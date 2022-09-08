ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harper's Bazaar

Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding

Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
Elle

How Gigi Hadid Feels About Leonardo DiCaprio's Alleged Interest in Her Post-Camila Morrone Split

Gigi and Bella Hadid’s Sweetest Sister Moments Gigi and Bella Hadid’s Sweetest Sister Moments. That DeuxMoi gossip that Leonardo DiCaprio is interested in dating someone slightly over the age of 25 may not be entirely fiction. Us Weekly reports that DiCaprio is trying to strike up a relationship with Gigi Hadid, who's 27 and a friend of his. But the desire to be more than pals isn't reciprocal, a source explained.
E! News

Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Are the Rom-Com Duo of Our Dreams in Meet Cute: Watch the Trailer

Watch: Kaley Cuoco EXPECTED Pete Davidson Romance Rumors. Meet Cute is taking the "girl meets boy" trope and turning it on its head. Sure, Sheila (Kaley Cuoco) and Gary (Pete Davidson) seemingly fall in love at first sight as many rom-com couples do, but unbeknownst to Gary, there's more to the story that meets the eye. In fact, as Sheila reveals in the trailer for the upcoming Peacock film, the pair's magical meeting and subsequent first date isn't fate at all. Sheila's actually got a time machine—and they've been falling in love over and over again.
Footwear News

Rihanna Does Date Night in Little Black Dress & Curved Heels With Wraparound Straps With A$AP Rocky

New parents tend to drastically overhaul their wardrobe after welcoming a baby, but that isn’t the case for Rihanna and ASAP Rocky. Although they have been keeping a low profile since welcoming their first child in May, the dynamic duo continues to flex their fashion muscles on countless occasions. Motherhood clearly isn’t stopping Rihanna from dressing how she wants. RiRi put a sophisticated touch on a little black dress for a date night in New York City on Thursday. The frock had a plunging asymmetrical neckline and slightly ruched detailing near the hem. Riri teamed the form-fitting number with a white oversized...
PopSugar

Savage X Fenty Launched New Loungewear Just in Time For Cozy Season

Loungewear might not have a reputation for being sexy or figure flattering, but it appears that's all about to change — at least if Rihanna has anything to do with it. The multihyphenate's famed label Savage X Fenty is now expanding on its already impressive assortment of styles with a new selection of loungewear pieces that are as comfortable as they are inimitably cool.
POPSUGAR

Julia Fox's Nylon Dress Has an Extreme Open-Front Cutout

Julia Fox has descended upon the streets of New York ahead of Fashion Week to continue showing off her sultry, eccentric style consisting of a range of all-black, skin-baring looks this past summer. Fox's latest choice is a stretch-nylon midi dress with an open caged corset built in, created by designer Luis De Javier, who has also dreamed up avant-garde pieces for stars such as Rihanna and Kim Kardashian. The look in question is affixed to one long, grommet-adorned strap that wraps around the neck like a halter and extends toward the floor.
IndieWire

Anna Kendrick Opens Up on Surviving Abuse: ‘My Body Still Believes That It Was My Fault’

Anna Kendrick revealed she is a survivor of emotional abuse. The star of “Alice, Darling,” which is set to premiere at TIFF this year, opened up about connecting with Alanna Francis’ script about a woman who untangles herself from a toxic relationship with her boyfriend Simon (Charlie Carrick), who isolates her from her friends, played by Kaniehtiio Horn and Wunmi Mosaku. “Alice, Darling” is directed by Mary Nighy (“Industry”). “I was coming out of a personal experience with emotional abuse and psychological abuse,” Kendrick told People of when she first read the script, which “resonated” with her. “I think my rep sent...
Footwear News

Lizzo Delivers Waterfall Illusion in Dramatic Cascading Blue Dress, Wet Hair & Hidden Heels at MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022

Lizzo stunned on the red carpet for the 2022 MTV VMAs tonight in Newark, NJ. The “About Damn Time” songstress arrived at the award show in a major way, sporting a Jean Paul Gaultier couture gown in a duo chrome blue-black. The off-the-shoulder moment was larger than life, the voluminous fabric gathered in such a way that it cascaded and draped like flowing water, offering the Yitty shapewear brand founder an exquisite silhouette. The flutist and songwriter paired the eye-catching dress with see-through blue gloves adorned with chunky gold rings, the fabric disappearing underneath the ample material. Lizzo went for a wet...
People

Jessica Simpson's Daughter, 10, Is Photographer Behind Mom's Style Shoot - See the Incredible Shot!

Jessica Simpson has hired a new photographer — her 10-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew!. On Thursday, the 42-year-old singer shared a new photo of herself on Instagram in which she models a personalized name necklace from her Jessica Simpson Style collection. The "I Wanna Love You Forever" artist then revealed on her Instagram Story that her daughter Maxwell was the impressive photographer behind the camera at the photo shoot.
