Katerina Petropoulou is an expert in the hotel industry in Greece. After many years of professional experience in major hotel chains in Greece and abroad, she decided to take the next step in her career by founding Hotelising. The company focuses on hotel revenue management. Today, Hotelising’s portfolio includes 25 hotels all over Greece and many partnerships abroad, while the company recently launched a new concept called «Neoclassical Hotels». It is an affiliation for all Neoclassical Hotels located in Greece and abroad.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO