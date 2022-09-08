Read full article on original website
Emily Ratajkowski shows new sultry look inspired in back-to-school season
Is Emily Ratajowski going back to school? Well, not really. But the stunning actress is surely grabbing some inspiration from this year’s back-to-school season. Bringing the best preppy and sultry vibes in her most recent outfit, the author, who is currently going through a break-up, shared with her fans...
Nicole Kidman Looks Ripped as Hell on ‘Perfect’ Magazine Cover
For decades, Nicole Kidman has commanded our attention as a mesmerizing, Oscar- and multi-award-winning screen star. But on the latest cover of Perfect magazine, Kidman is photographed as we’ve never seen her before: her arms are flexed and ripped, revealing bulging biceps in a formidable pose. View this post on Instagram A post shared by PERFECT (@theperfectmagazine) Clad in a choppy red wig, micro-mini Diesel skirt, and sculptural pieces by the designer Glenn Martens, Kidman provocatively challenges our perception of her: generally,...
Julia Roberts looks incredible in a stylish black maxi dress and cropped blazer as she attends the Ticket to Paradise premiere in London
Julia Roberts was all smiles as she attended her new film premiere Ticket to Paradise in Leicester Square, London on Wednesday. The award winning actress, 54, looked sensational in a black maxi dress which donned a number of white love graffiti images across the skirt. The star added a chic...
Carrie Underwood Flashes Major Legs In Shredded Denim Shorts On Stage At The Iowa State Fair
Carrie Underwood brought her signature country-rocker style to her Iowa State Fair performance over the weekend, and fans are loving her sultry summer outfit! The Denim & Rhinestones hitmaker, 39, showed off not only her powerhouse vocals at the concert, but also an epic outfit composed of a grungy yellow flannel over-shirt, a shimmering, dark, multicolor bodysuit underneath, and a classic, fraying pair of denim cutoff shorts. To top it all off, Underwood further emphasized her ultra-toned legs with studded black combat boots and accessorized with shiny metal jewelry.
Diane Keaton, 76, Cozies Up To Her 2 Kids Dexter, 27, & Duke, 22, In Rare Family Photo
A family affair! Diane Keaton had quite the celebratory day in Hollywood and made it even more special by having her kids by her side! The Oscar winner, 76, cemented her name in Tinseltown history, literally, by imprinting her hands and feet at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre alongside daughter Dexter, 27, and son Duke, 22, on Thursday, August 11. Rocking her signature fashion featuring pants, blazer and an oversized hat, Diane was all smiles during the public ceremony taking place on Hollywood Boulevard.
Hypebae
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'
Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
Julia Roberts Says George Clooney & His Family Saved Her From ‘Loneliness And Despair’ While Filming ‘Ticket To Paradise’
Julia Roberts and George Clooney are reuniting in the upcoming film Ticket to Paradise which was filmed in Australia. The longtime friends were stuck in a pandemic bubble and Roberts is now opening up about how the Clooney family “saved” her during filming. In a New York Times interview, Roberts and Clooney opened up about working together again after starring in films like Ocean’s Eleven and Money Monster. During the filming of Ticket to Paradise Roberts was housed in a home by herself while Clooney, his wife Amal and their kids stayed in a rental close by. “We started in Hamilton Island, with all these...
71-Year-Old Lynda Carter Is Ageless Decked Out In Floral Fashion
Lynda Carter punched, swung, and flew her way into our hearts with her performance as the timeless Wonder Woman and she’s proven herself just as ageless decades later. She shares fashionable pictures to her social media and has been seen walking about Venice wearing a vibrant, floral outfit. Carter...
Jason Momoa shaves his signature long hair, shows new look: ‘To new beginnings’
Jason Momoa is changing things up. The Hollywood star decided to make a drastic change, chopping off his signature long hair for a good cause, rocking a buzz cut and surprising his followers during his most recent Instagram Live. The 43-year-old actor had a hard time at first....
Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2
What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
Vogue
The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time
Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
Kendall Jenner Flashed So Much Leg In This High-Slit White Dress For Her 818 Tequila Event
Kendall Jenner stunned in a sultry, elegant white gown to the 818 Tequila ‘Eight Reserve’ launch party— showing us all how to rock one last epic all-white summer outfit before Labor Day! The supermodel, 26, donned a floor-length, curve-hugging and asymmetrical dress by Rick Owens to the Malibu soiree, featuring an ultra-high slit that revealed her toned legs.
ABC News
Ariana Grande posts rare photo of natural curls
Ariana Grande ditched her signature pin-straight ponytail recently, donning a natural, curly haired look for the launch of her new body care line. The "Thank U, Next" singer posted a promotional video on social media Sunday for her God is a Woman body line, which dropped at Ulta and includes her previously released fragrance line of the same name.
Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos
Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
People
Nicole Kidman Showcases Fiery Hair as She Flexes Her Toned Muscles in 'Perfect' Cover Shoot
Nicole Kidman is pulling a major flex as magazine cover model!. The Oscar-winning actress, 55, debuts a mod, new hairstyle––not to mention toned muscles––on the cover of the new issue of British publication Perfect. Kidman shows off seriously toned biceps, abs and quads in the photo,...
Stanley Tucci, 61, wears a smart blue suit as he smiles alongside his wife Felicity Blunt, 42, at the Soho House Awards in London
Stanley Tucci and his wife Felicity Blunt attended the Soho House Awards in London on Thursday. The 61-year-old performer and his spouse stayed close while posing for a set of photos during the star-studded event. The happy couple has been married for a decade and have two children together. Tucci...
Vanessa Hudgens Is a "Bad Barbie" in a Minidress and Platform Flip-Flops
Vanessa Hudgens is the latest celebrity to embrace Barbiecore. The actress posed on Instagram wearing a pink slipdress, and even captioned the post "Bad Barbie's." The '90s-inspired, mini style features an oversize floral print and thin straps for a retro feel. Posing beside two friends, Hudgens paired the slipdress with black platform flip flops, pink heart-shaped sunglasses, and even wore a pink scrunchie in her hair. She accessorized with a beaded necklace, hoop earrings, and an anklet.
Kelsea Ballerini Shares Emotional TikTok Amid ‘Complex’ Divorce Feelings [Watch]
Kelsea Ballerini is sharing her "complex" feelings with fans in a vulnerable new TikTok post. In the clip, the singer is in her bathtub, mascara smudged under her eyes as she lipsyncs along with a demo version of Katie Gregson-MacLeod's "Complex." "I'm wearing his boxers / I'm being a good...
Timothée Chalamet turns heads in a backless scarlet red jumpsuit as he joins co-star Taylor Russell at the premiere of their new film Bones and All at the Venice Film Festival
Timothée Chalamet made sure all eyes were on him as he attended the premiere of his new cannibal romance film, Bones and All, at the Venice Film Festival on Friday. The 26-year-old French-American star turned heads in a statement red jumpsuit, which featured a daring backless design. Chalamet pulled...
