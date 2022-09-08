Read full article on original website
Related
bloomberglaw.com
TuSimple Legal Chief Leaves Truck Startup After Investor Lawsuit
TuSimple Holdings Inc., a company accused in a lawsuit of suppressing safety concerns about autonomous truck technology ahead of an initial public offering, is parting ways with top lawyer James Mullen. Mullen on Aug. 31 revealed his intention to resign, the company disclosed in a Tuesday securities filing. Susan Marsch,...
bloomberglaw.com
EnCap, Earthstone Sued Over $860 Million Bighorn Permian Deal
An Earthstone Energy Inc. investor filed suit in Delaware, challenging a $280 million financing transaction with its largest stockholder, EnCap Investments LP, as part of Earthstone’s $860 million deal for Bighorn Permian LLC. The shareholder derivative lawsuit, made public Monday, targets EnCap and members of Earthstone’s board, including several...
⚖️ Owning and Minting Music NFTs: Legal Issues to be Considered
Despite the ongoing bear market, we still see a lot of web3 builders who are untainted by its ripple effect, indefatigably building and experimenting with novel ideas. Web3 music industry is no stranger to persisting growth — every day, we see founders announcing their projects’ launch and musicians and fans advocating the fast-evolving new forms of music distribution and engagement.
bloomberglaw.com
Age Discrimination Is Common, Winning Lawsuits Rare: QuickTake
Discrimination against workers based on their age is illegal in many countries. Yet legal experts say that such unfair treatment, particularly of older workers, is widespread. Ageism is a growing concern for societies with advanced economies as their workforces grow increasingly old. 1. What is age discrimination?. Age discrimination is...
LAW・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bloomberglaw.com
Sidley Poaches Cooley Life Sciences Partner Lu in California
James Lu has joined Sidley Austin as a partner in the corporate practice in Century City, Calif., the law firm announced Tuesday. Lu, a former partner at Cooley LLP, advises clients on private and public securities offerings, joint ventures, and mergers and acquisitions, according to Sidley. He focuses on representing...
bloomberglaw.com
ANALYSIS: Do More Years in Practice Mean More Non-Billables?
Most law firm attorneys—and possibly most law students—are familiar with firms’ billable hour requirements. What is possibly surprising (especially to new firm lawyers) is the amount of time you’ll invest in non-billable matters. And if you’re between the ages of 45 and 64, data from Bloomberg Law’s most recent Workload & Hours Survey suggest that you may spend more time on non-billable work than your younger colleagues.
bloomberglaw.com
Cadwalader Adds Two White Collar Defense Partners in New York
Kenneth Breen and Phara Guberman have joined Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft as partners in the global litigation and white collar defense and investigations groups, the law firm announced Tuesday. Breen and Guberman join the firm from Paul Hastings, where Breen served as head of the New York white collar group...
bloomberglaw.com
Mozilla Hires Carlos Torres for Chief Legal Officer Position
Carlos Torres has joined Mozilla as chief legal officer, the company announced Monday. Torres will lead the internet company’s global legal and public policy teams, develop legal, regulatory and policy strategies, and manage all regulatory issues, Mozilla said. He joins from tech research and development company Flashbots, where he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bloomberglaw.com
EY Poised to Grow Big Four Audit Market Share in Restructuring
EY aims for free-standing audit firm to be $20 billion business. Ernst & Young as a stand-alone audit firm is set to bolster its market share to become an even bigger member of the Big Four if partners approve a global breakup of the firm. The accounting firm’s plan to...
bloomberglaw.com
Wells Fargo to Pay $132 Million in 401(k) Settlement (1)
Wells Fargo & Co. and its affiliates settled for more than $131.8 million to end a US Labor Department investigation into its 401(k) retirement plan, the department announced Monday. An Employee Benefits Security Administration investigation into Wells Fargo, Wells Fargo Bank, and the plan’s trustee GreatBanc Trust Co. found that...
bloomberglaw.com
Capital One, TD Ameritrade Sued Over Caller Voice Print Use (2)
The use of biometric voice prints by four financial institutions—Capital One Bank, TD Ameritrade, TD Bank and Fidelity Brokerage Services— to identify callers and test the veracity of their statements violates the California Invasion of Privacy Act, separate potential class lawsuits filed in federal court said. The plaintiffs...
bloomberglaw.com
Madoff-Inspired Whistleblower Program Stiffs Big-Money Tipsters (1)
Whistleblowers share similar accounts of helping investigations but being kept in the dark. Lawsuits allege inconsistency, secrecy and capriciousness in SEC decision making. Nine years have passed since David Danon began helping SEC investigators build a case against Vanguard, uncovering information about a scheme that led the company to return to its investment funds more than $2 billion that had been hidden in a bid to avoid taxes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bloomberglaw.com
Tax Problems Become More Complex When Entering the Metaverse
More and more companies are moving, or considering a move, to have a presence in a metaverse. As metaverses are developing, they’re blending online multiplayer gaming, cryptocurrency, NFTs, and virtual reality into a new immersive digital experience for their users. While metaverses initially seemed to attract companies with an...
Comments / 0