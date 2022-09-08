Read full article on original website
Aron Winter Mosquera-Castro, 28, of Houston has been sentenced to 120 months in federal prison following his convictions for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute heroin, unlawful travel in aid of a racketeering enterprise, and unlawful use of a communications facility. The Court further sentenced him to serve five years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment.
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that on September 1, 2022, DEREK NOLAN, a/k/a “Pop,” age 26, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, pled guilty as charged to an eleven-count Superseding Bill of Information. In Count 1, NOLAN is charged with conspiracy...
CLARKSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Narkevia Lewis, of Houston, Texas, was sentenced today to 151 months of incarceration for her role in methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin drug distribution operation, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Lewis, age 24, pleaded guilty in November 2021 to one count of “Aiding...
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — A Houston man will spend 10 years behind bars for trafficking drugs from Texas to Baton Rouge. On June 23, a jury found Mosquera-Castro guilty for his role in distribution ring obtaining heroin from Houston and operating in East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes.
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Hammond Police arrested eight people after a shootout in downtown Hammond early Friday morning. Around 2:15 a.m., Hammond Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of North Oak and West Robert Streets. Police found one car with bullet holes, but there...
"Always has a smile on her face, her nickname is Goosey you know that's just who she was goofy, fun, vibrant," said Geni Navarro, Taylor-Fluker's cousin.
GONZALES, La. - Mystikal, a Grammy-nominated rapper raised in New Orleans who rose to fame in the early 2000s, has been indicted on a charge of first-degree rape over an alleged July 30 attack at his home in Prairieville and now faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted at trial.
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police arrested a woman and two juveniles after the three crashed in a reported stolen vehicle. Police say the crash was a hit-and-run that happened at the intersection of Napoleon Avenue and Freret Street. The truck's owner told Eyewitness News the truck was...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department was recently patrolling in north Baton Rouge when an older model Honda Civic was seen in a carwash. The carwash was in the 3500 block of Riley St. and the officer “had observed this same car...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are searching for a woman linked to a drive-by shooting that was apparently live streamed on social media. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), 19-year-old Charlisiha Brown is accused of firing a gun at a home while live streaming the incident on Facebook.
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in Central City. Police say they were responding to a call of shots fired in the 3000 block of Toledano Street and they escalated the call to an aggravated battery by shooting. When police arrived they found...
NEW ORLEANS — A pastor from Reserve who was tried a second time in July and convicted of murdering his 8-year-old stepson in 2008, received a 12-day delay in his sentencing Friday. Errol Victor Sr. is now scheduled to be sentenced on September 21 after Judge Dennis Waldron denied...
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Steven McCarthy and Bridgette Hull were accused of being in the middle of a drug transition on Tuesday.
Darryl Dean, 63, is a familiar figure in the Pontchartrain Park subdivision, where neighbors say the disabled military veteran and former New Orleans police sergeant sits outside his brick ranch house waving at passersby and warding off potential criminals. "He keeps it safe. ... He'll be watching the neighborhood. And...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attorneys presented pictures and videos to the court that show what the facility looks like if juveniles are transferred from the Bridge City Youth Center. A video shown in court is said to show just where the teens would stay if they are transferred to...
BATON ROUGE- Police are asking for help identifying people involved in a gun battle outside a Tigerland apartment more than a week ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it happened Aug. 30 in a parking lot along Alvin Dark Avenue. The department shared pictures of a man carrying what appeared to be a rifle, as well as photos of a grey SUV.
New Orleans police have taken a woman and two juveniles into custody after the three reportedly crashed a stolen pickup truck involved in a hit and run that happened at the intersection of Napoleon Avenue and Freret Street.
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed in Windsor Place neighborhood Thursday evening. Baton Rouge police said the shooting happened near Windsor Drive and North Harco Drive off Florida Boulevard shortly before 7 p.m. A male victim, later identified as 36-year-old Joshua Sanders of Port Allen, was found in a vehicle with gunshot wounds.
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one on the U.S. 90 Business East on-ramp at Calliope Street. According to the police, a man sustained a gunshot wound around 10:36 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No other information...
