Boomer & Gio have already seen enough of Ronald Guzman: 'He's a waste'
Ronald Guzman struck out four times and bounced into a double play with the bases loaded and nobody out in his Yankee debut, and Boomer and Gio have already seen enough.
Dodgers News: Dodgers Insider Gives Update on Tony Gonsolin Injury
Hold your breath Dodgers fans.
Yardbarker
Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse
When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
Did Derek Jeter hint at a future role with the Yankees?
On Friday night, Derek Jeter made a grand return to Yankee Stadium. The former Yankees great was on hand to be honored by the team for his Hall of Fame induction last year but left many wondering if he'll soon be seen around the stadium more often. Since retiring after...
Derek Jeter stands up for Hal Steinbrenner amid boos: 'You better cheer, trust me'
Yankee fans quickly booed Hal Steinbrenner during Derek Jeter’s Hall of Fame induction celebration, and Jeter stood up for the team’s owner.
MLB・
Angels in hot water over teenagers’ lawsuit that could send shockwaves to rest of MLB
The Los Angeles Angels find themselves in the middle of another lawsuit this season. Unlike some of their other legal battles, though, this news has some serious implications for how the MLB will operate in the future. The lawsuit was filed by two Dominican prospects, who claimed that L.A. reneged on a verbal agreement with the two players.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Aaron Hicks benched by Yankees after making terrible mistakes in left field vs. Rays
Aaron Hicks on Friday night embodied what has gone wrong for the New York Yankees since August. Hicks not only made a physical error in left field, but he made a mental one too to compound the issue. The Yankees were trailing the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 in the top...
Cardinals Broadcaster Overcome By Laughter After Seeing John Daly Throw a Perfect First Pitch
VIDEO: John Daly's perfect first pitch was shocking.
Yankees fans boo owner Hal Steinbrenner during Derek Jeter Hall of Fame tribute
New York Yankees fans loved seeing Derek Jeter back in the Bronx Friday night during his Hall of Fame induction tribute before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Fans, however, didn't give owner Hal Steinbrenner the warmest welcome when he stepped on the field. Presenting Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation...
Pinstripe Alley
Cashman and Yankees always thinking they the smartest one in the room
Cashman thinks he is the smartest one in the room. The analytics people think they are the best at what they do. Having a good manager means nothing to them because they are so smart. Hicks tonight playing left field was a joke. He can’t hit nor can he field....
Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets
The Atlanta Braves won the 2021 World Series, but it is the New York Mets who have been ahead in the NL for the majority of the 2022 season. Major changes have propelled New York to an elite level, but they have been sputtering the past few weeks as they have been losing to the […] The post Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Series Preview
While the series finale didn’t go great, the Yankees picked up some important wins against the Twins, allowing them to keep their head above water in the American League East race against the Rays. That was especially crucial because now, just like last weekend, the Yankees are set to take on that Tampa Bay team in what will be a vital three-game series. This will be the last time that the two ballclubs will square off in the 2022 regular season.
This Dodgers Fan May Be The Slickest Man Alive
Some call the man "Foo-dini" for his magic moves at Dodger Stadium.
Former Dodger Makes a Scene Over News of New Rules Coming to MLB
Former Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill showed his displeasure over the rules changes coming to MLB next year in a video posted on Twitter.
MLB World Reacts To Player's Brutal Injury News
Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz took a foul ball to the groin during Thursday night's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. He left the game in the sixth inning and was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for swollen testicles. "No easy way to put this: Keibert...
numberfire.com
Oswaldo Cabrera out of Yankees' Thursday lineup
New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins. Cabrera will yield right field to Aaron Judge following five straight starts in the corner of the outfield. Miguel Andujar will be the Yankees' designated hitter and No. 6 batter in his first game back from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
MLB Odds: Rays vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 9/9/2022
The Tampa Bay Rays will begin a three-game series with the New York Yankees as the AL East division race is tighter than ever. It is time to look at our MLB odds series to deliver a Rays-Yankees prediction and pick. Tampa Bay trailed New York by 13 games at...
Pinstripe Alley
What position group is the strongest in the Yankees system?
Over the last few years, the Yankees have made a concerted effort to build their farm system up the middle. They have used high draft picks and big parts of their international bonus pool to bring in talented young players with high ceilings. Now six of the Yankees’ top-seven prospects according to MLB.com play either shortstop or center field, making those by far the best position groups in the Yankees’ system. As the minor league season approaches it’s conclusion, what group is the best in the system?
