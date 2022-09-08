Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
11% Dividend + Breakout on Charts; A No-Brainer for Dividend Lovers!
Oil prices have seen a noticeable plunge in the last few days on account of fears over a global recession. Despite OPEC’s target production cut for the month of October 2022, brent crude price plunged below US$88 per barrel, for the first time after Russia declared war on Ukraine. Falling oil prices have triggered a buying frenzy in OMCs, with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (NS: IOC ), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NS: HPCL ), and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (NS: BPCL ) all closing the session with good gains. But there is something interesting about IOC, specifically.
investing.com
SwissCom AG (SCMWY)
ZURICH (Reuters) - State-controlled telecoms group Swisscom AG (OTC:SCMWY) said on Thursday that the rollout of its new fifth-generation (5G) mobile technology was getting stalled... SwissCom AG ADR (OTCPK:SCMWY): 1H net income of CHF839MRevenue of CHF5.69B (-1.4% Y/Y)Press ReleaseNow read: SwissCom: A European Alternative For Value InvestorsOriginal article. Inflation worries...
investing.com
JPMorgan Says You Should Own These Utility Stocks
A JPMorgan analyst made several rating changes across the bank’s coverage of North American Utilities. The analyst upgraded Spire (NYSE:SR) to Overweight from Neutral as he believes the company is better equipped to “more consistently press its positions in the MO rate case.” Moreover, the analyst is positive on settlement prospects following recent Staff testimony and settlement overall as a viable path forward.
investing.com
Regeneron Eylea News Removes a 'Key Overhang' says Analyst
Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) shares jumped over 20% after the company said on Thursday that its anti-blindness treatment Eylea, jointly developed with Bayer (OTC:BAYRY), has met primary endpoints in two key trials. Two late-stage trials demonstrated that Eylea, which is usually given in doses of two milligrams every eight weeks, was just...
RELATED PEOPLE
investing.com
China Finance Online Co Limited (JRJCY)
China Finance Online Co Limited कंपनी प्रोफाइल. China Finance Online Co. Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People’s Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments: Hong Kong Brokerage Services and Financial Services. It provides online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, and securities investment advisory services to retail investors; and financial database and analytics to institutional investors, including financial, research, academic, and regulatory institutions, as well as financial software products. The company is also involved in the operation of Yinglibao, an internet-based financial platform that integrates cash management solutions and mutual fund distribution into iTougu, which facilitates communication between securities investment advisors and their clients; JRJ mobile app for financial information, securities trading, investment advisory, and wealth management; jrj.com.cn to provide access for wealth management solutions and mutual fund distribution; jrj.com, a financial information website; and iTAMP, a turnkey asset management platform that offers investment consultations and advice covering stocks, mutual funds, wealth management, insurance, trusts, and other financial products. In addition, it provides securities and futures contracts brokerage and related services to its customers, who invest in stocks listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; subscription to financial analysis tools, real-time and historical data, news, research reports, and online forums; asset management and insurance brokerage services; and advertising and enterprise value-added services, as well as online P2P lending and money lending services. China Finance Online Co. Limited has a strategic partnership agreement with Citic Securities to provide internet financial services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.
investing.com
Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd ADR (SMTOY)
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others segments. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet and aluminum bars/wires; spinel products; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies. It also provides fiber optics products; fusion splicer and accessories; data center solutions; intelligent transport systems; remote monitoring systems; NanoPlug series; CATV systems; set top boxes; optical transceiver modules, and optical and wireless devices; optical lenses for infrared devices; AirMT, non-contact multi-fiber interconnects; and low profile fiber-array for silicon photonics. In addition, the company offers electronic wires; flexible printed circuits; heat-shrinkable tubings; cladded/plated and electroplated wires; thermoplastic molded components; PTFE membranes; spiral shielded and electronic wires; cross linked fluorine resins; coaxial cables; flat components; thunderbolt cables; plated and alloy wires; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; and RGB laser modules. Further, it provides various energy and environment systems; products for railway and transport machinery; steel wires for springs; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; magnet wires; diamond/CBN grinding wheels; PC steel wires and high-strength shear reinforcement; drills/endmills; CBN/PCD; milling and turning tools; laser optics; and magnesium alloy parts. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Electric Wire & Cable Works and changed its name to Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. in 1939. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.
investing.com
Japan's Mitsui buys 29% stake in Brazil's Ouro Fino
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian veterinary products manufacturer Ouro Fino Saude Animal SA said on Friday that Japan's Mitsui & Co acquired a 29% stake in the business. Mitsui reached an agreement to purchase all of the firm's common shares held by state development bank BNDES and by Brazilian asset manager Opportunity, totaling 15.88 million shares.
tipranks.com
Global Lithium Resources (ASX:GL1) leads lithium stocks up
Global Lithium Resources has emerged as a favourite of investors seeking exposure to the electric vehicle battery supply industry. GL1 shares have risen sharply over the past year, but TipRanks insights indicate the stock has more room to run. Investors continue to flock to lithium stocks, with Global Lithium Resources...
IN THIS ARTICLE
investing.com
Exclusive-Norway's Yara close to acquiring Brazil's Petrobras fertilizer unit
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Yara International ASA is close to acquiring the fertilizer unit put on sale by state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday. Petrobras has selected Yara's bid and the deal now needs to be...
investing.com
RBI using forex reserves 'sensibly' to defend rupee, lower outflow in festive season
"The erosion in the forex reserves amid the central bank's filling the gap between dollar demand-supply. The RBI has very well managed the inflows and outflows in the last couple of years," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC (NS: HDFC ) Securities. According to the data compiled from the RBI's...
investing.com
India set to become 3rd largest economy by 2029
Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) India is expected to become world's third largest economy by 2029 due to the path taken by the country since 2014, SBI (NS: SBI ) Ecowrap report said. The share of India's GDP is now at 3.5 per cent, as against 2.6 per cent in 2014 and is likely to cross 4 per cent in 2027, the current share of Germany in global GDP.
Glencore faces Australian challenge over net-zero strategy
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Environmental lawyers ClientEarth said on Thursday they were supporting a complaint filed in Australia against Glencore (GLEN.L) alleging the miner and trader could be misleading investors and the public over its climate strategy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
India to prepare a list of approved of digital lending apps
MUMBAI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Indian government is stepping up scrutiny on digital lending apps in an attempt to weed out ones which conduct unethical lending and recovery practices, the government said in a notification on Friday.
investing.com
Uber's Wait Times and Pricing Bounce Demand Driven - Needham & Company
Uber (NYSE:UBER) shares are trading over 2% higher Thursday after notes from analysts at Needham & Company, BTIG and Mizuho Securities. Needham & Company's analyst who has a Buy rating and $52 price target on Uber, said that in their 13th Mobility Tracker, wait times and pricing bounced higher over the two weeks before Labor Day, up by 1,200bps and 300bps, respectively, compared to the prior 2-week period.
TechCrunch
India approves PayU’s $4.7 billion acquisition of BillDesk
The Competition Commission of India said in a tweet that the deal, which will allow the Prosus Ventures-controlled firm to assume a clear lead in the payments processing segment in India, had been approved, but did not elaborate. The watchdog extensively evaluated the scope of the deal, announced in August...
Honda to slash output by up to 40% at Japan plants due to supply snag
TOKYO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co (7267.T) said on Thursday it would reduce car output by up to 40% at two Japanese plants for the rest of the month due to ongoing supply chain and logistical problems.
India's digital revolution offers investment opportunities to U.S., says Finance Minister
NEW DELHI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - India's digital revolution offers investment opportunities for U.S. companies and investors, the South Asian country's finance minister said on Wednesday.
Comments / 0