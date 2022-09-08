While the series finale didn’t go great, the Yankees picked up some important wins against the Twins, allowing them to keep their head above water in the American League East race against the Rays. That was especially crucial because now, just like last weekend, the Yankees are set to take on that Tampa Bay team in what will be a vital three-game series. This will be the last time that the two ballclubs will square off in the 2022 regular season.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO