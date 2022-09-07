Read full article on original website
Historical Society has beer program on tap
Historian and author John Gurda will explain how Milwaukee became the beer capital of the world during the Grafton Historical Society’s “Milwaukee on Tap” program at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at the Rose-Harms American Legion Post clubhouse in Grafton. Gurda will discuss how good water, abundant...
Finding a way to join the fight for cure
Woman organizes event that allows Village Pointe Commons residents like her mother to participate in a Walk to End Alzheimer’s mission that hits close to home. The irony struck Angela Rester when she visited her mother at the Village Pointe Commons senior living complex in Grafton and saw a sign-up sheet for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Port Washington on Oct. 1.
Stoddard is Gallery 224 artist of the month
Beth Stoddard is the September artist-in-residence at Gallery 224 in Port Washington. Her exhibit features artwork inspired by a yearlong residency at Fitzsimmons Woods in Franklin. In 2020, Stoddard completed a multi-year project to paint more than 150 Milwaukee County parks, which she followed up with a year-long ARTservancy residence...
Concepts for downtown praised and panned
Residents have mixed reactions to ideas that include new library with homes above, townhouses on police, fire department site. ALMOST 50 PEOPLE crowded into Port Washington City Hall last week to get a look at and comment on a proposed downtown and lakefront plan, perusing signboards with various options being considered before a presentation by Graef, the city’s consultant. Photo by Sam Arendt.
Eugene ‘Bubby’ Reimer
Eugene Hilbert Reimer, “Bubby,” 78, of Fredonia, passed away at Froedtert Hospital in West Bend on Sept. 10, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 18, 1944, the son of the late Edwin and Gertrude (nee Yearling) Reimer. He attended grade school in Little...
Pet blessing set for Oct. 2
St. John Lutheran Church in Grafton will hold a Blessing of the Animals Service on Sunday, Oct. 2. The 12:30 p.m. service will be held in the St. John Peace Garden. All pets and owners are welcome. The church is at the intersection of Lakefield and Port Washington roads at...
Rained-out car show now set for Sept. 17
The Saukville in September Car Show was rained out last Saturday and has been rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17. It will be held in Grady Park from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free, but nonperishable food items are being collected. Vehicle registrations are $5 each. Awards will be...
Edmund T. ‘Ted’ Burkel
Town of Fredonia resident Edmund “Ted” Burkel passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Lawlis Family Hospice Center in Mequon. He was 80 years old. Eernisse Funeral home, Port Washington, is handling the arrangements. A complete obituary will be published in next week’s Ozaukee Press.
KUDOS: Flamingos and Noah’s crew of animals lit up Venetian Night
Thank you to all those who spent hours decorating their boats and themselves for Port Washington Yacht Club’s Sept. 4 Venetian Night, and thanks especially to the crowds of people who came to Rotary and Coal Dock parks and lined the marina breakwater to watch the boat parade. The...
Jerry Baganz
In loving memory of Jerry G. Baganz, age 77, of Grafton, Wis., who passed peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon, Wis. He was a “Friend of many, and enemy of none.”. Jerry enjoyed a unique childhood with Ruben, his wife Rhoda and grandfather...
Laura A. Goeden
Ms. Laura Goeden of Port Washington passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee after a long illness. She was 55 years old. Laura was born on Nov. 3, 1966, in Port Washington to Donald and Carol (nee...
Juanita H. ‘Nita’ Ruh
Juanita “Nita” Ruh was born to eternal life and joined her husband Woody on Sept. 10, 2022, at Cedar Community in West Bend. She was born on April 30, 1925, to her late beloved parents Arno Stecker and Florence Johnson. Juanita loved the farm she grew up on...
Audrey Schmit
With profound sadness, we announce that Audrey June Schmit (nee Cherny), previously of Port Washington, entered into the Kingdom of God on Aug. 31st, 2022, at the age of 92. Born in Manitowoc, Wis., on June 6th, 1930, Audrey was the daughter of Bonslav and Evelyn Cherny. She moved with...
Public works director leaving for job in Port
Roger Strohm is going back to focus on just engineering, and he’s doing it closer to home. The Port Washington resident who is the director of public works for the Village of Fredonia, is leaving to become a City of Port engineer. “I look forward to working in Port,...
The ART of her life
It’s not that retired teacher Gina Studelska is going back to art school, but she found a pretty close replica in a little corner of the Arts Mill in Grafton. She has created fiber art there for about eight years and is part of the alumni exhibit on display through Oct. 29.
Daniel ‘Danny’ Bares
Daniel “Danny” Bares, age 70, died peacefully at his Port Washington, Wis., residence on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. He was born July 9, 1952, in Port Washington, Wis., to Alois and Melvina Ronk Bares. Raised in Port Washington, he graduated from Port Washington High School in 1970. Danny...
Port students earn UW-Parkside honors
Two Port Washington students have been named to the dean’s and provost’s lists for the spring semester at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. Kalyn Diercks and Emma Meyer were named to both lists. Dean’s list honors are awarded to students with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher while...
Number of beer garden parking tickets issued called ‘ghastly’
Commission member takes issue with citations but chief says officers are just enforcing clearly posted law. AT THE FIRST beer garden of the season in July, cars were parked on the grass in Upper Lake Park next to a sign that instructs drivers not to do that. Press file photo.
Grafton girl runners finish seventh; boys take 12th
The Grafton High School girls’ cross country team finished ahead of two North Shore Conference opponents in the Matt Hadler Invite at Menomonee Falls last Saturday. The Black Hawks scored 191 points and finished seventh of 11 teams, ahead of Hartford’s 203 and West Bend East’s 247.
Treasurer’s resignation has county looking for replacement
Elected office to be filled by appointee for remainder of Morrison’s four-year term. Ozaukee County is seeking a treasurer to replace Joshua Morrison, who is resigning effective Oct. 28. Morrison announced his resignation last month, and the county’s Executive Committee said this week it is seeking applicants to complete...
