One Hurt in Three-Vehicle Crash in Royalton
ROYALTON -- One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 10 in Royalton Friday afternoon. The incident happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. near Centre Street. The Minnesota State Patrol says two cars and a van were all headed west on Highway 10 at Centre Street. Authorities say the van slowed down because of traffic which caused one car to hit the other and push it into the van.
Carver County agrees to take bids for Lake Waconia Regional Park Waterfront Service Center
The Carver County Board of Commissioners agreed to accept bids for the Lake Waconia Regional Park Waterfront Service Center project on June 28, according to a news release. The new waterfront service center building would provide event and classroom space with restrooms and rental concessions. It would also offer enhanced lakeshore access and restrooms for the beach and picnic areas, trails and other site amenities, it stated.
Vehicle crashes into BL home, cuts gas line
On Monday evening at about 8:17, Big Lake police officers were called to respond to a vehicle crash at 4644 Pond View Circle. The vehicle in question had crashed through the residence after the driver lost control of the vehicle while attempting a “burnout.”. Upon arrival, it was discovered...
One Person Hurt in Four Vehicle Crash in Todd County
HEWITT -- One person was hurt in a four-vehicle chain-reaction crash. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 1:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon on Highway 71 near Hewitt in Todd County. Two vans and a semi were all parked northbound on Highway 71 when another semi going north...
Four-vehicle crash reported in Todd County
(Todd County, MN)--Authorities say that one person has been injured in a four-vehicle crash in Todd County. The crash took place Thursday afternoon on Hwy 71 in Stowe Prairie Township near Hewitt. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Caravan, a Ford Van, and a Freightliner were parked northbound on...
Westbound Highway 62 closed at France Avenue after serious crash
A portion of westbound Highway 62 is closed Wednesday morning while authorities investigate a serious crash. The Minnesota Department of Transportation made the announcement around 7 a.m. and said westbound traffic is being diverted onto France Avenue in Edina, where the closure begins. The Minnesota State Patrol has not yet...
Benton County Amnesty Days Scheduled For Saturday
FOLEY -- Benton County residents can get rid of some unwanted items Saturday. The annual Benton County Amnesty Day will be held at the Benton County Public Works facility in Foley from 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Accepted items include appliances, tires, furniture, paints, fluorescent bulbs, pesticides and more. Items...
Willmar Police reveal results of speed study
(Willmar MN-) Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says his department recently conducted a speed study of a handful of streets in the city to see if speeding is a chronic problem, and if so, how flagrant the lead-foots were... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...Felt says the...
Crews rescue man stuck 85 feet down Minneapolis storm drain
The Minneapolis Fire Department saved a man from a storm drain early Friday morning in the downtown area. Just after 2:30 a.m., fire crews went to 2nd Ave. S. and Washington Ave. S. after the man rappelled down a storm drain shaft behind a fenced-in area. He was stuck about 85 feet down but wasn't injured.
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Minnesota Freeway
Edina, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash on a Twin Cities freeway claimed the life of a motorcyclist from Lakeville Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says 51-year-old Tammee Ponder was traveling west on Hwy. 62 at France Ave. in Edina when her motorcycle drifted from the left lane to the left shoulder around 6:40 a.m. The crash report says the bike then struck a guardrail, causing Ponder to be thrown from her motorcycle and land left of the roadway.
New Tenant Eyes Sherco Plant
BECKER -- A mysterious new tenant is eyeing property in Becker. Xcel Energy has announced they’ve signed an option to sell 348 acres at the current Sherco Power Plant to Elk River Technologies LLC for $7.5 million. The land sale equals roughly $21,500 per acre. The petition claims the...
Man dies in multi-vehicle crash in Isanti County
SPRINGVALE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Police are investigating whether alcohol was a factor in a fatal, multi-vehicle crash in Isanti County.The crash happened at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday near Palm Street Northwest and 326th Avenue Northwest in Springvale Township. Multiple 911 callers said that there were people trapped in their vehicles following the crash.Investigators believe a pickup truck swerved into the opposing traffic lane, sideswiping a Dodge Stratus -- which then spun out into a ditch -- and striking a Hyundai.The driver of the Hyundai, a 47-year-old Ham Lake man, was pronounced dead on the scene. The status of the driver of the Dodge was not available.The pickup driver, a 39-year-old Cambridge man, suffered serious injuries. Investigators say that he showed signs of alcohol consumption and an alcohol container was among the evidence collected on the scene.The driver was taken to the Cambridge Medical Center, where, after a search warrant was obtained, a blood draw was performed. He's since been moved to North Memorial Medical Center.The Minnesota State Patrol has begun a reconstruction of the crash.
Motorcyclist killed after striking guardrail on Highway 62
A 51-year-old Lakeville woman died Wednesday morning after her motorcycle crashed on Highway 62 in Edina. The crash around 6:45 a.m. brought a closure of the westbound lanes of traffic, causing major back-ups as cars were diverted onto France Avenue. The Minnesota State Patrol said the woman was traveling in...
Stearns, Sherburne Counties Now Listed As ‘Abnormally Dry’
UNDATED -- There's rain in the forecast for Thursday night and we could use it. Thursday's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 26 percent of the state is listed as abnormally dry, which is up from 20 percent a week ago. The dry area includes all of Stearns and Sherburne counties and southern Benton County.
A chance to solve our highway problem is slipping away
Interstate 94 between downtown Minneapolis and downtown St. Paul is an urban transportation nightmare from which its neighbors are struggling to wake up. Thankfully, the Biden administration has launched a new grant program to mitigate harms from transportation infrastructure, including highways. The Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program appears tailor-made to help the Twin Cities design a fix to our freeway problem.
Porsche and Semi Collide in Goodhue County
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle crash involving a Porsche and Semi-truck in Goodhue County sent a Minneapolis man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol accident report indicates the semi and Porsche were traveling north on Hwy. 52 when the truck struck the sports car at Hwy. 60 West in Zumbrota around 3:15 p.m. The Porsche driver, 74-year-old Roy Stromme, suffered what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Body of missing Zimmerman man located
It’s been a week and a half since friends and family had contact with James Frederick Napoli. Wendesday, St. Louis County authorities say they have located the body of the missing Zimmerman man. 72-year-old Napoli was last seen at his cabin near Side Lake, telling people he was headed...
Monticello Man Who Died in Labor Day Traffic Crash Identified
The State Patrol has now identified the young man from Wright County who died in a rollover traffic crash late Monday afternoon in neighboring Meeker County. The State Patrol says the victim was 22-year-old Dakota Flint of Monticello. Officials say the crash happened around 5:40 PM on Highway 15, south...
Man killed in crash in central Minnesota
(Meeker County, MN)--A man is reportedly dead following a crash in central Minnesota. The crash took place south of Kimball in Meeker County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Dakota Flint, 22, of Monticello, was driving a vehicle southbound on Highway 15, south of County Road 27 when he left the roadway and rolled. Officials say that Flint was killed in the crash. Two children in the car, an infant and a 4-year-old, were not seriously injured in the crash.
One Killed in Highway 15 Crash
(KNSI) – The Minnesota State Patrol says a 22-year-old Monticello man was killed when he rolled his pickup truck on Monday. According to the crash report, the man was driving south on Highway 15 near County Road 27 in Meeker County and went off the road to the right. They say he overcorrected, and the truck rolled. The man was not wearing a seatbelt. His name has not yet been released.
