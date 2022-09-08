MISSOULA — Toby Weida had his 30-second spiel down pat at the Grizzly Roundball Golf Classic on Friday at The Ranch Club in Missoula. Weida connected with men’s basketball players and fans about the Name, Image and Likeness collective he had launched. He did so while wearing his copper and gold Griz hat and pullover, a throwback to when he graduated in 1996 with a political science and history degree following the final season before the Griz changed their colors to maroon and silver.

