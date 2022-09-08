Brunswick News. September 6, 2022. Editorial: Appropriate punishment needed for youth who break the law. Are the laws or policies of this state setting youth up for failure, for a potential life of crime? Is releasing a preteen to the custody of a parent after leading the Georgia State Patrol on a high speed chase where speeds reached dangerous velocities effective punishment for a crime that could have cost the life of the culprit or some innocent individual or family?

