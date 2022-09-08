Read full article on original website
Related
wsvaonline.com
WSVA Allergy report for September 9, 2022
1967 Medical Avenue*Harrisonburg, VA 22801*(540) 442-1000. Pollen/Mold Spore Count for the Shenandoah Valley Area (Harrisonburg, Rockingham County and Surrounding Area) Date: September 9, 2022 is the date of pollen and mold spore collection. The collection represents the 24 hour period ending the morning of collection. The Date of newspaper publication is one day later.
wsvaonline.com
Coronvirus cases steady in Virginia
New Cases of coronavirus continues to be steady in Virginia and in the valley. The Virginia Department of Health reported nearly 62-hundred cases of the virus from Tuesday to today. Locally, Rockingham County led the way with 70 new cases while the city of Waynesboro added 66 since Tuesday and...
townandtourist.com
18 BEST Treehouse Rentals in Virginia (Homey & Grandeur!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Virginia is known for its beautiful scenery, colorful autumns, and historic landmarks. With the Appalachian Trail, tons of delicious food, scenic vistas, and so much more, Virginia has something for everyone. What better way to enjoy everything this state has to offer than staying in a treehouse.
wsvaonline.com
In The Garden-9/10/22-Hr. 3- Dividing Perennials
On this hour on “In The Garden” with Andre Viette, Andre talks about dividing perennials. The spotted lantery fly is also talked about plus listeners calls and emails. Listen live Saturday mornings between 8 – 11 a.m. on www.wsvaonline.com. Call 540-433-9782 with your questions. Saturday, September 10,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wsvaonline.com
Gas prices continue slide
Virginians are continuing to see lower prices at the pump. New data from Triple-A shows the average price for a gallon of regular gas sits at three-52 a gallon. That is more than 30-cents cheaper than early August. Drivers in Central Virginia are seeing the cheapest prices. Locally, gas can...
cbs19news
Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival coming to Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Charlottesville is hosting a Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival, presented by the Virginia Hemp Coalition and Commonwealth Collective. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10 from 2 P.M. to 10 P.M. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. There will be...
NBC12
The town of Louisa will be the first in Virginia to implement the “Lights On!” program
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa Police Department is the first police department in Virginia to make use of the “Lights On!” program. The program is run by a nonprofit organization of the same name, and issues vouchers to help pay up to $250 to help pay lighting repairs on vehicles.
wsvaonline.com
Horsin’ Around with Shenandoah Downs
Wanna horse around with the Shenandoah Downs and become the owner of a race horse for a day? Even win part of the purse they win? Then be listening to WSVA starting Monday, September 12 between 6am-9am for the cue to call. Be the specified caller when you hear it at 540-433-9782 and you’ll be qualified for a chance to be paired with a horse running at the Shenandoah Downs on September 24th! Depending on how it finishes you could win $100—or $2000. We’ll choose a winner during Early Mornings on Monday, September 19th. Plus, all qualifiers will receive two coupons for combo meals from McDonald’s! Get all the details and read the official rules below- and be listening for your chance to Horse Around with the Shenandoah Downs and WSVA!
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHSV
Harrisonburg Salvation Army reopens emergency shelter
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County held a ribbon cutting for the long-awaited reopening of its emergency shelter on Thursday. The shelter had been closed since March following allegations of mismanagement. The shelter’s reopening comes at a time of great need as the city’s...
breezejmu.org
No injuries, 5 vehicles damaged in on-campus crash
A vehicle hit five cars and damaged the electrical system in JMU’s D3 parking lot outside of the Festival Conference & Student Center on Thursday night, according to JMU PD Chief Anthony Matos. There were no injuries, he said. Matos said he believes the driver, who was arrested at...
cspdc.org
Shenandoah Rail Trail Update
While communities along the Shenandoah Rail Trail, a proposed 48.5-mile recreational trail between Broadway and Front Royal, await news on acquisition of the property from Norfolk Southern with funding in the Commonwealth’s FY 2023 budget, they continue to plan for the economic boost the trail will bring their way. The Harrisonburg Daily News Record reported on September 9th that business owners at the Trail’s southern terminus in Broadway are preparing to host visitors with new AirBnBs, restaurants, and expanded parking in Heritage Park. Additional visitor spending once the trail is complete is estimated at $32.3 million per year throughout the region, according to an economic impact analysis prepared for the Shenandoah Rail Trail Exploratory Partnership, an unincorporated coalition of public, private and non-profit organizations championing the project.
WHSV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Backups on I-81 South near MM 232 in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Motorists can expect delays on I-81 South near MM 232 in Augusta County near For Defiance due to a vehicle crash. As of 6:30 p.m., VDOT is reporting about 9.5 miles of backups. Traffic backups on I-81 North in this area are approximately 4.0 miles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Active death investigation with large police presence in Culpeper County
Culpeper Police Department is encouraging members of the community to avoid an area in the northeast outskirts of town due to an active death investigation.
WTOP
2 dead following I-66 crash in Fauquier County
Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Fauquier County that closed all eastbound lanes on Interstate 66 Thursday night. It happened around 8:30 p.m., east of the Warren County line in Linden, near the 16-mile marker. Police said that a recreational vehicle traveling east on I-66 collided with...
The Largest Antique Mall in Virginia is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Virginia is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the Factory Antique Mall in Verona. Keep reading to learn more.
cbs19news
First Southwood model home is now open
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va (CBS19 News) -- The first new homes now stand at Southwood. This is a big step in this project that's been years in the making. Owners of the future mixed-income development hosted a grand opening of their first model home today. Habitat for humanity has been the...
wsvaonline.com
WSVA Tag Sale , 9/09/22
WOODSTOVE 540 434-6111 BLACK WALNUTS -FREE 540 896-2778 CROSSBOW 540 830-3274 STIHL WEEDEATER 540 578-4594 WANTS USED PELLET STOVE 540…. FOLDING CHAIRS AND ROLLING STORAGE RACK 540 271-3006 LABOR DAY YARD SALE AT MILL CREEK CHURCH OF TRHE BRETHERN CANCELLED.…. Friday, August 26, 2022. WASHER AND DRYER/ GE ELECTRIC RANGE/...
cbs19news
New UVA study finds premenstrual symptoms are a public health issue
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News)--Premenstrual symptoms, like cramps, headaches, and sleep issues, are a public health issue according to a new study by UVA. According to the study, 64% of women get mood swings and anxiety before starting their periods. Nearly 30% of women surveyed reported that their intense period symptoms...
wsvaonline.com
James Madison Volleyball loses in five sets at UMBC
BALTIMORE – In a close five set match, James Madison volleyball fell to UMBC 3-2 (21-25, 25-21, 25-23, 22-25, 15-12) after the Retrievers’ Kamani Conteh recorded 32 kills on Friday evening at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The Dukes dropped to 4-3 and the Retrievers improved to 3-3.
WHSV
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash on I-81 in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle incident on southbound I-81 about a half-mile north of Route 616 at 4:02 p.m. on Thursday, September 8. According to VSP, a 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck towing a camper was heading south on I-81 when it...
Comments / 0