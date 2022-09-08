Beginning Monday, September 12, Alameda Free Library will be increasing the number of hours it is open to the public. The Main Library will now be open on Monday and Tuesday mornings and will be adding an extra hour on Sundays. The West End and Bay Farm Island branches will now be open late on both Monday and Tuesday evenings. Creating a more consistent schedule across all three library locations will allow the library to increase patron access to in-person services, schedule a wider variety of story times, host more class visits, and offer more programs to working adults — not to mention make it easier for people to remember when the library is open.

ALAMEDA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO