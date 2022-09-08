ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Lake Charles American Press

Houston man gets 120 months in federal prison for drug trafficking in La.

Aron Winter Mosquera-Castro, 28, of Houston has been sentenced to 120 months in federal prison following his convictions for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute heroin, unlawful travel in aid of a racketeering enterprise, and unlawful use of a communications facility. The Court further sentenced him to serve five years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment.
HOUSTON, TX
L'Observateur

New Orleans Man Pleads Guilty to Narcotics and Firearm Violations

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that on September 1, 2022, DEREK NOLAN, a/k/a “Pop,” age 26, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, pled guilty as charged to an eleven-count Superseding Bill of Information. In Count 1, NOLAN is charged with conspiracy...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Man sentenced for operating drug ring in EBR and Ascension parishes

United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that Aron Winter Mosquera-Castro, age 28, of Houston, Texas was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison following his convictions for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute heroin, unlawful travel in aid of a racketeering enterprise, and unlawful use of a communications facility. The Court further sentenced him to serve five years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Lootpress

Texas woman sentenced for role in drug distribution operation

CLARKSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Narkevia Lewis, of Houston, Texas, was sentenced today to 151 months of incarceration for her role in methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin drug distribution operation, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Lewis, age 24, pleaded guilty in November 2021 to one count of “Aiding...
HOUSTON, TX
KTBS

Rapper Mystikal hires Shreveport attorney in latest rape case

GONZALES, La. - Mystikal, a Grammy-nominated rapper raised in New Orleans who rose to fame in the early 2000s, has been indicted on a charge of first-degree rape over an alleged July 30 attack at his home in Prairieville and now faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted at trial.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
WWL-TV

NOPD: Woman, 2 juveniles arrested for hit-and-run in stolen truck

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police arrested a woman and two juveniles after the three crashed in a reported stolen vehicle. Police say the crash was a hit-and-run that happened at the intersection of Napoleon Avenue and Freret Street. The truck's owner told Eyewitness News the truck was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Suspect accused of live streaming drive-by shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are searching for a woman linked to a drive-by shooting that was apparently live streamed on social media. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), 19-year-old Charlisiha Brown is accused of firing a gun at a home while live streaming the incident on Facebook.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL-TV

NOPD: Man shot, killed in Central City

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in Central City. Police say they were responding to a call of shots fired in the 3000 block of Toledano Street and they escalated the call to an aggravated battery by shooting. When police arrived they found...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Sentencing delayed for pastor convicted of murdering his stepson

NEW ORLEANS — A pastor from Reserve who was tried a second time in July and convicted of murdering his 8-year-old stepson in 2008, received a 12-day delay in his sentencing Friday. Errol Victor Sr. is now scheduled to be sentenced on September 21 after Judge Dennis Waldron denied...
RESERVE, LA
WAFB

New pictures and videos of juvenile facility at Angola

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attorneys presented pictures and videos to the court that show what the facility looks like if juveniles are transferred from the Bridge City Youth Center. A video shown in court is said to show just where the teens would stay if they are transferred to...
ANGOLA, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbrz.com

Photos: Police looking for gunman after Tigerland shootout last week

BATON ROUGE- Police are asking for help identifying people involved in a gun battle outside a Tigerland apartment more than a week ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it happened Aug. 30 in a parking lot along Alvin Dark Avenue. The department shared pictures of a man carrying what appeared to be a rifle, as well as photos of a grey SUV.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Man shot on highway in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one on the U.S. 90 Business East on-ramp at Calliope Street. According to the police, a man sustained a gunshot wound around 10:36 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No other information...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

