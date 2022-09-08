Read full article on original website
Learning to Use 529 Plans to Fund Education Is a Valuable Lesson
When thinking about college, a predominant thought is how to afford an education. One solution to discuss with your clients is the contribution of funds into a qualified tuition program, better known as a 529 plan. Generally, distributions and earnings from a 529 plan are not taxable when used to pay for certain qualified education expenses. However, it is important to understand the rules concerning qualified education expenses, as well as special rules regarding 529 plans, in order to minimize the tax consequences and maximize the benefits.
Unregistered Penny-Stock Sellers Pulled In $3 Million, SEC Says
Purported venture capital firm TBG Holdings Corp., run by executives of the health-care technology company MediXall Group Inc., hired unregistered sales agents who convinced investors to purchase $3 million in MediXall stock, the SEC says in an enforcement suit filed Friday in federal court in Florida. Salespeople previously barred by...
SEC Enforcement Chief Pushes to Improve Staff Diversity
The Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement division is working to further diversify its staff as the agency under Chairman Gary Gensler considers requirements for companies to boost their workforce diversity reporting. SEC enforcement director Gurbir Grewal told the Practising Law Institute conference on Friday that diversity, equity and inclusion is...
Citigroup’s $500 Million Blunder Ends in Victory for the Bank
A federal appeals court saved Citigroup Inc. from an epic blunder that became the talk of Wall Street, rejecting a ruling that. creditors could keep more than half a billion dollars the bank accidentally sent them. After a decision process one expert compared to “The Twilight Zone,” a trio of...
ANALYSIS: Your First Chapter as a Chapter 11 Attorney
You have just started work as a bankruptcy and restructuring associate, and there are exciting but also challenging times ahead, including the threat of an economic downturn. While distressing, this economic uncertainty has the potential to provide you with valuable legal experiences—in addition to the ones you’re certain to have—over the next few years.
New Tax-And-Climate Law Leaves Much for Treasury to Shape
Treasury to write rules to clarify book-income tax, buyback tax. Interim guidance possible before full regs, practitioners say. President’s Joe Biden’s economic package is now law, but the Treasury Department’s work on it is just starting. The new tax-and-climate law gives Treasury the authority to write regulations...
With Inflation Sky High, Taxpayers Reconsider Payment Options
Taxpayers often have questions about how to pay off their tax debts. But with inflation and interest rates creeping higher, those questions are becoming more frequent, and the standard answers don’t always apply. To make a good decision, it’s important to understand how the IRS applies interest and penalties...
Norwegian Fisheries Pay $85 Million to End Salmon Antitrust Case
Accused of fixing salmon market by rigging daily ‘spot price’. Leading Norwegian fisheries are free of antitrust litigation over their alleged scheme to fix the price of farm-raised Atlantic salmon, after a federal judge in Miami approved their $85 million settlement with salmon processors and other direct purchasers. Judge...
Wake Up Call: Ascendance of King Charles Brings Legal Changes
In today’s column, at least seven legal team members were among the 1,200-plus job cuts announced by social media company Snap; Big Law firms are still working out how to get people back in the office this fall; and IBM Corp.’s top lawyer got paid $6.65 million last year.
