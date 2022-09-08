ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

MT WFO GLASGOW Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern. Phillips, Petroleum, southwestern Garfield and southwestern Valley. Counties through 545 PM MDT... At 439 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11. miles southeast of Crooked Creek Rec Area, or 35 miles...
MONTANA STATE
High winds to pose severe wildfire risk in Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Forecasters warned Thursday that strong, gusting winds and low humidity will cause extreme fire danger across western Oregon and Washington this weekend as authorities encouraged residents to charge cellphones and have an evacuation plan ready. Starting Friday, a dry east wind with gusts of up...
OREGON STATE
Help Me Ben: Could the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge be on the move?

DEER LODGE, Mont. – A state prison has been in the town of Deer Lodge since the 1870s. Although the buildings might have changed, the community of Powell County has always been good stewards of that important responsibility. Multiple generations of families have worked in the penitentiary, and there is a good reason the high school athletic teams are called the Wardens.
DEER LODGE, MT
Cheyenne, WY
Idaho State
Wyoming State
Intel breaks ground in Ohio; some question benefit of government incentives

(The Center Square) – Although dirt began moving weeks ago at Intel’s massive $20 billion chip manufacturing site in central Ohio, local, state and federal officials, along with President Biden, praised Intel’s decision and the government incentives offered to lure the chip giant at a groundbreaking ceremony Friday.
OHIO STATE
Lockwood teenager loses lawn business equipment to thief

LOCKWOOD, Mont. - Brenner Elliot is a seventeen-year-old high schooler who spends his time fishing, hunting and spending time outdoors. This love for the outdoors helped inspire his lawn care service: B. E. Satisfied. The business began in 2016 when Elliot was eleven and consisted of the Elliot family lawn equipment.
LOCKWOOD, MT

