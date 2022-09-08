Read full article on original website
Related
Harper's Bazaar
Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding
Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
People
Rihanna Rocks Chic Leather Mini on Late-Night Dinner Date with A$AP Rocky in New York City
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out in New York City for a late-night dinner again. In recent weeks, the couple — who welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, in May — have been spotted on numerous occasions taking the Big Apple for after-hours meals and strolls. And on Thursday, the pair were photographed walking hand-in-hand for another outing.
Emily Ratajkowski shows new sultry look inspired in back-to-school season
Is Emily Ratajowski going back to school? Well, not really. But the stunning actress is surely grabbing some inspiration from this year’s back-to-school season. Bringing the best preppy and sultry vibes in her most recent outfit, the author, who is currently going through a break-up, shared with her fans...
Getting Steamy! Jennifer Aniston Teases Shower Time With Intimate Snap
Jennifer Aniston is getting a little cheeky on Instagram, gifting her millions of followers a steamy shower snap that teased her tanned back as shampoo ran down from her hair. Aniston captioned the photo, "Something’s coming 9.8.22." Fans couldn't get enough of the promotional teaser, with one writing, "Aww...
RELATED PEOPLE
'Big Bang Theory' Fans Still Aren't Over This Plunging Red Dress Kaley Cuoco Wore On The Red Carpet—Wow!
With Kaley Cuoco‘s undeniable style icon status, it’s tough for us to pick an all-time favorite look from her— whether she’s rocking a sporty, skintight swimsuit in Iceland or a hot pink Prabal Gurung gown to the SAG Awards. Big Bang Theory fans, however, have not...
Elle
How Gigi Hadid Feels About Leonardo DiCaprio's Alleged Interest in Her Post-Camila Morrone Split
Gigi and Bella Hadid’s Sweetest Sister Moments Gigi and Bella Hadid’s Sweetest Sister Moments. That DeuxMoi gossip that Leonardo DiCaprio is interested in dating someone slightly over the age of 25 may not be entirely fiction. Us Weekly reports that DiCaprio is trying to strike up a relationship with Gigi Hadid, who's 27 and a friend of his. But the desire to be more than pals isn't reciprocal, a source explained.
Pamela Anderson, 55, Goes Makeup Free In LA After Successful Broadway Run: Photos
Bow down to the queen! Pamela Anderson can’t help but steal the spotlight when she steps out and that is exactly what happened when the Baywatch icon got some retail therapy in on Friday, September 2. Taking over the streets of Venice, CA, the 55-year-old stunner rocked an all-white ensemble and blinged it out with a pair of Crocs x Balenciaga mules.
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Are the Rom-Com Duo of Our Dreams in Meet Cute: Watch the Trailer
Watch: Kaley Cuoco EXPECTED Pete Davidson Romance Rumors. Meet Cute is taking the "girl meets boy" trope and turning it on its head. Sure, Sheila (Kaley Cuoco) and Gary (Pete Davidson) seemingly fall in love at first sight as many rom-com couples do, but unbeknownst to Gary, there's more to the story that meets the eye. In fact, as Sheila reveals in the trailer for the upcoming Peacock film, the pair's magical meeting and subsequent first date isn't fate at all. Sheila's actually got a time machine—and they've been falling in love over and over again.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nicolas Cage and Wife Riko Shibata Welcome Their 1st Child Together, His 3rd
Nicolas Cage’s cutie! The actor’s wife, Riko Shibata gave birth to their first baby together — daughter August Francesca Coppola Cage, Us Weekly can confirm. “Nicolas and Riko are happy to announce the birth of their daughter,” the couple said in a statement on Wednesday, September 7. “Mother and daughter are doing fine.”
EW.com
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco go on their first date (again and again) in Meet Cute trailer
There are moments in life that everyone wishes they could go back and change. For Sheila (Kaley Cuoco), it's her first date with Gary (Pete Davidson). The only catch? She has the time machine to actually do it. In the first trailer for Peacock's upcoming rom-com Meet Cute, Sheila finds...
Kelsea Ballerini Shares Emotional TikTok Amid ‘Complex’ Divorce Feelings [Watch]
Kelsea Ballerini is sharing her "complex" feelings with fans in a vulnerable new TikTok post. In the clip, the singer is in her bathtub, mascara smudged under her eyes as she lipsyncs along with a demo version of Katie Gregson-MacLeod's "Complex." "I'm wearing his boxers / I'm being a good...
Rihanna Does Date Night in Little Black Dress & Curved Heels With Wraparound Straps With A$AP Rocky
New parents tend to drastically overhaul their wardrobe after welcoming a baby, but that isn’t the case for Rihanna and ASAP Rocky. Although they have been keeping a low profile since welcoming their first child in May, the dynamic duo continues to flex their fashion muscles on countless occasions. Motherhood clearly isn’t stopping Rihanna from dressing how she wants. RiRi put a sophisticated touch on a little black dress for a date night in New York City on Thursday. The frock had a plunging asymmetrical neckline and slightly ruched detailing near the hem. Riri teamed the form-fitting number with a white oversized...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Hollywood Gossip
Snooki Shares Rare Photo of Husband Jionni LaValle, Receives Brutal Response From Fans
On a recent episode of Jersey Shore, the cast ganged up on Angelina Pivarnick for concealing certain details of her personal life. It’s a common issue among reality show co-stars, which makes sense. After all, if everyone is getting paid equally for sharing their lives on camera, shouldn’t they...
Elle
Kate Middleton Seen for First Time Since Queen's Death, Shortly Before Being Named Princess of Wales
Kate Middleton has been photographed for the first time since the Queen has passed away, and on the same day that King Charles III officially named her Princess of Wales. Kate appeared behind the wheel of her car on Friday afternoon, dressed in a black mock neck sweater, sunglasses, and dangle pearl earrings.
PopSugar
Savage X Fenty Launched New Loungewear Just in Time For Cozy Season
Loungewear might not have a reputation for being sexy or figure flattering, but it appears that's all about to change — at least if Rihanna has anything to do with it. The multihyphenate's famed label Savage X Fenty is now expanding on its already impressive assortment of styles with a new selection of loungewear pieces that are as comfortable as they are inimitably cool.
Julia Fox's Nylon Dress Has an Extreme Open-Front Cutout
Julia Fox has descended upon the streets of New York ahead of Fashion Week to continue showing off her sultry, eccentric style consisting of a range of all-black, skin-baring looks this past summer. Fox's latest choice is a stretch-nylon midi dress with an open caged corset built in, created by designer Luis De Javier, who has also dreamed up avant-garde pieces for stars such as Rihanna and Kim Kardashian. The look in question is affixed to one long, grommet-adorned strap that wraps around the neck like a halter and extends toward the floor.
Anna Kendrick Opens Up on Surviving Abuse: ‘My Body Still Believes That It Was My Fault’
Anna Kendrick revealed she is a survivor of emotional abuse. The star of “Alice, Darling,” which is set to premiere at TIFF this year, opened up about connecting with Alanna Francis’ script about a woman who untangles herself from a toxic relationship with her boyfriend Simon (Charlie Carrick), who isolates her from her friends, played by Kaniehtiio Horn and Wunmi Mosaku. “Alice, Darling” is directed by Mary Nighy (“Industry”). “I was coming out of a personal experience with emotional abuse and psychological abuse,” Kendrick told People of when she first read the script, which “resonated” with her. “I think my rep sent...
Lizzo Delivers Waterfall Illusion in Dramatic Cascading Blue Dress, Wet Hair & Hidden Heels at MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022
Lizzo stunned on the red carpet for the 2022 MTV VMAs tonight in Newark, NJ. The “About Damn Time” songstress arrived at the award show in a major way, sporting a Jean Paul Gaultier couture gown in a duo chrome blue-black. The off-the-shoulder moment was larger than life, the voluminous fabric gathered in such a way that it cascaded and draped like flowing water, offering the Yitty shapewear brand founder an exquisite silhouette. The flutist and songwriter paired the eye-catching dress with see-through blue gloves adorned with chunky gold rings, the fabric disappearing underneath the ample material. Lizzo went for a wet...
Angelina Jolie Styles a Grown-Up Crop Top to Perfection
Angelina Jolie likes clothes that are made to last. “Enjoying vintage pieces” is one of her top style priorities, as she told Edward Enninful in the March 2021 issue of British Vogue, and she wears the same favorites on repeat for years. “That’s one of my things,” she said.
Jessica Simpson's Daughter, 10, Is Photographer Behind Mom's Style Shoot - See the Incredible Shot!
Jessica Simpson has hired a new photographer — her 10-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew!. On Thursday, the 42-year-old singer shared a new photo of herself on Instagram in which she models a personalized name necklace from her Jessica Simpson Style collection. The "I Wanna Love You Forever" artist then revealed on her Instagram Story that her daughter Maxwell was the impressive photographer behind the camera at the photo shoot.
Comments / 0