BBC
Ex-minister Derek Mackay accepts role in 'catastrophic' ferries failure
Former minister Derek MacKay said he takes his share of responsibility for the failure to deliver two ferries for Calmac's west coast routes. The former MSP was speaking to Holyrood's Public Audit Committee which is looking at why the vessels are years late and over budget. He denied that the...
Thousands of NHS staff to leave because they can’t afford to travel to work, chiefs warn
Thousands of NHS community staff who rely on cars for work will be forced to leave their jobs and pursue other careers as they cannot afford soaring petrol prices, chiefs have warned.Community services could lose eight per cent of staff in the next year, with NHS chiefs warning this will impact access to care for the most vulnerable children and adults, according to a survey shared with The Independent.Under the latest estimates for annual energy prices, workers on the lowest salaries will be expected to spend a third of their monthly income on fuel, while an analysis of NHS...
Police hunt red-haired woman with American accent after 'irreplaceable' headstone was stolen from historic graveyard where famous Skye Terrier Greyfriars Bobby is buried
A woman with an American accent is being hunted by police following the theft of a historic headstone from an Edinburgh graveyard. The 'irreplaceable' headstone was taken from Greyfriars Kirk, Candlemaker Row, between 10.30am and 4.30pm on Sunday August 21. The graveyard was made famous by Greyfriar's Bobby, a Skye...
Paediatrician who filmed a fellow consultant in hospital after reporting her to bosses 20 times before being disciplined for 'exaggerating her account of events' loses tribunal against NHS trust
A paediatrician who filmed a colleague in hospital after reporting her to bosses 20 times and was disciplined for 'exaggerating her account of events' has lost a tribunal case against an NHS trust. A tribunal heard that Therese William, a Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist, had a 'poor working relationship' with...
BBC
NI Protocol: White House warns again against unilateral action
The White House has warned again that dismantling the Northern Ireland Protocol would "not create a conducive environment" for US-UK trade talks. President Joe Biden's press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, said such actions could harm the Good Friday Agreement. The warning comes as the new Northern Ireland secretary said he wanted...
Moment Nadhim Zahawi passed note to Liz Truss about the Queen's health as she unveiled her energy plan to the Commons before Keir Starmer was also told by Angela Rayner
This is the moment Nadhim Zahawi passed a note to Liz Truss informing her of the dramatic developments in the Queen's health earlier this afternoon in the House of Commons. The death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 was announced at 6:30pm, earlier today Buckingham Palace gave a statement saying that doctors had become concerned about her health.
Sturgeon accused of being ‘asleep at the wheel’ over bin strike
Scottish Tories call for first minister to focus on pay dispute that now threatens early closures of schools
SNP’s Ian Blackford pays tribute to ‘Elizabeth, Queen of Scots’
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has spoken of the “affection which the Queen had for Scotland and that Scotland had for the Queen”.Mr Blackford, who addressed MPs in the Commons wearing a kilt, paid tribute to the Queen as “a steady hand guiding the ship and the perpetual symbol of stability”.He said: “She was a monarch who reigned with compassion and integrity and established a deep connection with the public.“And the affection which the Queen had for Scotland and that Scotland had for the Queen, cannot be under-estimated.”Scotland was a place that was truly held dear to her, not only...
BBC
England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland call off weekend's football following death of Queen Elizabeth II
All English, Welsh and Northern Irish football and senior Scottish football has been postponed this weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Ten Premier League and six Scottish Premiership fixtures were scheduled. EFL games were due to take place on Friday and Saturday, with...
BBC
South Scotland golden eagle project hits milestone with six new chicks
A golden eagle conservation project has passed a new milestone as six more chicks have been relocated to southern Scotland. The new additions bring the total population to 39 - the highest number recorded in the area in 300 years. The chicks were transported from the Scottish Highlands this summer...
BBC
NI Protocol: Lakeland Dairies boss slams government plan
A major food processor has warned that the government's plan to change the Northern Ireland Protocol will be a "disaster" for NI dairy exports. Michael Hanley, chief executive of Lakeland Dairies, was giving evidence to a House of Lords committee. The committee also heard from the boss of haulage firm...
BBC
Edinburgh roads close as city prepares for Queen mourners
Major roads in the centre of Edinburgh have now closed as the city prepares to become a focal point for people mourning the death of the Queen. In the coming days, her coffin will travel from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh - the official residence of the British monarch in Scotland.
BBC
Simon Cole: Former Leicestershire chief constable took his own life
A former chief constable who died 12 days after retiring took his own life, a coroner has concluded. Simon Cole, 55, died at his home in Kibworth Harcourt, Leicestershire, on 30 March. An inquest into his death, held at Leicester Town Hall on Monday, heard he was suffering with his...
BBC
Sheffield: Ideas for future of former John Lewis store explored
People in Sheffield are to meet later to explore ideas for the future of the former John Lewis building. The building in Barker's Pool started out in 1963 as the Cole Brothers store and later became John Lewis, before closing in 2021. It was given Grade-II listing in August after...
BBC
The Queen and Martin McGuinness' four-second handshake
Royalty in the 21st Century is more about symbolism than power, but the Queen knew the power of symbols in the cause of reconciliation. In June 2012, she greeted thousands at Stormont for a Diamond Jubilee party. Earlier the eyes of the world focused on an historic handshake with Martin...
HMS Prince of Wales brought back to base after breaking down off Isle of Wight
Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales has been brought back to its base after breaking down off the Isle of WhiteThe £3 billion warship departed for the US last Saturday (27 August) for diplomatic visits before it suffered a mechanical fault.It was then announced that its sister ship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, would sail to the states next week to fulfil the US duties, which included flight trials with the F-35B Lightning jets.Footage shows the aircraft carrier slowly pulling into Portsmouth Naval Base.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Indian navy launches new aircraft carrierHMS Prince of Wales limps to shore after breaking down off south coastArtemis 1: Nasa abandons second moon rocket launch attempt after fuel leak
William drives Andrew, Edward and Sophie into Balmoral after landing at Aberdeen
The Duke of Cambridge has driven his two uncles into Balmoral after landing on an RAF plane in Aberdeen.William was behind the wheel of the Range Rover which arrived as part of a cavalcade of cars at the Queen’s Scottish Highlands home just after 5pm.The Duke of York was in the passenger seat, while the Earl and Countess of Wessex were sitting in the back.The plane carrying the royals arrived at Aberdeen Airport just before 4pm.Royal Air Force flight KRF23R took off from RAF Northolt in South Ruislip, west London, at 2.39pm, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.The Dassault Falcon landed at the Scottish airport at 3.50pm.Buckingham Palace issued a statement at 12.32pm on Thursday, saying doctors are concerned for the Queen’s health. Read More Ukraine war: Russia-held nuclear plant to be inspected
BBC
The Broads: Couple win landmark case over Environment Agency review
The use of a European Union directive has helped a couple win a landmark case against the Environment Agency. Tim and Angelika Harris argued that a review of water abstraction in The Broads did not go far enough to protect wildlife habitats. The High Court ruled the agency had "acted...
BBC
Worcester council leader to step down for West Mercia Police role
The leader of Worcester City Council will step down from the role after being appointed as West Mercia's deputy police and crime commissioner (PCC). Councillor Marc Bayliss was reappointed as the authority's leader in May. He had promised to step down, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said, if chosen for...
Mourning period will not delay energy bill freeze, says No 10
Government says it can finalise £100bn policy before 1 October energy price rise in spite of parliament closure
