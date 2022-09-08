Read full article on original website
Kentucky Is Home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center and You Can Visit!
A museum highlighting everything from cryptids, to aliens is located in Kentucky, and it's a must-see!. Did you know that Kentucky is home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center? It's true! It's located in Somerset, Kentucky which is about a 3-hour drive from the Tri-State, and it definitely seems worth the day trip. They're located in the lower level of the Carnegie Community Arts Center.
Kentucky Woman Achieved Her Dream By Walking Through An Open Door
When I considered my choice of career, radio personality was never something I saw myself doing. But, after listening to my brother on the radio for over 15 years, suddenly, a job in radio came knocking at my door. During high school, I fell in love with theatre and speech....
WTVQ
‘A Taste of New England’ at the Kentucky State Food Truck Championship
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Food Truck Championship is happening tomorrow at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in Renfro Valley. It’s a competition many food truck owners look forward to: it’s a chance to show off their yummy food, be judged by celebrity chefs, and a chance at winning a $5,000 grand prize.
Roam Around an Abandoned Indiana Sanatorium During the Day and Take a Flashlight Tour at Night
Have you ever wanted to see an abandoned place up close and personal? Here's how you can tour the old Indiana State Sanatorium. You've heard of Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky, but have you ever heard of Indiana State Sanatorium? Located in Rockville, Indiana is a big old abandoned building that used to be the Indiana State Sanatorium.
New Kentucky Festival Celebrates the History of the Battletown Witch
It's said the ghost of Leah Smock haunts this Kentucky community, so they decided to celebrate her in a festival. Meade County in Kentucky is anything other than ordinary. This county has a lot of history and is said to even be haunted. The history of Meade County dates back to 10,000 BC, so there's bound to be some seriously weird stuff going on there. You can check out more on Meade County's weird history, here. Today, we're going to focus on one resident in particular, who is said to still be lingering around Meade County nearly two centuries after her tragic death.
Gordon Ramsay Opening a Steakhouse in Southern Indiana in the Louisville KY Area
Have you ever traveled a good distance just to eat at a specific restaurant? Under these circumstances, I would count two-hour drives--like Nashville or Louisville. DO YOU TRAVEL LONG DISTANCES JUST TO EAT AT CERTAIN RESTAURANTS?. Well, I have done both. There are tons of restaurants in each city I...
This Is The Best Fall Festival In Tennessee
Taste of Home found the best seasonal festivals around the country, including this annual event in Tennessee.
How to Find the 242 Haunted Houses in IN, KY, & IL
It's time to start planning all of your haunted festivities for the Halloween season, here's where all the haunted houses are located!. The Halloween season is almost upon us! Pretty soon we'll be seeing haunted houses popping up all over the Tri-State as well as corn mazes, home haunts, and more. I don't know about you, but October is one of my favorite months, and I feel like there is SO much going on throughout the month of October that I need to plan which events and haunted houses I want to hit up well in advance. Thankfully that's a little easier this year as TheScareFactor.com has a map of all the haunted houses in the U.S. so you can plan ahead for the haunting season and hit up as many haunts as your spooky heart desires.
WLKY.com
Mammoth Cave in Kentucky is now 6 miles longer
MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. — The world's longest cave just keeps getting longer. Mammoth Cave is a national park located in southcentral Kentucky. According to the park's Facebook page, six more miles were discovered on Thursday, making the cave now a whopping 426 miles long. In the player above, check...
Take A Ride On Two Indiana Roads That Feel Like Real-Life Roller Coasters [PHOTOS]
Wanna feel like a kid again in the back seat of your parent's car? Take a ride on these two Indiana roads that seriously feel like real-life roller coasters-HANG ON!. REMEMBER RIDING COUNTRY BACKROADS WITH YOUR PARENTS?. When I was a kid I always loved it when I would be...
Application period for Kentucky deer, waterfowl and pheasant quota hunts open through September 30
The window to apply online for Kentucky’s annual drawings for deer, waterfowl and pheasant quota hunts on public lands is open through the end of September. “Quota” refers to a set number of hunting slots or permits available for a particular hunt. These hunts are ideal for those just starting out, or others without a place to hunt.
spectrumnews1.com
How Kentucky's largest cemetery got into the honey business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cave Hill Cemetery is the final resting place for legendary Kentuckians like Colonel Harland Sanders and Muhammad Ali, but over the last few years, the Louisville landmark has broken into a new buzzing market; beekeeping. What You Need To Know. Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville produces...
WLKY.com
During her reign, Queen Elizabeth II visited Kentucky 5 times
KENTUCKY — Tucked away in a quiet corner of Oldham County, Hermitage Farm has produced champions and even attracted the attention of the queen of England. Elizabeth II spent an afternoon there back in May 1986. Bill Landes spent two months preparing for the visit and remembers his nerves...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky orchard gears up for pick-your-own-apple days
VERSAILLES, Ky. — Fall is fast approaching and in Kentucky, that means pick-your-own-apple season is upon us. That was clear this weekend at Eckert’s Orchard. It’s the start of the apple harvesting season at Eckert’s Orchard in Versailles. This past weekend was pick-your-own honey crisp apple...
whvoradio.com
I24 Closed At KY/TN Line Friday Night/Saturday Morning
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the westbound lanes of Interstate-24 at the Tennessee state line will be closed Friday night/Saturday morning for a few hours. Officials say crews will be working to repair the damaged guardrail at the west fork of the Red River Bridge. Westbound traffic is already limited to...
INSPIRE, the Lifelong Learning Library for Hoosiers, Offers Resources to Indiana Students for Free
With summer coming to an end and schools back in session, the back-to-school season can be a difficult adjustment for students, parents, and teachers alike. Not to mention, the expenses that come with the beginning of any school year. The supply lists alone can be enough to make your wallets weep, am I right?
Indiana Woman Spots Unique Fungus That’s “Out of This World”
Barb Martin was strolling through a wooded area in Vigo County, Indiana when she spotted one of Mother Nature's most unique creations. I don't know if I would have thought twice about it, but luckily for us, Barb knew exactly what it was and that she needed to take a picture of it.
Changes coming to these 14 local Walmarts
Walmart has announced they will invest $85 Million in Northeast Ohio this year through plans to update and remodel 14 store locations.
WTVQ
Newest ‘Devil in Suburbia’ episode features ‘brutal’ 2014 rural Kentucky murders
CADIZ, Ky. (WTVQ) — Investigation Discovery’s latest Devil in Suburbia episode features how a sole survivor of a family’s massacre holds a twist to unlocking the truth — and a tie to rural western Kentucky. Devil in Suburbia‘s episode 5, titled “No Son of Mine” delves...
One of the Scariest Haunted Houses in the Country is Right Here in Kentucky
A few years ago, we loaded up a United Coach and rolled out of town on our first-ever Hell on Wheels Tour. We took 56 listeners to the Louisville area to visit three haunted houses in one night. We visited the Louisville's famed Haunted Hotel, Brandenburg's Nightmare Forest and an absolutely epic and theatrical haunt called The Devil's Attic.
WBKR
Owensboro, KY
