Texas State

Gilmer Mirror

Washington, D.C., mayor declares public health emergency over Texas’ migrant busing

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Mayor Muriel Bowser has declared a public health emergency in response to Texas continuing to bus migrants to the nation’s capital. Bowser, who has been locked in a public feud with Gov. Greg Abbott over his policy, announced the city would spend an initial $10 million to create an office to help coordinate the arrival of migrants, offering them support when they arrive.
Gilmer Mirror

Here’s how to vote in Texas’ Nov. 8 midterm elections

“Here’s how to vote in Texas’ Nov. 8 midterm elections” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. What’s on the ballot?. While...
Gilmer Mirror

Rainfall across Texas brings relief, but drought remains

Rainfall across Texas brings relief, but drought remains. Rainfall across Texas and cooler temperatures provided agricultural producers some relief from drought and extreme heat over recent weeks, but most areas remain in a moisture deficit, according to the Texas state climatologist and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service agronomists. John Nielsen-Gammon,...
Gilmer Mirror

Dollar General Literacy Foundation Awards More Than $200,000 to Texas

Grants part of more than $3 million awarded for youth literacy programs. Goodlettsville, Tennessee – September 8, 2022 – Today, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation (DGLF) announced the award of more than $200,000 to Texas nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools. The funds are part of more than $3 million recently awarded across the country and aim to narrow the gap between learners’ needs and programs’ financial resources by providing books, technology, equipment or materials to youth education programs.
