discoverhometown.com
Photos from Flying Electrons Airfest event in Menomonee Falls
Top photo: A Mig 29 radio controlled model airplane lands during the Flying Electrons Airfest event held in Menomonee Falls on Aug. 13. Middle row: A Flex Innovation Mamba 120 radio controlled airplane with yellow black scheme (left photo) goes vertical while a Multiplex Parkmaster radio controlled plane lands after flight.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Law Office Moves Five Blocks North
A prominent Manitowoc law firm has moved its offices from downtown, to a near northside building. Kummer, Lambert, Fox, Glandt & Nelson LLP are now in the former home of the American Red Cross and The Crossing of Manitowoc County at 205 North 8th Street. Law partner Trent Nelson tells...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Clever rummage sale signs draw a crowd to Deer Ridge Drive in West Bend, WI
West Bend, Wi – Some clever signs are drawing a crowd to a huge family rummage sale on Deer Ridge Drive in West Bend, Wi. The first sign was spotted on CTH Z and Paradise Drive. “Free Beer!” turned a lot of heads. Then (Just kidding) Rummage! and the arrow pointed east.
whby.com
Made in Wisconsin: Little Food Co.
It’s a milestone for any parent or caregiver, that moment when your little one starts eating real food. Maybe you remember jars of baby food or perhaps tried a baby-led weaning approach. For one Kaukauna mom, the idea to create from scratch, locally sourced purees in more than 30 different flavor combinations was the route she wanted to take.
seehafernews.com
City of Manitowoc Hires Crews to Battle Invasive Bamboo-Like Plant in Silver Creek Park
The City of Manitowoc has called on Stantec Consulting Services Inc to help with an invasive species problem in portions of Silver Creek Park. Crews began applying pesticide onto the patches of Japanese Knotweed found throughout areas of the park. Japanese Knotweed has actually been spreading throughout the state for...
WISN
Wisconsin DOT exploring cable barriers after truckers killed in head-on crossover crash on I-43
The cause of a fatal crash in Ozaukee County Thursday evening remains under investigation. A northbound truck, driven by 50-year-old Milton Christensen of Suring, Wisconsin crossed the median around 6:30pm Thursday on I-43, just south of Belgium. The semi drove head on into a southbound truck driven by 69-year-old Richard Wysocki of Wausaukee, Wisconsin. Both men were killed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Friends rescued Port Washington swimmer from Lake Michigan
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - A New Berlin man, 18, and his two friends are being called heroes after they helped rescue a swimmer in distress from Lake Michigan. Sean Brierton was with Rose Horien and another friend on South Beach in Port Washington on Aug. 27 for what was supposed to be a perfect end to summer.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Faith & Giggles calls on parents after shoplifting at Local Collective
HARTFORD — A day after The Local Collective posted on Facebook about its most recent shoplifting incident, and changes to store policy on the age required to enter without an adult, Faith & Giggles, another downtown Hartford shop, spoke out Wednesday on Facebook about the rise in disrespect it’s seen from some teenage customers.
CBS 58
8-year-old Milwaukee girl gifted dream bedroom makeover by Northwestern Mutual and Special Spaces
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One very special local kid was gifted a dream bedroom makeover. Eight-year-old Autumn of Milwaukee is battling Acute Leukemia Lymphoma. Today, on Sept. 8, her family was greeted by dozens of volunteers with Northwestern Mutual Foundation and Special Spaces for the big unveiling. This girl now...
glendale-wi.org
Upcoming I-43 URT Project Closures
A utility will perform overnight rolling full closures on I-43 Northbound/Southbound at Capitol Drive on Wednesday night, September 14th, for overhead line removal. An adjacent project will close Hampton Avenue overnight over the Milwaukee River Monday, September 12th, and Tuesday, September 13th, for polymer overlay work. I-43 Southbound will fully...
bravamagazine.com
8 Wisconsin Fall Festivals to Check Out
One of the best ways to celebrate the sights, sounds and smells of autumn is by attending a fall festival. Here are eight within easy driving distance. This multifaceted festival, held at Endres Manufacturing in Waunakee, begins on Thursday night with wine tasting and live music. The Wauktoberfest grounds officially open on Friday, when you can grab some suds and enjoy music from various groups.
Western Wisconsin community rallies for farmer still hospitalized 11 months after getting COVID
FREDERIC, Wis. — Adam Hedlund was diagnosed with COVID-19 last October, and since then, it's been both a battle for him in the hospital and for his family at home. "We need him home. We need daddy home," said Annie Hedlund, Adam’s wife of five years. Adam is...
hometownbroadcasting.com
9/8/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Thursday
FDL Woman Charged For Injury By Intoxicated Use Of A Vehicle. An injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle charge has been brought against a 53-year-old Fond du Lac woman who allegedly struck a man who was walking his scooter across Scott Street in Fond du Lac last Friday night. According to the criminal complaint Terri Huettl (pictured) hit the 18-year-old Fond du Lac man walking the scooter with her truck. The victim hit Huettl’s windshield and flew into the air. Surveillance video from the scene showed that and Huettl pulling over appearing to run over the victim’s legs. He was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. Medical staff told police the victim suffered a fractured skull, traumatic brain injury, broken clavicle, and severe internal bleeding. Huettl performed some field sobriety tests but refused others and a portable breathalyzer test. A partial PBT was administered at the Fond du Lac County Jail where her blood alcohol concentration was nearly 2 ½ times the legal limit. A blood test was also taken. Huettl admitted having consumed three 12 to 16 ounce beers. She made an initial appearance in Fond du Lac County court Wednesday. Bond was set at $500 cash and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for November 17th.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pewaukee intersection redesign plans scrapped, $100K owed
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Hundreds of Pewaukee taxpayers begged the city to stop plans for a busy intersection. They got their wish – at a cost. An hour after FOX6 News aired a report Tuesday, Sept. 6 about a controversial "R-cut" intersection, Pewaukee's Common Council voted to end the project before construction at Lindsay Road and County Highway F. Now, the city is left with a big bill from Waukesha County.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Autumn Harvest Fest open Saturdays & Sundays
Apple picking season has arrived Wisconsin and this weekend The Elegant Farmer will kick things off with a festival full of fun, food and of course, apples. Brian Kramp is in Mukwonago getting an early start to this weekend’s festivities.
wearegreenbay.com
‘It was priceless’: Appleton man gets wish fulfilled through ThedaCare program
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease recently got a wish he’s wanted for almost a lifetime. ThedaCare staff explained the journey started when James Knott asked his husband, Gary Gustafson. what he wanted for his birthday. Gary said he wanted to ride in a black Corvette convertible.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Saving annual plants over winter
MILWAUKEE - Not quite ready to say goodbye to your favorite annual plant? Save it over winter with these tips from Melinda Myers!. Visit Melinda’s website for information on her upcoming appearances and webinars.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
West Bend Public Works employee resigns amid theft allegations
September 9, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – A city of West Bend Public Works employee has resigned as police investigate allegations of theft. According to reports financial discrepancies were discovered on September 6, 2022 at the Department of Public Works. The discrepancies involved funds tied to permit stickers sold for the drop-off yard.
CBS 58
Brookfield police seek help in finding theft suspects at Bravo Restaurant
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Brookfield police are seeking help in finding the suspects involved in a fraud/theft at Bravo Restaurant. According to police, two suspects stole a wallet from Bravo Restaurant in Brookfield. Police say one suspect is a middle-aged female, wearing a camouflage head covering, white pants and...
