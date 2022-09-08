ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewater, WI

Comments / 7

Ann Euteneier Deakins
3d ago

I’m not sure why there aren’t minimal requirements for a child to go to school. There used to be

Reply
5
Jean Werner
3d ago

Send the dam bills to President Biden or anybody who voted for him.

Reply
9
Julie Coleman
3d ago

They seem awfully "focused" on ethnicity.... look at the bigger picture..... only the people that came from Nicaragua got citations? Very obvious.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Milton community member makes a Ukrainian family’s dream come true

MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Ukrainian family living in Milton received a free truck from community member Shawn Sullivan so they can live more independently in the United States. NBC15 News shared the Nialka’s story about fleeing war-torn Ukraine to live with Gretchen Kingsley’s family in Milton, Wisconsin in June. The Sullivan family saw this story and wanted to help Misha Nialka by gifting him a truck so he can drive on his own with his international drivers license.
MILTON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Former Pleasant Prairie village official files for injunction to block release of investigation report | Local News

John Steinbrink Jr. has filed documents seeking an injunction against the Village of Pleasant Prairie to block the release of a report by the Pleasant Prairie Police Department regarding its initial investigation into complaints made against the former public works director. The injunction request, filed Sept. 2, argues that the...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beloit, WI
City
Whitewater, WI
Whitewater, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Janesville, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Greater Milwaukee Today

Faith & Giggles calls on parents after shoplifting at Local Collective

HARTFORD — A day after The Local Collective posted on Facebook about its most recent shoplifting incident, and changes to store policy on the age required to enter without an adult, Faith & Giggles, another downtown Hartford shop, spoke out Wednesday on Facebook about the rise in disrespect it’s seen from some teenage customers.
HARTFORD, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

West Bend Public Works employee resigns amid theft allegations

September 9, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – A city of West Bend Public Works employee has resigned as police investigate allegations of theft. According to reports financial discrepancies were discovered on September 6, 2022 at the Department of Public Works. The discrepancies involved funds tied to permit stickers sold for the drop-off yard.
WEST BEND, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
cwbradio.com

Six Wisconsin Office-Holders Found on Extreme Right-Wing Database

(Terry Bell, WRN & WBAY) Six local elected government officials in Wisconsin have been members of an infamous far-right, anti-government group. The six are among hundreds of members of government, law enforcement, and the military around the country who signed up at some point with the Oath Keepers, According to leaked documents from the Anti-Defamation League.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wuwm.com

Milwaukee County task force says no to allocating ARPA dollars to rehab The Domes

Hopes among advocates that federal dollars could help lay a financial path to restore the Mitchell Park Domes were not answered Thursday. Four county supervisors asked the Milwaukee County American Rescue Plan Act Task Force for $19 million toward rehabilitating The Domes, including newly elected Supervisor Juan Miguel Martinez. He represents the 12th District in which the Domes reside.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Deputies’ labor union creates PAC in response to ‘budget crisis’

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Deputy Sheriff’s Labor Union has announced the launch of a political action committee. The news comes on the heels of the announcement that all three shifts for the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office will have staff reductions in a move designed to limit overtime and help the department hit its budget target for the year.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Turtle returns to area creek after three years of rehabilitation

Some 25 people gathered Saturday on a 350-acre rural Milton property owned by Justin Shultz and members of his extended family. Many were employees and volunteers with the Dane County Humane Society and its Wildlife Center, and they had arrived with a purpose: to bring a turtle they had lovingly named “Blanche” home.
MILTON, WI
Daily Cardinal

The student-ticket offer: buy one, use none

Madison, like other cities or towns home to a large public university, welcomed students to the campus and surrounding metropolitan area. Young adults have poured in from Wisconsin, the surrounding states and countries across the globe. After a quick unpacking, the dye games will start up, bars will see an...
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Kenosha police arrest gunman walking toward Sam’s Club

KENOSHA, Wis. — Saturday morning Kenosha police arrested a man after receiving reports he was walking toward Sam’s Club with a gun, according to a Kenosha Police Department press release on social media. The release stated that upon getting a report from a caller nearby, police arrived on...
KENOSHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy