Ann Euteneier Deakins
3d ago
I’m not sure why there aren’t minimal requirements for a child to go to school. There used to be
5
Jean Werner
3d ago
Send the dam bills to President Biden or anybody who voted for him.
9
Julie Coleman
3d ago
They seem awfully "focused" on ethnicity.... look at the bigger picture..... only the people that came from Nicaragua got citations? Very obvious.
2
nbc15.com
Milton community member makes a Ukrainian family’s dream come true
MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Ukrainian family living in Milton received a free truck from community member Shawn Sullivan so they can live more independently in the United States. NBC15 News shared the Nialka’s story about fleeing war-torn Ukraine to live with Gretchen Kingsley’s family in Milton, Wisconsin in June. The Sullivan family saw this story and wanted to help Misha Nialka by gifting him a truck so he can drive on his own with his international drivers license.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Community expresses grave concern about future of Samaritan Home in West Bend, WI
September 10, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Comments are swirling regarding the future of the Samaritan Home in Washington County as another administrator turns in her resignation. What once appeared a priority in the county with a dedicated Task Force and study committee, now, as a Samaritan...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Former Pleasant Prairie village official files for injunction to block release of investigation report | Local News
John Steinbrink Jr. has filed documents seeking an injunction against the Village of Pleasant Prairie to block the release of a report by the Pleasant Prairie Police Department regarding its initial investigation into complaints made against the former public works director. The injunction request, filed Sept. 2, argues that the...
rockrivercurrent.com
After data leak, Winnebago County Board member says he has no involvement in Oath Keepers militia
ROCKFORD — Winnebago County Board member Aaron Booker said this week he has no active ties or involvement with Oath Keepers, a far-right militia whose members say they’re defending the U.S. Constitution. Booker, a Republican who represents the largest geographical district on the County Board, was named this...
WIFR
Winnebago County Board member says he was once a member of Oath Keepers group
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Wednesday the Anti-Defamation League looked over more than 38-thousand names on the leaked Oath Keepers membership list, and found 80 people on the list serves in, or are running for public office. 23 News has learned one of those on the leaked list is Winnebago...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Faith & Giggles calls on parents after shoplifting at Local Collective
HARTFORD — A day after The Local Collective posted on Facebook about its most recent shoplifting incident, and changes to store policy on the age required to enter without an adult, Faith & Giggles, another downtown Hartford shop, spoke out Wednesday on Facebook about the rise in disrespect it’s seen from some teenage customers.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
West Bend Public Works employee resigns amid theft allegations
September 9, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – A city of West Bend Public Works employee has resigned as police investigate allegations of theft. According to reports financial discrepancies were discovered on September 6, 2022 at the Department of Public Works. The discrepancies involved funds tied to permit stickers sold for the drop-off yard.
West Bend man whose daughter died in 9/11 wants trial for mastermind
Mohammed and four other men accused of 9/11-related crimes still sit in a U.S. detention center in Guantanamo Bay, their planned trials before a military tribunal endlessly postponed.
Rental manager sued by DOJ after allegedly hitting tenant in groin
The U.S. Department of Justice Friday announced it had filed a lawsuit against a rental manager who allegedly harassed a tenant regarding their sexual orientation and punched that tenant in the groin.
cwbradio.com
Six Wisconsin Office-Holders Found on Extreme Right-Wing Database
(Terry Bell, WRN & WBAY) Six local elected government officials in Wisconsin have been members of an infamous far-right, anti-government group. The six are among hundreds of members of government, law enforcement, and the military around the country who signed up at some point with the Oath Keepers, According to leaked documents from the Anti-Defamation League.
Milwaukee Mental Health Complex closes as part of move to community-based care
The building that houses Milwaukee County's Mental Health Complex closed to new admissions on Friday after more than 40 years of service. The change aims to serve people sooner and closer to home.
Police called to Milwaukee Lutheran High School, students dismissed
Milwaukee police responded to Milwaukee Lutheran High School for a report of a person with a gun on Friday. But class has since been excused and nothing serious has been reported since then.
Dane Co. Sheriff’s election challenger placed on administrative leave after filing lawsuit
The Dane County Sheriff's Office has confirmed to News 3 Now that Sheriff Kalvin Barrett's election challenger has been placed on administrative leave.
Milwaukee Police officer accidentally shoots another officer
The Milwaukee Police Department said one officer is hurt and another is on administrative duty after an officer accidentally shot another police officer.
wuwm.com
Milwaukee County task force says no to allocating ARPA dollars to rehab The Domes
Hopes among advocates that federal dollars could help lay a financial path to restore the Mitchell Park Domes were not answered Thursday. Four county supervisors asked the Milwaukee County American Rescue Plan Act Task Force for $19 million toward rehabilitating The Domes, including newly elected Supervisor Juan Miguel Martinez. He represents the 12th District in which the Domes reside.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Deputies’ labor union creates PAC in response to ‘budget crisis’
WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Deputy Sheriff’s Labor Union has announced the launch of a political action committee. The news comes on the heels of the announcement that all three shifts for the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office will have staff reductions in a move designed to limit overtime and help the department hit its budget target for the year.
WIFR
Miss Carly’s in violation of multiple building codes, fined by city
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Carly Rice and Jacob Rush say what started as feeding one homeless person out of their home grew into Miss Carly’s, a charity larger than they ever imagined. “When we saw that we could grow, we realized it was our duty to grow the services...
fortatkinsononline.com
Turtle returns to area creek after three years of rehabilitation
Some 25 people gathered Saturday on a 350-acre rural Milton property owned by Justin Shultz and members of his extended family. Many were employees and volunteers with the Dane County Humane Society and its Wildlife Center, and they had arrived with a purpose: to bring a turtle they had lovingly named “Blanche” home.
Daily Cardinal
The student-ticket offer: buy one, use none
Madison, like other cities or towns home to a large public university, welcomed students to the campus and surrounding metropolitan area. Young adults have poured in from Wisconsin, the surrounding states and countries across the globe. After a quick unpacking, the dye games will start up, bars will see an...
spectrumnews1.com
Kenosha police arrest gunman walking toward Sam’s Club
KENOSHA, Wis. — Saturday morning Kenosha police arrested a man after receiving reports he was walking toward Sam’s Club with a gun, according to a Kenosha Police Department press release on social media. The release stated that upon getting a report from a caller nearby, police arrived on...
