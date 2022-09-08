If you assume that an alkaline diet has something to do with the pH scale that you learned in high school chemistry class, you’re right. Many people swear by the alkaline diet and even claim that this simple way of eating can cure cancer and prevent other diseases as well. What’s the truth? Learn more about the alkaline diet, what foods you can and cannot eat while following it, and how to steer clear of myths surrounding diets in general.

DIETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO