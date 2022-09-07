Grants part of more than $3 million awarded for youth literacy programs. Goodlettsville, Tennessee – September 8, 2022 – Today, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation (DGLF) announced the award of more than $200,000 to Texas nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools. The funds are part of more than $3 million recently awarded across the country and aim to narrow the gap between learners’ needs and programs’ financial resources by providing books, technology, equipment or materials to youth education programs.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO