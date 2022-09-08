Read full article on original website
Why Businesses Should be Treated as Investments
A business is typically its owner’s largest and most complex investment. It is also a fundamental piece of their personal retirement plan. But what if the business owner’s perceived value of the company does not reflect its true value? This could derail their personal retirement plan and their future lifestyle.
EY Poised to Grow Big Four Audit Market Share in Restructuring
EY aims for free-standing audit firm to be $20 billion business. Ernst & Young as a stand-alone audit firm is set to bolster its market share to become an even bigger member of the Big Four if partners approve a global breakup of the firm. The accounting firm’s plan to...
10 Strategies for Hiring and Retaining New Employees
Make your business stand out to job candidates with a sound strategy for hiring and retaining top-tier talent.
Tight Labor Market’s Recruitment Focus Puts Pay Equity at Risk
Employers offering new recruits higher pay should run pay analysis. Pay inequities could increase risk of worker lawsuits, DOL audits. Efforts at achieving pay equity are in danger of falling by the wayside as the tight labor market forces employers to boost salary offers to attract much-needed talent. Since the...
ANALYSIS: Do More Years in Practice Mean More Non-Billables?
Most law firm attorneys—and possibly most law students—are familiar with firms’ billable hour requirements. What is possibly surprising (especially to new firm lawyers) is the amount of time you’ll invest in non-billable matters. And if you’re between the ages of 45 and 64, data from Bloomberg Law’s most recent Workload & Hours Survey suggest that you may spend more time on non-billable work than your younger colleagues.
Purpose beyond profit: How brands can benefit consumer well-being
Researchers from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and the Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt University have published a new paper in the Journal of Consumer Psychology that offers fresh insights into "brand purpose" and its potential benefits to consumers. The article, "Conceptualizing brand purpose and...
National Business League Leads Initiative Designed To Digitize 1 Million Black-Owned Businesses
The National Business League—which was founded by Booker T. Washington in 1900—has unveiled an initiative that aims to digitize one million Black-owned businesses by 2028. The post National Business League Leads Initiative Designed To Digitize 1 Million Black-Owned Businesses appeared first on NewsOne.
5 Keys to Successful Remote Work
Practical strategies for a successful long-term remote workforce.
DTC vs. Marketplaces: Which Do Millennials and Gen Z Prefer?
Marketplaces have their role in the retail distribution channel, but direct to consumer (DTC) is the preference of Gen Z and millennial shoppers. A survey from DTC e-commerce firm ESW shows that 60 percent of Gen Z and 63 percent of millennials prefer buying direct from international e-commerce brands over marketplace platforms. In addition, 69 percent of Gen Z shoppers and 73 percent of millennials —versus 63 percent of Gen X and 50 percent of baby boomers—said shopping DTC channels provide a more personalized experience, with offers and promotions targeting their specific preferences. The ESW survey “Global Voices: Q2 2022”...
Age Discrimination Is Common, Winning Lawsuits Rare: QuickTake
Discrimination against workers based on their age is illegal in many countries. Yet legal experts say that such unfair treatment, particularly of older workers, is widespread. Ageism is a growing concern for societies with advanced economies as their workforces grow increasingly old. 1. What is age discrimination?. Age discrimination is...
Freshfields Nabs Wilson Sonsini Antitrust Partner Ferris in DC
Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has hired Jamillia Ferris in Washington as the firm builds its antitrust practice. Ferris, a former senior antitrust official at the Department of Justice and Federal Communications Commission, joins from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati where she was a partner in the firm’s antitrust and competition practice.
5 Tips for Using LinkedIn to Pitch Your Client Services to More People
As a freelancer, you can use LinkedIn smartly to find clients, agencies, businesses, and professionals looking to hire your services. Read on to learn how to glean the necessary information from LinkedIn profiles to find more clients. How to Navigate LinkedIn Profiles to Find More Clients. LinkedIn profiles have an...
Franchise Brokers, Referral Consultants and Career Coaches Can Help You Find the Right Business Opportunity
2022 Franchise Supplier Rankings: Top Franchise Brokers, Referral Consultants, and Career Coaches
SEC Enforcement Chief Pushes to Improve Staff Diversity
The Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement division is working to further diversify its staff as the agency under Chairman Gary Gensler considers requirements for companies to boost their workforce diversity reporting. SEC enforcement director Gurbir Grewal told the Practising Law Institute conference on Friday that diversity, equity and inclusion is...
Fortune’s new survey highlights the 50 best workplaces in finance
When it comes to creating an engaging and supportive work environment for employees, 50 of the largest financial services and insurance companies are doing a better job than most. Fortune partnered with global people analytics firm Great Place to Work to spotlight the Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance...
The Predictive Index Secures $30 Million Investment From JM Family Enterprises
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- The Predictive Index (PI) announced today a $30 million minority investment from JM Family Enterprises, Inc. (JMFE) to accelerate its mission of Better work, better world through product enhancements to the world’s only global talent optimization platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005372/en/ The Predictive Index & JM Family Enterprises logos (Photo: Business Wire)
CEO Spotlight: Katerina Petropoulou – Founder and Managing Director at Hotelising
Katerina Petropoulou is an expert in the hotel industry in Greece. After many years of professional experience in major hotel chains in Greece and abroad, she decided to take the next step in her career by founding Hotelising. The company focuses on hotel revenue management. Today, Hotelising’s portfolio includes 25 hotels all over Greece and many partnerships abroad, while the company recently launched a new concept called «Neoclassical Hotels». It is an affiliation for all Neoclassical Hotels located in Greece and abroad.
