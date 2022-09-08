Related
Authorities rename 28 Wisconsin sites to remove racist word
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The government has renamed more than two dozen lakes and other sites on federal land in Wisconsin to remove a racist term for a Native American woman. The changes announced Thursday capped a nearly yearlong process that began when Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, an American Indian, took office in 2021 and worked to remove the offensive word “squaw” from the names of nearly 650 peaks, lakes, streams and other places nationwide.
Alabama sheriffs feel loss of pistol permit revenues
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Sheriffs across Alabama have been experiencing revenue shortfalls as early as January of this year, leading up to Gov. Kay Ivey signing into law a bill that will no longer require handgun owners to have a permit for their firearms beginning Jan. 1. The pistol...
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
Brunswick News. September 6, 2022. Editorial: Appropriate punishment needed for youth who break the law. Are the laws or policies of this state setting youth up for failure, for a potential life of crime? Is releasing a preteen to the custody of a parent after leading the Georgia State Patrol on a high speed chase where speeds reached dangerous velocities effective punishment for a crime that could have cost the life of the culprit or some innocent individual or family?
Crews begin mowing along highways in western Kentucky
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — Crews began mowing along highways in some western Kentucky counties this week and drivers in the region should use caution, officials said. Mowing crews started at the McCracken County line and will travel east through Livingston, Marshall, Crittenden, Lyon, Calloway and Trigg counties, a statement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.
Judge rules for religious adoption agency limiting services
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A federal judge ruled that New York state could not require a Christian family services agency to provide adoption services to unmarried or same-sex couples. New Hope Family Services in Syracuse professes that it cannot provide adoption services to same-sex or unmarried couples because of...
