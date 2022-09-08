ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

EatingWell

Can You Drink Wine If You Have Diabetes?

Whether you're hanging with your friends or enjoying a movie night with your partner, a popular way to unwind is to sip a glass of wine. Yet if you have diabetes, you're probably wondering whether you can enjoy an after-dinner glass, too. After all, you might assume that wine is loaded with sugar, making it taboo in your diet.
DRINKS
Raleigh News & Observer

Eating Breakfast Extra Early Can Keep Your Blood Sugar Balanced

Doctors have long touted the idea that waking up early is better for your health, even if it doesn’t feel like it at first. While this may be because night owls tend to have unhealthier lifestyles, it shows how changing your sleep schedule can lead to healthier habits overall. It turns out that there’s yet another reason to get on the early bird train.
HEALTH
archyworldys.com

Pasta: What kind of pasta can you eat if you have diabetes

Pasta is an excellent carbohydrate recommended in diets together with rice, spelled, potatoes and bread. But if you have diabetes you should use a specific paste for your condition. Do you want to find out which one and why? You are satisfied!. Diabetes is fought on the table, so you...
FOOD & DRINKS
msn.com

How Adding Salmon To Your Diet Improves Your Heart Health

Sometimes keeping up with new food trends — what's healthy and what's not — can feel a lot like swimming upstream. But one food that has always had a place on the menu is salmon. Tasty, versatile, widely accessible, and nutritious, there seem to be a million reasons why salmon isn't just another fish in the sea.
FITNESS
MedicineNet.com

What Do You Eat on the Alkaline Diet?

If you assume that an alkaline diet has something to do with the pH scale that you learned in high school chemistry class, you’re right. Many people swear by the alkaline diet and even claim that this simple way of eating can cure cancer and prevent other diseases as well. What’s the truth? Learn more about the alkaline diet, what foods you can and cannot eat while following it, and how to steer clear of myths surrounding diets in general.
DIETS
Healthline

Gout and Weight Loss: What to Know

Gout is an inflammatory form of arthritis that affects the joints, often the big toe. and 1–2% of women per year in Western countries experience gout. This condition occurs when a waste byproduct known as urea builds up in your body, leading to hyperuricemia. It’s caused by overproduction of urea or an inability to excrete it through urine.
WEIGHT LOSS
outsidemagazine

My Doctor Prescribed Medication to Lower My Cholesterol. I Used My Bike Instead.

They say love can be everlasting, but this little saga began with my wife impatiently imploring me to get more life insurance. After spending the first two years of the pandemic off the bike—for reasons I’ll explain soon—I had begun to ride a bit around Los Angeles, a city with limitless sunshine, spectacular canyon roads, and the most cycling fatalities in America. I can’t blame my wife for wanting a safety net in case the worst-case scenario happened.
LOS ANGELES, CA

