commonly used in cooking due to its ability to impart a subtly pungent flavor to dishes. In addition to adding flavor to foods, however, black pepper has antioxidant properties that are good for your health. It has been used in traditional Ayurvedic medicine to treat various health conditions, including coughs, digestive issues, menstrual problems, and low immunity.
NUTRITION
Medical News Today

Vitamins and supplements for circulation

Blood delivers oxygen and vital nutrients to cells, tissues, and organs throughout the body. Circulation problems can lead to cold hands and feet, muscle cramps, or tiredness. Poor circulation can also slow down wound healing, increasing the risk of infection. No supplement can cure circulation problems, but people may find...
HEALTH
News-Medical.net

Patient satisfaction surveys earn a zero on tracking whether hospitals deliver culturally competent care

Each day, thousands of patients get a call or letter after being discharged from U.S. hospitals. How did their stay go? How clean and quiet was the room? How often did nurses and doctors treat them with courtesy and respect? The questions focus on what might be termed the standard customer satisfaction aspects of a medical stay, as hospitals increasingly view patients as consumers who can take their business elsewhere.
HEALTH SERVICES
newfoodmagazine.com

Drink tea to live longer

Research shows that drinking tea can lower risk of mortality and prevent poor health conditions. Using data from UK BioBank, researchers at the National Cancer Institute have found evidence to suggest drinking tea can lengthen your lifespan. Previous studies have been carried out on Asian populations, mostly focusing on green...
DRINKS
Food Network

Everything to Know About Low-Calorie Sweeteners

Enjoying a sweet treat without the calories or carbs can be easy thanks to low-calorie sweeteners and sugar alternatives. However, with so many different types available, it’s hard to know which is best, especially when some newer sweeteners are making the options even sweeter. Here’s the scoop on which sweeteners work well in baking, added to your morning coffee, and which are helpful when managing diabetes.
HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Have you heard soy is linked to cancer risk or can 'feminise' men? Here's what the science really says

Soy is common in many Asian cuisines, and is growing more popular in Western countries as many people aim for predominantly plant-based diets. It offers many potential health benefits and is generally cheaper than meat. However, you might have heard soy is linked to cancer risk, or that it can have a “feminising” effect on men. But what does the research actually say on this? In fact, most research finds eating a moderate amount of soy is unlikely to cause problems and may even provide benefits. All said, you can safely include moderate amounts of soy foods in your daily diet. ...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy