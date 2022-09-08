ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Matthew Stafford Wife's Racy Photo

Few NFL figures, if any, won the offseason more on social media than Kelly Stafford. With the 2022 NFL regular season set to begin on Thursday night, let's take a look back at when Stafford set social media on fire following the Rams' Super Bowl rings ceremony. Kelly Stafford's racy...
NFL
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Cris Collinsworth Tonight

The NFL is officially back, but it might takes fans some time to get used to the new landscape of the sports media world. Earlier this offseason, NBC promoted Mike Tirico to play-by-play man for its NFL coverage. That means the longtime partnership between Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth was at an end.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Tony Dungy says there 1 was issue during Rams-Bills game

Tony Dungy made an interesting observation after watching the first half of Thursday night’s season-opening game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams. Dungy was appearing on NBC’s halftime show with Rodney Harrison and Chris Simms. The former Colts and Bucs coach observed a lower quality of play in the second quarter of the game compared to the first.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Which QB has been sacked the most in a single NFL season?

The infamous title of “single-season leader for being sacked” is not a phrase anyone wants near their name. It’s pretty awful being invited to that club. With the 2022 NFL season upon us, it only makes sense that quarterbacks are antsy to stay up as much as they can. No one wants to pull a David Carr or Randall Cunningham-type season where record numbers of sacks took place.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Chris Simms Reveals His Official NFL Playoff Predictions, Super Bowl Picks

The 2022-23 NFL season officially kicks off this evening when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. With hours to go until game-time, NFL analyst Chris Simms has revealed his official NFL Playoff predictions and his Super Bowl picks. Simms has the Eagles, 49ers, Buccaneers, Packers,...
NFL
MaxPreps

Former Ohio high school football players on NFL 53-man rosters to start season

The 103rd season of the National Football League (NFL) kicks off this week with 32 team's competing for a spot in Super Bowl XVII. At the end of August, when the squads cut their rosters to 53, there were 74 former Ohio gridiron stars spread throughout the league. Only California, Texas, Florida and Georgia have more current alumni on NFL rosters.
NFL
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 1 of 2022

It’s football time baby. Time to toss around the pigskin, hurl the ol’ porkchop, grid the iron, and score some touchdowns with Captain Leatherface. I know only one of those is an actual thing people say, but dang it, I think we should all adopt “Captain Leatherface” as a new nickname for a football.
NFL
FOX Sports

Chiefs, 49ers top Nick Wright's NFL tiers entering Week 1

The 2022 NFL season kicks off Thursday night as the Buffalo Bills hit the road to take on the reigning-champion Los Angeles Rams. Nick Wright and his "committee" debuted their Week 1 NFL tiers on Wednesday's "First Things First." His beloved Kansas City Chiefs stood alone at the top when Wright last conducted this exercise just after Super Bowl LVI. How much has changed in seven months?
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Sean McDermott hints at 1 worry regarding Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills would be hard-pressed to find anything they disliked about Josh Allen’s performance on Thursday night. However, head coach Sean McDermott suggested there might be one thing worth looking at. McDermott hinted at some minor concern about how often Allen ran the ball in the second half...
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL and college football odds: Bet on the Steelers and Wisconsin

Who’s ready for the first full weekend of NFL and college football?. Our best bets (3-0 YTD) are off to a strong start, and I’m feeling good about four plays over the next few days. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These are the games I love the most.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world laments absence of Cris Collinsworth’s slide

The slide onto camera has become as much a part of Cris Collinsworth’s broadcasting as anything. But on Thursday night’s NFL season-opening game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams, it was absent. Immediately before the game, NBC cameras were panning around SoFi Stadium before they went...
NFL
Adrian Holman

2022 NFL Regular Season - Week 1 picks

This time of the year is absolutely wonderful because today is the first day of the National Football League (NFL) regular season. I will be making picks again like I did last season. To all of the trolls that complained last year, I dare you to step up to the challenge and put your picks in the comments.

