Read full article on original website
Related
New monarch gives fresh impetus to Scotland's independence debate
Queen Elizabeth II's death in Scotland indelibly associates the nation with the handover to a new monarch, but her passing also reignites the debate over Scottish independence from the UK. Thousands of people stood for hours on Sunday to see the 96-year-old's coffin arrive from her Balmoral estate to Edinburgh's Palace of Holyroodhouse, and the formal proclamation of Charles as king. "King Charles will love Scotland just as much as the queen.
BBC
Bank holiday approved for day of Queen's funeral
A bank holiday across the UK has been approved by King Charles III for the day of the funeral of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. The new king confirmed the order at a ceremony in London proclaiming him as monarch. The Queen's state funeral will be held on Monday 19...
U.K.・
BBC
Liz Truss and Joe Biden: The big issue that could derail UK/US relations
Many foreign policy challenges facing the UK's new prime minister will find the White House in lockstep. But there's one issue much closer to home where they are a gulf apart. Ask most Americans - including most in Washington - what they think of Liz Truss and you will probably get a blank stare in return.
BBC
UN: Disabled people used as human shields by Russia
A UN committee has called for the urgent evacuation of disabled people living in institutions in Ukrainian areas under Russian control. The human rights body said it had received reports of people being used as human shields and being denied access to basic care. It said at least 12 people...
Comments / 0