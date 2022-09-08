Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To Matthew Stafford Wife's Racy Photo
Few NFL figures, if any, won the offseason more on social media than Kelly Stafford. With the 2022 NFL regular season set to begin on Thursday night, let's take a look back at when Stafford set social media on fire following the Rams' Super Bowl rings ceremony. Kelly Stafford's racy...
Everyone Said The Same Thing About Cris Collinsworth Tonight
The NFL is officially back, but it might takes fans some time to get used to the new landscape of the sports media world. Earlier this offseason, NBC promoted Mike Tirico to play-by-play man for its NFL coverage. That means the longtime partnership between Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth was at an end.
Tony Dungy says there 1 was issue during Rams-Bills game
Tony Dungy made an interesting observation after watching the first half of Thursday night’s season-opening game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams. Dungy was appearing on NBC’s halftime show with Rodney Harrison and Chris Simms. The former Colts and Bucs coach observed a lower quality of play in the second quarter of the game compared to the first.
Which QB has been sacked the most in a single NFL season?
The infamous title of “single-season leader for being sacked” is not a phrase anyone wants near their name. It’s pretty awful being invited to that club. With the 2022 NFL season upon us, it only makes sense that quarterbacks are antsy to stay up as much as they can. No one wants to pull a David Carr or Randall Cunningham-type season where record numbers of sacks took place.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL Odds: Colts vs. Texans prediction, odds and pick – 9/11/2022
The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans will square off in an AFC South matchup to open their 2022 seasons on Sunday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Colts-Texans prediction and pick, laid out below. After going 9-8...
AthlonSports.com
Chris Simms Reveals His Official NFL Playoff Predictions, Super Bowl Picks
The 2022-23 NFL season officially kicks off this evening when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. With hours to go until game-time, NFL analyst Chris Simms has revealed his official NFL Playoff predictions and his Super Bowl picks. Simms has the Eagles, 49ers, Buccaneers, Packers,...
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 1 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 1 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans.
MaxPreps
Former Ohio high school football players on NFL 53-man rosters to start season
The 103rd season of the National Football League (NFL) kicks off this week with 32 team's competing for a spot in Super Bowl XVII. At the end of August, when the squads cut their rosters to 53, there were 74 former Ohio gridiron stars spread throughout the league. Only California, Texas, Florida and Georgia have more current alumni on NFL rosters.
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL TV Ratings: Bills-Rams NFL Kickoff opener pulls 20 million viewers
NFL TV ratings, a look forward: The NFL offseason has arrived after a dramatic and event-filled 2021 campaign. Below, we
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 1 of 2022
It’s football time baby. Time to toss around the pigskin, hurl the ol’ porkchop, grid the iron, and score some touchdowns with Captain Leatherface. I know only one of those is an actual thing people say, but dang it, I think we should all adopt “Captain Leatherface” as a new nickname for a football.
FOX Sports
Chiefs, 49ers top Nick Wright's NFL tiers entering Week 1
The 2022 NFL season kicks off Thursday night as the Buffalo Bills hit the road to take on the reigning-champion Los Angeles Rams. Nick Wright and his "committee" debuted their Week 1 NFL tiers on Wednesday's "First Things First." His beloved Kansas City Chiefs stood alone at the top when Wright last conducted this exercise just after Super Bowl LVI. How much has changed in seven months?
AthlonSports.com
Mike Tirico Has Blunt Comment On Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford
The Los Angeles Rams' 2022 season opener isn't off to the best start this Thursday night. The 2022 Super Bowl champs didn't score a single point in the first quarter, and Matthew Stafford may be to blame. Early in the second quarter, the veteran quarterback threw an ugly pick to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sean McDermott hints at 1 worry regarding Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills would be hard-pressed to find anything they disliked about Josh Allen’s performance on Thursday night. However, head coach Sean McDermott suggested there might be one thing worth looking at. McDermott hinted at some minor concern about how often Allen ran the ball in the second half...
FOX Sports
NFL and college football odds: Bet on the Steelers and Wisconsin
Who’s ready for the first full weekend of NFL and college football?. Our best bets (3-0 YTD) are off to a strong start, and I’m feeling good about four plays over the next few days. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These are the games I love the most.
thecomeback.com
NFL world laments absence of Cris Collinsworth’s slide
The slide onto camera has become as much a part of Cris Collinsworth’s broadcasting as anything. But on Thursday night’s NFL season-opening game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams, it was absent. Immediately before the game, NBC cameras were panning around SoFi Stadium before they went...
2022 NFL Regular Season - Week 1 picks
This time of the year is absolutely wonderful because today is the first day of the National Football League (NFL) regular season. I will be making picks again like I did last season. To all of the trolls that complained last year, I dare you to step up to the challenge and put your picks in the comments.
Comments / 0