Inc.com
How to Streamline IT Security for Small Businesses
Cyberattacks continue to plague small and midsize businesses. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, cyberattacks have increased an estimated 600 percent. Of these attacks, 43 percent target small businesses. The constant barrage of articles, warnings, advertisements, and sales pitches for security technology and services can be overwhelming. Business owners struggle to understand which actions to take, grow desensitized to messaging about risks, and fail to act. Insight into the most common and costly cybersecurity threats, along with corresponding protective strategies, guides better decision-making, and adoption of security services.
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
Week-to-week management could be the solution to employers’ distrust of remote work
Elon Musk has emerged as one of remote work's fiercest critics. Do bosses trust employees to be productive when working out of the office? Not according to a new report by Citrix based on a global survey of 900 business leaders and 1,800 knowledge workers. Half of all business leaders...
cxmtoday.com
Neustar and LiveVox Partner to Improve Outbound Customer Contactability
Neustar and LiveVox are collaborating to help improve outbound customer contactability. The partnership integrates Neustar Caller Name Optimization (CNO) and SmartDial solutions into LiveVox’s four outbound dialing solutions. CNO helps enterprises designate verified business numbers for all outbound calls, ensuring they are not mislabeled, tagged as spam, or blocked....
thefastmode.com
South African Retailer Pick n Pay Migrates its Entire On-premises IT Infra to AWS
AWS announced that Pick n Pay Group, a leading retail business operating in South African and other selected African countries, has migrated its entire on-premises information technology (IT) infrastructure to AWS. Pick n Pay worked with Lemongrass Consulting—an AWS Premier Consulting Partner with Migration and SAP Consulting Competencies—to migrate its...
pymnts.com
APIs, Algorithms Can Make Banking’s Promise of Automation a Reality
The promise of automation has always loomed large in banking. Clayton Weir, Co-founder at FISPAN, and Tony Wimmer, managing director, head of data and analytics at JPMorgan Payments, told PYMNTS that the promise makes the leap into reality with the aid of advanced technologies. At a high level, Wimmer noted...
Staff Motivation in Software Development Companies
There are several strategies you can employ to help keep your software developers motivated at work so that you can be more productive. The pandemic pandemic accelerated the transition to remote work for many tech companies and completely transformed the way developers work. A company that promotes positive leadership relations contributes to a positive team climate, which can boost the overall team performance. Leaders need to build the right mindset and behaviors within their teams. By setting the right tone, they will have a strong impact on their teams, and by creating an inspiring environment that propels your team to step up to new challenges.
Green Check Verified Partners With Operational Security Solutions For Cash In Transit Services
Operational Security Solutions has completed a new partnership with Green Check Verified. “We are very proud to further expand our service offerings for high-risk businesses, especially our technology offerings including banking access for business owners,” stated Scott Solomon, CEO of OSS. “After dominating the California market and opening up operations on the East Coast, we are excited to expand upon our existing partnerships and offer even more sophisticated and industry-leading services that continue to help us set the gold standard.”
6 Ways to Effectively Navigate Market Turbulence in the IT World
Continue to innovate and keep your business running profitably even during economic volatility.
geekwire.com
Robot law: Public policy, legal liability, and the new world of autonomous systems
Algorithmic disgorgement might sound like a phrase from a science-fiction horror film. In fact, it’s a new tool for regulators to address the consequences of autonomous systems, ordering companies to remove or destroy algorithms and models in their products based on data obtained unfairly or deceptively. This is one...
Indeed's chief marketing officer shares advice on how to win at digital transformation
As C-suite leaders look to trim bottom lines, the job-search platform Indeed is doubling down on innovation to ensure long-term growth.
Key Advantages of Leadership Training for Professionals
Anyone who wants to present themselves as a powerful leader must go through leadership training, regardless of whether they’re an employee in a team or an owner of their own business. A successful company can benefit from having strong leadership. One of the numerous methods to enhance the culture and output of your company is to train employees to be leaders. You can choose what leadership training is best for your team if you better understand exactly why leadership training is essential and what it can do for you. Keep reading to learn more about leadership training and its key advantages for professionals.
America’s flagship program for innovative small businesses is broken
Innovative small businesses are engines of economic growth. Without a steady churn of young companies to displace old and hidebound incumbents, fewer new ideas and technologies would come to market and America’s national competitiveness would suffer. The federal government plays an important role in ensuring startups beat the odds...
MFE Inspection Solutions Brings Autonomous LiDAR Mapping to Customers with New Emesent Partnership
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- MFE Inspection Solutions announced today its appointment as a reseller of Emesent, a world leader in drone autonomy. This partnership will give MFE customers access to the full line of Emesent products including their flagship product Hovermap ST, an autonomy and mapping payload. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907006155/en/ MFE Inspection Solutions brings you the Emesent Hovermap. The Hovermap is widely used in the mining, infrastructure, surveying, and mapping industries to scan complex environments quickly and safely. Equally capable above ground or underground, indoors or out, Hovermap has built a worldwide reputation for its versatility, ease of use, and data quality. Dedicated to being a comprehensive inspection solutions provider, MFE is thrilled to bring this new technology to its customers across North America. (Photo: Business Wire)
Why the Future of Entrepreneurship Is Small
Here's why the future looks bright for small businesses.
