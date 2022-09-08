Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
alamedasun.com
Alameda CARE Team to Receive $1.8 million from State of California
The Alameda Community Assessment Response & Engagement (CARE) Team is set to receive $1.8 million from the California state budget for the 2022-2023 Fiscal Year. California Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill (AB) 179, the Budget Act of 2022, implementing funding for key state priorities. The CARE Team allocation item is under the Health and Human Services section of the bill, authored by Assemblymember Philip Ting (D-San Francisco).
alamedasun.com
Sea Level Rise in Alameda
Sea level rise will have significant effects on Alameda. Flooding as a result of sea level rise can affect the day-to-day lives of residents but if we know what to expect, it will be easier to adjust to the changes that would come as a result. Underground infrastructure can be heavily affected by water damage causing power outages, mold, and structural damage. If saltwater levels are high enough, metal assets such as pipes can corrode.
alamedasun.com
Vandalism at Jean Sweeney Open Space Park
On Friday, Sept. 3rd, the Monarch Butterfly Garden in the Jean Sweeney Open Space Park was hit by someone who decided to destroy the netting and bracing that was protecting the newly planted milkweed plants. The netting was needed to protect the young plants until they would be grown enough to support feeding the caterpillars that become Monarch butterflies.
alamedasun.com
APD Clears Ten Organized Kohl’s Retail Department Theft Cases
Between May 2022 and August 2022, the Kohl’s Department Store at the South Shore Shopping Center experienced a series of thefts totaling over $20,000. As investigators looked into each incident, they discovered the individual used stolen vehicles during the commission of some of the crimes. After a lengthy investigation,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alamedasun.com
Expanded Hours at the Alameda Free Library
Beginning Monday, September 12, Alameda Free Library will be increasing the number of hours it is open to the public. The Main Library will now be open on Monday and Tuesday mornings and will be adding an extra hour on Sundays. The West End and Bay Farm Island branches will now be open late on both Monday and Tuesday evenings. Creating a more consistent schedule across all three library locations will allow the library to increase patron access to in-person services, schedule a wider variety of story times, host more class visits, and offer more programs to working adults — not to mention make it easier for people to remember when the library is open.
alamedasun.com
Chabad Offers Free Services Jewish People of All Backgrounds
With just a few weeks before the onset of the Jewish New Year, the question of where to attend services is high on the list for many Jewish families and singles. Recognizing the often high price tag attached to the experience, Chabad of Alameda is offering their friendly and welcoming services for free for individuals of all ages in the Alameda Jewish community. Song, commentary, and the use of English-Hebrew prayer-books invite individuals of all levels to become active participants in the service.
alamedasun.com
Local Events Around Town
Alameda Sings! — In person, 7 p.m.; Alameda Mastick Senior Center (1155 Santa Clara Ave.) Alameda Sings! invites all lovers of singing to our Fall Season Open House Kick Off, from 7 to 9 p.m. Male voices needed! All ages. This event is free. For more information, call 510-219-6862 or visit www.alamedachorus.com.
alamedasun.com
Basketball Coach Ends Long Career in Alameda
After more than 40 years of coaching in Alameda, coach Sherman Lee has decided to hang up his whistle. Lee, an Encinal High School (EHS) Class of 1982 graduate, began his coaching career months after his high school graduation. He joined the EHS basketball team coaching staff as an assistant coach. He was on the staff that coached nine-year NBA veteran Isaiah Rider. Lee has coached in several sports — he also played football and ran track in high school — but the basketball court, indoor and outdoor, is where he spent most of his time as a coach.
Comments / 0