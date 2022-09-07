ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belgium, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
discoverhometown.com

Photos from Flying Electrons Airfest event in Menomonee Falls

Top photo: A Mig 29 radio controlled model airplane lands during the Flying Electrons Airfest event held in Menomonee Falls on Aug. 13. Middle row: A Flex Innovation Mamba 120 radio controlled airplane with yellow black scheme (left photo) goes vertical while a Multiplex Parkmaster radio controlled plane lands after flight.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Law Office Moves Five Blocks North

A prominent Manitowoc law firm has moved its offices from downtown, to a near northside building. Kummer, Lambert, Fox, Glandt & Nelson LLP are now in the former home of the American Red Cross and The Crossing of Manitowoc County at 205 North 8th Street. Law partner Trent Nelson tells...
MANITOWOC, WI
whby.com

Made in Wisconsin: Little Food Co.

It’s a milestone for any parent or caregiver, that moment when your little one starts eating real food. Maybe you remember jars of baby food or perhaps tried a baby-led weaning approach. For one Kaukauna mom, the idea to create from scratch, locally sourced purees in more than 30 different flavor combinations was the route she wanted to take.
KAUKAUNA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Belgium, WI
WISN

Wisconsin DOT exploring cable barriers after truckers killed in head-on crossover crash on I-43

The cause of a fatal crash in Ozaukee County Thursday evening remains under investigation. A northbound truck, driven by 50-year-old Milton Christensen of Suring, Wisconsin crossed the median around 6:30pm Thursday on I-43, just south of Belgium. The semi drove head on into a southbound truck driven by 69-year-old Richard Wysocki of Wausaukee, Wisconsin. Both men were killed.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Friends rescued Port Washington swimmer from Lake Michigan

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - A New Berlin man, 18, and his two friends are being called heroes after they helped rescue a swimmer in distress from Lake Michigan. Sean Brierton was with Rose Horien and another friend on South Beach in Port Washington on Aug. 27 for what was supposed to be a perfect end to summer.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Faith & Giggles calls on parents after shoplifting at Local Collective

HARTFORD — A day after The Local Collective posted on Facebook about its most recent shoplifting incident, and changes to store policy on the age required to enter without an adult, Faith & Giggles, another downtown Hartford shop, spoke out Wednesday on Facebook about the rise in disrespect it’s seen from some teenage customers.
HARTFORD, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Hours#Town Board#Advanced Disposal#Spanish
glendale-wi.org

Upcoming I-43 URT Project Closures

A utility will perform overnight rolling full closures on I-43 Northbound/Southbound at Capitol Drive on Wednesday night, September 14th, for overhead line removal. An adjacent project will close Hampton Avenue overnight over the Milwaukee River Monday, September 12th, and Tuesday, September 13th, for polymer overlay work. I-43 Southbound will fully...
GLENDALE, WI
bravamagazine.com

8 Wisconsin Fall Festivals to Check Out

One of the best ways to celebrate the sights, sounds and smells of autumn is by attending a fall festival. Here are eight within easy driving distance. This multifaceted festival, held at Endres Manufacturing in Waunakee, begins on Thursday night with wine tasting and live music. The Wauktoberfest grounds officially open on Friday, when you can grab some suds and enjoy music from various groups.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
News Break
Politics
hometownbroadcasting.com

9/8/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Thursday

FDL Woman Charged For Injury By Intoxicated Use Of A Vehicle. An injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle charge has been brought against a 53-year-old Fond du Lac woman who allegedly struck a man who was walking his scooter across Scott Street in Fond du Lac last Friday night. According to the criminal complaint Terri Huettl (pictured) hit the 18-year-old Fond du Lac man walking the scooter with her truck. The victim hit Huettl’s windshield and flew into the air. Surveillance video from the scene showed that and Huettl pulling over appearing to run over the victim’s legs. He was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. Medical staff told police the victim suffered a fractured skull, traumatic brain injury, broken clavicle, and severe internal bleeding. Huettl performed some field sobriety tests but refused others and a portable breathalyzer test. A partial PBT was administered at the Fond du Lac County Jail where her blood alcohol concentration was nearly 2 ½ times the legal limit. A blood test was also taken. Huettl admitted having consumed three 12 to 16 ounce beers. She made an initial appearance in Fond du Lac County court Wednesday. Bond was set at $500 cash and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for November 17th.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pewaukee intersection redesign plans scrapped, $100K owed

PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Hundreds of Pewaukee taxpayers begged the city to stop plans for a busy intersection. They got their wish – at a cost. An hour after FOX6 News aired a report Tuesday, Sept. 6 about a controversial "R-cut" intersection, Pewaukee's Common Council voted to end the project before construction at Lindsay Road and County Highway F. Now, the city is left with a big bill from Waukesha County.
PEWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Autumn Harvest Fest open Saturdays & Sundays

Apple picking season has arrived Wisconsin and this weekend The Elegant Farmer will kick things off with a festival full of fun, food and of course, apples. Brian Kramp is in Mukwonago getting an early start to this weekend’s festivities.
MUKWONAGO, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Saving annual plants over winter

MILWAUKEE - Not quite ready to say goodbye to your favorite annual plant? Save it over winter with these tips from Melinda Myers!. Visit Melinda’s website for information on her upcoming appearances and webinars.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

West Bend Public Works employee resigns amid theft allegations

September 9, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – A city of West Bend Public Works employee has resigned as police investigate allegations of theft. According to reports financial discrepancies were discovered on September 6, 2022 at the Department of Public Works. The discrepancies involved funds tied to permit stickers sold for the drop-off yard.
WEST BEND, WI
CBS 58

Brookfield police seek help in finding theft suspects at Bravo Restaurant

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Brookfield police are seeking help in finding the suspects involved in a fraud/theft at Bravo Restaurant. According to police, two suspects stole a wallet from Bravo Restaurant in Brookfield. Police say one suspect is a middle-aged female, wearing a camouflage head covering, white pants and...
BROOKFIELD, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy