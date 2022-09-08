ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse

When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Did Derek Jeter hint at a future role with the Yankees?

On Friday night, Derek Jeter made a grand return to Yankee Stadium. The former Yankees great was on hand to be honored by the team for his Hall of Fame induction last year but left many wondering if he'll soon be seen around the stadium more often. Since retiring after...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Luis Severino
Person
Zack Britton
Person
Roger Maris
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Ronald Guzmán
Person
Clarke Schmidt
Person
Homer
Person
Deivi García
ClutchPoints

Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets

The Atlanta Braves won the 2021 World Series, but it is the New York Mets who have been ahead in the NL for the majority of the 2022 season. Major changes have propelled New York to an elite level, but they have been sputtering the past few weeks as they have been losing to the […] The post Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Astros#American League#Fangraphs Depth Charts#Donaldson#Prospect#Scranton
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Series Preview

While the series finale didn’t go great, the Yankees picked up some important wins against the Twins, allowing them to keep their head above water in the American League East race against the Rays. That was especially crucial because now, just like last weekend, the Yankees are set to take on that Tampa Bay team in what will be a vital three-game series. This will be the last time that the two ballclubs will square off in the 2022 regular season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Player's Brutal Injury News

Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz took a foul ball to the groin during Thursday night's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. He left the game in the sixth inning and was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for swollen testicles. "No easy way to put this: Keibert...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Nationals catcher taken to hospital with incredibly awkward injury

Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz was hospitalized during Thursday’s game after suffering an incredibly painful injury. Ruiz took a foul ball to the groin Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, and was replaced by backup Riley Adams to start the bottom of the sixth inning. After the game, Nationals manager Dave Martinez revealed Ruiz had been taken to the hospital due to swollen testicles, and the team was awaiting his return before departing for Philadelphia.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Oswaldo Cabrera out of Yankees' Thursday lineup

New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins. Cabrera will yield right field to Aaron Judge following five straight starts in the corner of the outfield. Miguel Andujar will be the Yankees' designated hitter and No. 6 batter in his first game back from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
BRONX, NY
Pinstripe Alley

What position group is the strongest in the Yankees system?

Over the last few years, the Yankees have made a concerted effort to build their farm system up the middle. They have used high draft picks and big parts of their international bonus pool to bring in talented young players with high ceilings. Now six of the Yankees’ top-seven prospects according to MLB.com play either shortstop or center field, making those by far the best position groups in the Yankees’ system. As the minor league season approaches it’s conclusion, what group is the best in the system?
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy