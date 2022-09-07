Read full article on original website
Washington, D.C., mayor declares public health emergency over Texas’ migrant busing
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Mayor Muriel Bowser has declared a public health emergency in response to Texas continuing to bus migrants to the nation’s capital. Bowser, who has been locked in a public feud with Gov. Greg Abbott over his policy, announced the city would spend an initial $10 million to create an office to help coordinate the arrival of migrants, offering them support when they arrive.
Gov. Greg Abbott deploys state troopers to “anti-gang effort” in Uvalde after two juveniles are injured in shooting
Gov. Greg Abbott deploys state troopers to "anti-gang effort" in Uvalde after two juveniles are injured in shooting
Here’s how to vote in Texas’ Nov. 8 midterm elections
Here's how to vote in Texas' Nov. 8 midterm elections. What's on the ballot?. While...
Mysterious group targeting Gov. Greg Abbott reserves $6 million in TV ads ahead of November election
Mysterious group targeting Gov. Greg Abbott reserves $6 million in TV ads ahead of November election. Sign up...
Politics and pandemic are driving Texas teachers to consider quitting, survey finds
Politics and pandemic are driving Texas teachers to consider quitting, survey finds. Sign up for The Brief, our...
Democratic state Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. endorses Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for reelection
Democratic state Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. endorses Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for reelection. Sign up for The...
Rainfall across Texas brings relief, but drought remains
Rainfall across Texas brings relief, but drought remains. Rainfall across Texas and cooler temperatures provided agricultural producers some relief from drought and extreme heat over recent weeks, but most areas remain in a moisture deficit, according to the Texas state climatologist and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service agronomists. John Nielsen-Gammon,...
Dollar General Literacy Foundation Awards More Than $200,000 to Texas
Grants part of more than $3 million awarded for youth literacy programs. Goodlettsville, Tennessee – September 8, 2022 – Today, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation (DGLF) announced the award of more than $200,000 to Texas nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools. The funds are part of more than $3 million recently awarded across the country and aim to narrow the gap between learners’ needs and programs’ financial resources by providing books, technology, equipment or materials to youth education programs.
