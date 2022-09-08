Soy is common in many Asian cuisines, and is growing more popular in Western countries as many people aim for predominantly plant-based diets. It offers many potential health benefits and is generally cheaper than meat. However, you might have heard soy is linked to cancer risk, or that it can have a “feminising” effect on men. But what does the research actually say on this? In fact, most research finds eating a moderate amount of soy is unlikely to cause problems and may even provide benefits. All said, you can safely include moderate amounts of soy foods in your daily diet. ...

CANCER ・ 3 DAYS AGO