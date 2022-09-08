ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox8live.com

Mayor Cantrell says she won’t repay $30,000 in travel expenses

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says she does not plan to pay the city back for first-class travel upgrades on overseas flights, despite policies put in place by the city council. The policy states all traveling city employees are required to seek the lowest fares available...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Two Ascension educators named to Teacher Advisory Council

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) has named the members of its 2022-23 Teacher Advisory Council. State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley made the announcement today on the Department’s social media channels. Louisiana’s inaugural Teacher Advisory Council includes 22 classroom leaders from a wide range of backgrounds and educational settings....
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Will Sutton: Cantrell recall will peter out -- unless we want to see another Black woman mayor fail

For a time, the nation’s Black women mayors seemed to be everywhere. There was Kim Janey, Boston's acting mayor, stepping up after President Joe Biden chose the sitting mayor as labor secretary. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was doing national interviews about COVID-19 and crime. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was leading the nation’s third-largest city, and frequently making headlines as she pushed for pandemic-era school measures teachers didn’t like. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell got national attention as she led the Crescent City from a strong safety position as the pandemic erupted and then dragged on.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Arrested Board Secretary Terminated Today

Louisiana - The head of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners is among the two people arrested on drugs and weapons charges following a pursuit down I-12 in Livingston Parish on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Bridgette A. Hull, 37, is charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics and possession of a firearm with controlled and dangerous substances, records show. Officials said her bond is set at $250,717.Hull and Steve McCarthy, 37, were both arrested Tuesday afternoon. The two were first spotted at a fast food restaurant in Livingston Parish by an employee of the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. That employee recognized McCarthy as a fugitive and called for backup to arrest him. McCarthy then fled the scene, leading to the pursuit, investigators said. The pursuit ended when McCarthy crashed into the back of another civilian’s vehicle. Both were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center. Board members unanimously voted today to immediately terminate Bridgette Hull from her position as Executive Secretary of La. State Board of Private Security Examiners. The board also appointed Stephanie Richardson as Interim Executive Secretary. The decision was made during a special board meeting Thursday, Sept. 8, following Hull’s recent arrest on drug charges.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

NAKAMOTO: Despite dedicated funding from taxpayers, Baton Rouge mental health facility downsizing

BATON ROUGE - The WBRZ Investigative Unit learned key stakeholders at the Bridge Center for Hope were alerted this morning that the mental health center is downsizing. According to emails obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit, the center's executive director sent a memo about the restructuring to board members just minutes after Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto called asking questions about the layoffs. Board members said they had no idea the center was downsizing until that email went out Friday morning.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Glen Oaks association fighting proposal for high-density residential units

A group that says it represents several subdivisions is fighting a proposal to allow 350 high-density residential units on the south side of Mickens Road west of Joor Road. The proposed changes to the concept plan for the 162-acre site would allow for a total of nearly 900 residences while cutting back on potential commercial uses, which some neighbors argue is the opposite of what the area needs.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Running for office: East Feliciana School Board

LeVain T. Woodridge announced her candidacy for District 2 Division 1 of the East Feliciana Parish School Board. She is a lifelong resident of Jackson and a graduate of Jackson High School. She has been married to Arthur L. Woodridge for 28 years and has one daughter, Yamesha L. Harris, who also graduated and has played an active role in the East Feliciana school system. She has two grandsons, Jordan Davis and Jiren Thompson.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Republic Finance sells Baton Rouge office for $12 million, plans to lease property back

Republic Finance, which recently announced plans to build a new headquarters in Texas, has sold its Baton Rouge office building for $12 million under a leaseback agreement. Louisiana Paradigm LLC, based in Vidalia, bought the building at 7031 Commerce Circle, said Randy Herring of Derbes Falgoust Commercial Real Estate. Herring and Mike Falgoust represented Louisiana Paradigm, while Mohr Partners of Dallas represented Republic Finance.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Donaldsonville High announces homecoming court

The 2022 Donaldsonville High homecoming queen will be crowned Sept. 23 during a home football game. The homecoming court includes Miss Freshman Paige Jackson, Miss Sophomore Ne'veah Williams and Miss Junior Yucarie Tovar. Seniors named queen-eligible finalists are Layla Ester, Tre'Myai Brown and Laila Philip.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA

