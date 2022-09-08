Read full article on original website
MT WFO GLASGOW Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern. Phillips, Petroleum, southwestern Garfield and southwestern Valley. Counties through 545 PM MDT... At 439 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11. miles southeast of Crooked Creek Rec Area, or 35 miles...
High winds to pose severe wildfire risk in Pacific Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Forecasters warned Thursday that strong, gusting winds and low humidity will cause extreme fire danger across western Oregon and Washington this weekend as authorities encouraged residents to charge cellphones and have an evacuation plan ready. Starting Friday, a dry east wind with gusts of up...
Help Me Ben: Could the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge be on the move?
DEER LODGE, Mont. – A state prison has been in the town of Deer Lodge since the 1870s. Although the buildings might have changed, the community of Powell County has always been good stewards of that important responsibility. Multiple generations of families have worked in the penitentiary, and there is a good reason the high school athletic teams are called the Wardens.
Wyoming Governor orders flags to be flown at half staff in memory of Queen Elizabeth II
CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Following President Joe Biden’s order, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has ordered flags in Wyoming to be flown at half staff in memory of Queen Elizabeth II. Flags will remain at half staff until the day of interment. The following is the presidential proclamation:. A Proclamation on...
Intel breaks ground in Ohio; some question benefit of government incentives
(The Center Square) – Although dirt began moving weeks ago at Intel’s massive $20 billion chip manufacturing site in central Ohio, local, state and federal officials, along with President Biden, praised Intel’s decision and the government incentives offered to lure the chip giant at a groundbreaking ceremony Friday.
Lockwood teenager loses lawn business equipment to thief
LOCKWOOD, Mont. - Brenner Elliot is a seventeen-year-old high schooler who spends his time fishing, hunting and spending time outdoors. This love for the outdoors helped inspire his lawn care service: B. E. Satisfied. The business began in 2016 when Elliot was eleven and consisted of the Elliot family lawn equipment.
DOJ: MT State Prison worker sentenced 5 years for helping inmates send, receive drugs
HELENA, Mont. - A Montana State Prison worker is facing a 5-year sentence after pleading guilty to helping inmates bring drugs to each other, the Montana Department of Justice announced Friday. The DOJ alleges in a release Charles Blattler helped inmates bring drugs, including methamphetamine, suboxone, heroin, marijuana and cocaine,...
