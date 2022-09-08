ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

bloomberglaw.com

TuSimple Legal Chief Leaves Truck Startup After Investor Lawsuit

TuSimple Holdings Inc., a company accused in a lawsuit of suppressing safety concerns about autonomous truck technology ahead of an initial public offering, is parting ways with top lawyer James Mullen. Mullen on Aug. 31 revealed his intention to resign, the company disclosed in a Tuesday securities filing. Susan Marsch,...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

EnCap, Earthstone Sued Over $860 Million Bighorn Permian Deal

An Earthstone Energy Inc. investor filed suit in Delaware, challenging a $280 million financing transaction with its largest stockholder, EnCap Investments LP, as part of Earthstone’s $860 million deal for Bighorn Permian LLC. The shareholder derivative lawsuit, made public Monday, targets EnCap and members of Earthstone’s board, including several...
DELAWARE STATE
HackerNoon

⚖️ Owning and Minting Music NFTs: Legal Issues to be Considered

Despite the ongoing bear market, we still see a lot of web3 builders who are untainted by its ripple effect, indefatigably building and experimenting with novel ideas. Web3 music industry is no stranger to persisting growth — every day, we see founders announcing their projects’ launch and musicians and fans advocating the fast-evolving new forms of music distribution and engagement.
MUSIC
bloomberglaw.com

Age Discrimination Is Common, Winning Lawsuits Rare: QuickTake

Discrimination against workers based on their age is illegal in many countries. Yet legal experts say that such unfair treatment, particularly of older workers, is widespread. Ageism is a growing concern for societies with advanced economies as their workforces grow increasingly old. 1. What is age discrimination?. Age discrimination is...
LAW
bloomberglaw.com

Sidley Poaches Cooley Life Sciences Partner Lu in California

James Lu has joined Sidley Austin as a partner in the corporate practice in Century City, Calif., the law firm announced Tuesday. Lu, a former partner at Cooley LLP, advises clients on private and public securities offerings, joint ventures, and mergers and acquisitions, according to Sidley. He focuses on representing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

ANALYSIS: Do More Years in Practice Mean More Non-Billables?

Most law firm attorneys—and possibly most law students—are familiar with firms’ billable hour requirements. What is possibly surprising (especially to new firm lawyers) is the amount of time you’ll invest in non-billable matters. And if you’re between the ages of 45 and 64, data from Bloomberg Law’s most recent Workload & Hours Survey suggest that you may spend more time on non-billable work than your younger colleagues.
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Cadwalader Adds Two White Collar Defense Partners in New York

Kenneth Breen and Phara Guberman have joined Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft as partners in the global litigation and white collar defense and investigations groups, the law firm announced Tuesday. Breen and Guberman join the firm from Paul Hastings, where Breen served as head of the New York white collar group...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Mozilla Hires Carlos Torres for Chief Legal Officer Position

Carlos Torres has joined Mozilla as chief legal officer, the company announced Monday. Torres will lead the internet company’s global legal and public policy teams, develop legal, regulatory and policy strategies, and manage all regulatory issues, Mozilla said. He joins from tech research and development company Flashbots, where he...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

EY Poised to Grow Big Four Audit Market Share in Restructuring

EY aims for free-standing audit firm to be $20 billion business. Ernst & Young as a stand-alone audit firm is set to bolster its market share to become an even bigger member of the Big Four if partners approve a global breakup of the firm. The accounting firm’s plan to...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Wells Fargo to Pay $132 Million in 401(k) Settlement (1)

Wells Fargo & Co. and its affiliates settled for more than $131.8 million to end a US Labor Department investigation into its 401(k) retirement plan, the department announced Monday. An Employee Benefits Security Administration investigation into Wells Fargo, Wells Fargo Bank, and the plan’s trustee GreatBanc Trust Co. found that...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Capital One, TD Ameritrade Sued Over Caller Voice Print Use (2)

The use of biometric voice prints by four financial institutions—Capital One Bank, TD Ameritrade, TD Bank and Fidelity Brokerage Services— to identify callers and test the veracity of their statements violates the California Invasion of Privacy Act, separate potential class lawsuits filed in federal court said. The plaintiffs...
CALIFORNIA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Madoff-Inspired Whistleblower Program Stiffs Big-Money Tipsters (1)

Whistleblowers share similar accounts of helping investigations but being kept in the dark. Lawsuits allege inconsistency, secrecy and capriciousness in SEC decision making. Nine years have passed since David Danon began helping SEC investigators build a case against Vanguard, uncovering information about a scheme that led the company to return to its investment funds more than $2 billion that had been hidden in a bid to avoid taxes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
bloomberglaw.com

Tax Problems Become More Complex When Entering the Metaverse

More and more companies are moving, or considering a move, to have a presence in a metaverse. As metaverses are developing, they’re blending online multiplayer gaming, cryptocurrency, NFTs, and virtual reality into a new immersive digital experience for their users. While metaverses initially seemed to attract companies with an...
