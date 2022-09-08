Read full article on original website
KevinMD.com
It’s time to address pain despite the opioid crisis
Have you ever felt as if your doctor wasn’t really listening to you or was just rushing through your appointment? Have you ever felt as if your doctor didn’t understand the pain you were in or didn’t take it seriously?. Most health care providers are evaluated based...
Patient satisfaction surveys fail to track how well hospitals treat people of color
The health care industry is obsessed with consumer satisfaction. But national patient surveys still don't get at an important question: Are hospitals delivering culturally competent care?
Hospitals divert primary care patients to health center ‘look-alikes’ to boost finances￼
Dr. Lawrence Cohen, an internal medicine doctor and chief medical officer at Beverly Hospital, examines patient Lorenzo Rodriguez at BeverlyCare's main primary care clinic, located on the hospital campus. A growing number of hospitals are outsourcing often-unprofitable outpatient services for their poorest patients by setting up independent, nonprofit organizations to...
parentherald.com
Medicaid Extensions Grow for New Mothers in the US
Several states are making it easier for new mothers to keep their Medicaid health insurance in the year after they give birth to a child, according to ABC News. That is welcome news for new moms, as that is when childbirth-related health issues can develop, particularly depression. However, the program's...
Psychiatric Times
Contingency Management Is a Powerful Clinical Tool for Treating Substance Use Research Evidence and New Practice Guidelines for Use
Contingency management is an effective behavior change technique commonly used to treat substance use disorders. Contingency management (CM) is an effective behavior change technique commonly used to treat substance use disorders (SUDs). CM is one of the most effective behavioral interventions for initiating and maintaining abstinence from most types of commonly used drugs and alcohol.
GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene files legislation that would make it a felony to provide gender-affirming medical care to minors
"This practice should never happen," Greene said before delving into surgeries that some transgender minors have received. "This needs to be illegal."
pewtrusts.org
Methadone Saves Lives. So Why Don’t More Patients With Opioid Use Disorder Take It?
Methadone, approved by the Food and Drug Administration in the 1970s as a first-line treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD), is a proven, effective drug: It reduces overdose deaths and infectious disease transmission, and it supports treatment retention and recovery. But people seeking methadone for OUD can access it only from opioid treatment programs (OTPs)—facilities regulated at the state and federal levels that subject patients to punitive rules that aren’t reflective of evidence-based care. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the federal government eased regulations so that people could more safely access the medication.
Do You Understand the Terms Found in Electronic Health Data?
When the 21st Century Cures Act went into effect in April 2021, health care organizations began releasing electronic health information (EHI) to patients immediately. An aim of the act is to reduce barriers to patients’ timely access to EHI, and previous research has shown that patients sometimes access reports even before clinicians. An ongoing concern, however, is that pathology and radiology reports are written with the clinician, rather than the patient, as the intended audience.
Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids: New FDA Ruling Will Make Devices Cheaper, More Accessible
People with mild to moderate hearing impairments will soon be able to buy hearing aids directly from retailers, thanks to a new rule issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and announced Tuesday. The ruling establishes a new category for over-the-counter hearing aids—which may be purchased from stores...
MedicalXpress
Research reveals widespread use of ineffective COVID-19 treatments after FDA deauthorized their use
Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-designed treatments tailor-made to fight specific infections. In early 2021, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization for two monoclonal antibodies (bamlanivimab/etesevimab and casirivimab/imdevimab) for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in high-risk, non-hospitalized patients. However, these treatments were shown not to work against the omicron variant of COVID-19, which emerged in the United States in December 2021 and was responsible for a record-breaking COVID-19 surge in the winter of 2021–22. As a result of the monoclonal antibodies' reduced efficacy against the variant, the FDA deauthorized their use in early January 2022.
CNET
How to Get Health Care When You Don't Have Insurance
Health insurance is a good idea for everyone, even those without any underlying health issues. But health insurance can be really expensive if your employer doesn't pay for it, and navigating the health insurance marketplace can be chaotic and soul-sucking. About 10% of Americans didn't have health insurance in 2020, and most that don't are uninsured because they can't afford it, or don't qualify for financial assistance in their state.
healthleadersmedia.com
Home Health Poised for More Growth as Patient, Physician Preference Rises
A new report details the healthcare industry's new emphasis on home health and its place in the health care continuum. — When the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) launched the Acute Hospital Care At Home Program in 2020, the goal was to allow patients to receive intensive treatment in their homes to alleviate the strain hospitals were facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nature.com
The impact of expanded telehealth availability on primary care utilization
The expanded availability of telehealth due to the COVID-19 pandemic presents a concern that telehealth may result in an unnecessary increase in utilization. We analyzed 4,114,651 primary care encounters (939,134 unique patients) from three healthcare systems between 2019 and 2021 and found little change in utilization as telehealth became widely available. Results suggest telehealth availability is not resulting in additional primary care visits and federal policies should support telehealth use.
AMA
Statement on state laws impacting patient access to necessary medicine
The American Medical Association (AMA), American Pharmacists Association (APhA), American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP), and National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA) are concerned about state laws that limit patients’ access to medically necessary medications and impede physicians and pharmacists from using their professional judgment. Following the U.S. Supreme Court...
CVS Wants to Bring the Doctor to You (and Disrupt Healthcare)
It seems like every major technology company wants to disrupt healthcare. It's easy to see why as the United States spends nearly 18% of its gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare. And, as the U.S. population ages that number should keep rising. "National health spending is projected to grow at...
Methodist Hospitals names director for women’s and children’s services
Susan Marcek has been appointed director for women’s and children’s services for Methodist Hospitals. The post Methodist Hospitals names director for women’s and children’s services appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
AMA
Patient access at risk unless Congress reforms Medicare payment system
CHICAGO — In detailed comments (PDF) released today concerning the Medicare Physician Payment Schedule, the American Medical Association (AMA) expressed concern that patients insured by Medicare stand to lose access to their physicians unless steps are taken to strengthen the program. At the same time, the AMA said patients...
Regulators can save lives by protecting medically vulnerable utility users
Peggy — a patient of Dr. Kahn — requires an oxygen concentrator, ventilator, and nebulizer in her home, critically important medical equipment. For people like Peggy who rely on specialized medical equipment for life support, having utility service disconnected can be life-threatening. While she struggles to make ends meet, her utility bill is always the highest priority. Living without oxygen or a ventilator is simply not an option.
KevinMD.com
Human touch and scientific veracity are missing in health care technology
Working remotely during the coronavirus pandemic has immersed physicians in technology, perhaps accelerating its integration with medical practice – but not necessarily its acceptance or authenticity. I tend to doubt the veracity of much of what I read in electronic health care records. I also question reports based on...
Women Living With HIV May Need Better Access to Contraception
A majority of women receiving care at an HIV clinic in Nashville did not use any form of contraception, and pregnancy rates were high, according to a study published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases. These findings suggest that “continued efforts to ensure access to effective contraception options are needed in...
